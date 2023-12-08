China Holds Politburo Meeting on Economy, Anti-Corruption Moves

(Bloomberg) -- China’s Politburo, comprising the top 24 leaders of the Communist Party, held a meeting Friday to discuss economic policies for 2024 and anti-corruption measures.

The meeting, chaired by President Xi Jinping, also reviewed the Communist Party’s regulations on disciplinary action, the official Xinhua News Agency said in a report, without immediately providing more details.

Economists are looking for signs that policy makers in the world’s second-largest economy will become more aggressive with their growth goal for 2024. While numeric annual targets are traditionally released in March, the Politburo meeting and an anticipated upcoming Central Economic Work Conference help set the tone for policy in the coming year.

The government’s official growth goal of around 5% for 2023 is widely seen as achievable among economists. Still, many analysts saw the target as conservative when it was set earlier this year.

China’s economy faces several challenges, with various measures of support failing to do much to turn around the nation’s deepening property crisis. Strained local government finances and record-low consumer confidence are also weighing on the outlook.

Authorities have offered more stimulus recently, including via the issuance of an additional 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) worth of sovereign bonds to support infrastructure spending. That’s raised expectations that fiscal support will be key to the government’s strategy in 2024.

