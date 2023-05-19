China can help Central Asian 'brethren' to unite, Xi Jinping tells Xian summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for the "brethren in Central Asia" to unite against attempts to divide them in the face of unprecedented turmoil and build themselves as the bridge connecting Asia and Europe.

"The world needs a harmonious Central Asia. Brotherhood is better than all wealth," Xi said in a keynote speech delivered on the second day of the inaugural China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, attended by the leaders of five countries in the region.

"Ethnic conflicts, religious strife and cultural divisions are not the main theme of Central Asia. Unity, tolerance and harmony are what the people of Central Asia seek," he said, adding that "no one has the right to create discord and confrontation in Central Asia, let alone seek political self-interest from it".

"The sovereignty, security, independence and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries must be safeguarded, the development path chosen independently by the Central Asian people must be respected, and the efforts of the Central Asian region to work for peace, harmony and tranquillity must be supported," Xi said.

With its "unique geographical advantage", Central Asia could "become an important interconnection hub in Asia and Europe".

Xi pledged to expand trade and economic cooperation with Central Asia and said Beijing would deepen connectivity in the region and expand energy cooperation, among other things, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Leaders pose for a group photo at the inaugural China-Central Asia Summit, from left: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Sadyr Japarov from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev from Uzbekistan. Photo: Reuters alt=Leaders pose for a group photo at the inaugural China-Central Asia Summit, from left: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Sadyr Japarov from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev from Uzbekistan. Photo: Reuters>

China hopes to speed up construction of the Line D natural gas pipeline and expand the scale of oil and gas trade with the region, he said.

Xi also announced that China will provide 26 billion yuan (US$3.7 billion) in financial support to aid the development of Central Asian nations.

Xi said the summit - the first in-person meeting of its kind since Beijing established diplomatic relations with the five newly independent countries in 1992 - opened up new prospects for cooperation with Central Asia.

"The relations between China and Central Asian countries have profound historical origins, extensive practical needs, and a solid foundation of public opinion, and they are full of vigour and vitality in the new era," he said.

Xi said China is willing to help Central Asian countries bolster their law enforcement security and defence capabilities "to independently maintain regional security", adding that China would promote the "peaceful reconstruction" of Afghanistan.

Xi also called for joint efforts to boost strategic trust and strengthen security ties between China and Central Asia.

"We will resolutely oppose external forces interfering in the internal affairs of regional countries and staging 'colour revolutions', maintain zero tolerance for the 'three forces', and work to resolve the regional security dilemma," he said, referring to terrorism, separatism and religious extremism.

The summit, in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, coincided with the Group of Seven meeting in Japan, where leaders from the advanced economies - including the US, Canada, Germany and France - are expected to discuss ways to counter China's "economic coercion".

The leaders agreed on Friday to set up a formal mechanism to hold a China-Central Asia meeting every two years, with Kazakhstan to host the next one in 2025.

Beijing views Central Asia as a critical frontier for expanding trade and energy security. The region is also regarded as crucial to maintaining stability in Xinjiang, where the treatment of Uygur Muslims has been among the most contentious issues between China and the West.

In recent months, efforts to strengthen ties with the region included Xi's first trip abroad since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, with visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in September.

On Thursday, Xi held a series of one-on-one meetings with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. All expressed support for greater Chinese engagement in the region, including under the flagship Belt and Road Initiative.

Yu Jun, deputy director general of the Chinese foreign ministry's Department of European-Central Asian Affairs, flagged on Tuesday that the leaders of the six nations are expected to sign a slew of important political documents on areas including economy, trade and connectivity.

Trade between China and the five Central Asian countries has increased significantly since Beijing launched its belt and road plan in 2013. The combined volume reached US$70.2 billion last year, up 40 per cent year-on-year, according to Chinese customs data.

