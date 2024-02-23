China Home Prices Fall at Slower Pace as Support Mounts

(Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices declined at a slower pace for both new and existing-units in January, the first signs of improvement in 10 months.

New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, dropped 0.37% last month from December, when they retreated 0.45%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Friday. The second-hand market also improved, with price declines narrowing to 0.68%.

China is intensifying efforts to combat the property crisis, which has been a major drag on the world’s second-largest economy. China Evergrande Group received a liquidation order from a Hong Kong court last month, marking the largest collapse in the three-year downturn.

Policymakers have increased pressure on banks to boost their property loans through so-called white lists. In a flurry of activity, state-owned lenders have earmarked at least 124 billion yuan ($17 billion) of loans for property works eligible for support, state media reported this week.

A range of housing projects from cash-strapped developers including Country Garden Holdings Co. and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. have been put on the lists, the firms have said. Authorities also called on local governments to better support developers’ financing needs through coordination with banks.

This week, the government also increased support for the troubled property sector with its biggest-ever cut to a key mortgage reference rate. That will allow more cities to reduce minimum mortgage rates, which can entice homebuyers as prices fall.

