U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,816.82
    -5.57 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,946.78
    -80.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,447.58
    -28.54 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.62
    +2.13 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7360
    +0.0670 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9470
    +0.5950 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,811.45
    +29.74 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.01
    +0.81 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

China Household Care Market to Reach $29.23 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Household Care Market (Fabric Care, Home Care & Personal Hygiene): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


China's household care market is forecasted to reach US$29.23 billion in 2026, representing growth at a CAGR of 8.30% for the period spanning from 2022-2026. The factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing personal disposable income, improvement in consumer confidence, changing lifestyle habits and growing preference of personalized soaps are expected to drive the market.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by high competitive pressure, retail consolidations and quality control. Few notable trends include high demand for premium products and technological innovations. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has raised the demand of household care products.

Household care products (fabric care, home care and personal hygiene) includes wide range of consumer goods (air care, dishwashing, bleach, insecticides, laundry care, surface care, toilet care, clothes detergents & soaps) which are used by users at home on daily basis. Among them, personal hygiene products (liquid soap and bar soap) are becoming popular necessities for consumers due to increase in healthcare awareness.

The market is growing due to increasing number of fabric care distribution channels in urban cities, improving consumer confidence among population, accelerating household consumption expenditure and growing personal care market.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China household care market, segmented into fabric care (bar laundry detergent, liquid laundry detergent & bar laundry detergent), home care (kitchen care, general home care & toilet care) and personal hygiene (liquid soap & bar soap).

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The company profiles of leading players (Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited, Vinda International, Hengan International Group Company Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Unilever Plc) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

  • Household Care Product Manufacturers

  • Ingredients Suppliers

  • End Users

  • Consulting Firms

  • Investment Banks

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Rapid Urbanization

  • Increasing Personal Disposable Income

  • Improvement in Consumer Confidence

  • Changing Lifestyle Habits

  • Growing Preference for Personalized Soaps

Key Trends and Developments

  • High Demand for Premium Products

  • Technological Advancements

Challenges

  • High Competitive Pressure

  • Retail Consolidations

  • Quality Control

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. China Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited

  • Vinda International

  • Hengan International Group Company Limited

  • The Procter & Gamble Company

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • Unilever Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8uco7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-household-care-market-to-reach-29-23-billion-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-8-3-301709552.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Rare footage showing moose dropping its antlers captured on security camera goes viral

    When a snowstorm headed toward Alaska the evening of Dec. 15, Tyra Bogert headed to her sister's house in case the power went out.

  • This Is My Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Ahead of 2023

    Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Trading Hours for the Christmas Weekend.

    This holiday season hasn’t exactly been filled with cheer for investors: Companies have been battling inflation and market volatility—and a recession seems to be looming ahead. Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of Christmas. Is the Stock Market Closed Today?

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Races Higher On Elon Musk Comments

    Dow Jones futures reversed higher Friday on key inflation data. Tesla stock rallied after Elon Musk's comments on not selling shares.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $2.8 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From Just 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway should generate more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Nearly half of it will come from three stocks.

  • 2 Stocks That Jumped on an Ugly Market Day

    Investors spent most of Thursday thinking easy come, easy go as major market benchmarks moved lower after sizable gains on Wednesday. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all finished well above their worst levels of the day, the volatility showed that levels of uncertainty about what 2023 will bring are extremely high. Both Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) made their shareholders happy with some positive news about their respective businesses.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures muted as economic data rolls in

    U.S. stock futures wobbled Friday morning ahead of the long holiday weekend.

  • 3 Things About Verizon Stock That Smart Investors Know

    Passive income investors certainly know about Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) healthy dividend yield, but there is more to know about the company. This video will highlight three things smart investors know about Verizon stock.

  • 2 Jaw-Dropping High-Yield Stocks Worth Buying This Week

    Looking to build up your high-yield dividend portfolio? Whether you want income now or wealth later, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) should be on your shopping list.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • Inflation Slowed in November. Holiday Spending Didn’t Keep Up.

    November's core PCE price index rose 4.7% from a year ago, matching expectations. But earnings and spending raised concerns.

  • From Lucid to ChargePoint -- 3 Renewable Growth Stocks Worth Buying in 2023

    Warren Buffett has famously advised investors be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Indeed, as always, you must be greedy only with quality companies. Let's take a look at three growth stocks that you can consider buying in 2023.

  • Why Shares of Lithium Americas Are Plunging Today

    While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both sliding lower today, shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) are outpacing the downward slide in the market writ large. Addressing the company's recent deal with Arena Minerals, an analyst from B. Riley seems to be unenthusiastic about the transaction, electing to keep the same price target and rating on the stock that he had prior to the announcement. As of 3:32 p.m. EST, shares of Lithium Americas are down 3.8%, recovering slightly from their earlier slide of 5.7%.

  • U.S. consumer spending, inflation slow in November

    U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation cooled further, but not enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, edged up 0.1%, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.2%.

  • Why Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Could Be Worth Watching

    Nutanix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTNX ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Elon Musk Returns To Old Promises And Insane Prediction

    The billionaire entrepreneur is convinced that Tesla has enormous potential to compete with Apple and the giant Saudi Aramco.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Is Altria About to Dump Cronos? Here's What It Could Mean for the Stock

    The tobacco giant is abandoning warrants it held in the marijuana company and may dump some of its stock.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Stunning Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    This game-changing company is has been mauled by 2022's bear market, but it's setting the stage for a massive rebound.

  • The Fed's New Key Inflation Rate Cooled In November; S&P 500 Futures Rise

    The core inflation rate most watched by the Federal Reserve eased further in November, though a bit less than expected. S&P 500 futures rose.