China Hits GDP Growth Goal as Focus Turns to Support in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- China reached its economic goal for 2023 as industrial production and investment climbed in the final stretch of the year. Now the focus is turning to what policymakers will do to support growth going forward.

Gross domestic product grew 5.2% last year, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday, matching the rate that economists had expected in a Bloomberg survey. Beijing’s official target was “around 5%.” In an unusual move, Premier Li Qiang revealed the headline number a day earlier in Davos, Switzerland.

For the October-December period, the economy expanded 5.2% from a year earlier and rose 1% from the previous quarter. Other indicators were mixed in the final month of 2023:

Industrial output rose 6.8% in December from a year ago, compared with a 6.6% increase projected by economists

Retail sales grew 7.4%, compared with a forecast for an 8% gain

Fixed-asset investment climbed 3% in the year, better than a predicted 2.9% rise

The urban jobless rate was 5.1% last month, up from 5% in November

“China’s economy withstood external pressures and overcame domestic challenges to rebound and improve in 2023,” the NBS said in a statement accompanying the data. The agency warned, though, that economic development “still faces some difficulties and challenges.”

The Beijing-set growth target was deemed conservative by many economists when it was set last March. But persistent deflationary pressures and the prolonged property slump proved major challenges through 2023, eventually spurring authorities to roll out more stimulus in the form of rate cuts and fiscal support to help achieve that goal.

Li stressed in Davos that last year’s target was reached without resorting to “massive stimulus,” adding to speculation about what support may look like this year as the government tries to retain economic momentum.

The biggest threat to the economy remains the property slump, which has weighed on business investment, undermined job creation and curbed consumer spending. Home prices fell the most since 2015 in December. The People’s Bank of China has made use of a lending program to boost property investment and construction, though it has so far refrained from taking bold steps such as cutting interest rates further.

Fiscal policy is seen taking a big role in driving growth this year. China is considering 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) of new debt issuance under a so-called special sovereign bond plan, only the fourth such sale in the past 26 years.

