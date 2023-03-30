U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,071.00
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,018.00
    +115.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,993.00
    +28.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.60
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.33
    +0.36 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.07
    -0.90 (-4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4710
    -0.2740 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,733.55
    +682.21 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.25
    +23.28 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.82
    +37.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

China Independent OEM Telematics System and Entertainment Ecosystem Market Report 2023: Supported by Hardware such as AR/VR, Cockpit Games & Metaverse Will Become a New Trend for Vehicle Applications

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Independent OEMs' Telematics System and Entertainment Ecosystem Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From January to December 2022, Chinese independent OEMs installed telematics systems in 6.42 million vehicles, surging by 20.6% on the previous year, with the installation rate higher than 70%, up 8 percentage points from the prior-year period.

By brand, in 2022, driven by the new energy market (from January to December 2022, BYD's new energy vehicle sales exceeded 2.2 million units), BYD installed the most telematics systems in the market, accounting for more than 23%, 11.7 percentage points higher than the same period last year; Geely followed, with its share down 4.2 percentage points year on year.

In 2022, the development of Chinese independent brands in telematics systems highlights the following:

Starting from 2024, the Control Scope of Telematics Systems is Expected to Expand to the Entire Vehicle

In 2022, the control scope of telematics systems expanded to the whole cockpit. According to the plans of OEMs, from 2024 onwards, they will expand the control scope of their telematics systems to AD/ADAS, body and other domains, that is, the entire vehicle.

Geely's telematics system has gone through four development phases: G-NetLink, GKUI, Galaxy OS, and Galaxy OS Air. In 2024, its telematics system will realize control over the entire vehicle.

  • G-NetLink: during 2012-2017, based on Android, and equipped with mainstream functions, e.g., Carlife/Carplay, voice, and remote control.

  • GKUI Era: during 2018-2021, built by ECARX on the E01 platform, introduce WeChat and Alipay account login, and support car-home interconnection, watch control car and other functions.

  • Galaxy OS: applied in vehicles in 2021, built by ECARX on the E02 platform, open more than 1,800 car control signal interfaces, and enable control on more than 200 vehicle functions, ensuring that users can "control what they see" in the car.

  • Galaxy OS Air: seen in vehicles in 2022, add the speech chip-based V01+5G communication on the basis of Galaxy OS. The speech data processing speed is increased by 13 times, and such functions as "see and speak" and sound localization in four sound zones are supported.

According to ECARX's R&D plan, in 2024 Geely will launch a vehicle operating system platform that integrates cockpit, body, and driving assistance domains.

GAC has experienced the three phases: Smart Trumpchi, ADiGO, and ADiGO SPACE. In 2024, it will enable the cross-domain vehicle operating system - GAC Psi OS.

  • Smart Trumpchi: during 2013-2017, based on WinCE, and equipped with mainstream functions, e.g., 3G and remote control.

  • ADiGO: during 2018-2022, based on Android, upgrade 4G networks, online navigation, online entertainment, voice and other mainstream functions in deep cooperation with Tencent Auto Intelligence (TAI), and work with Syncore to create G-OS operating system.

  • ADiGO SPACE: used in vehicles in 2022, enhance voice interaction, and add user-defined voice command and "see and speak" functions; enrich the car entertainment ecosystem by introducing applications, e.g., Mango TV, Kugou and Car Vinyl Music.

  • Psi OS: expected to be available on vehicles in 2024. It will control the three major domains of driving assistance, infotainment, and smart car control in a unified way to improve software development efficiency and iteration speed, enabling software iteration in a minute compared with previous iteration every month.

Supported by Hardware such as AR/VR and Holographic Projector, Cockpit Games and Metaverse Will Become a New Trend for Vehicle Applications

By the end of 2022, the difference between vehicle application ecosystems among brands has been narrowing, and software such as social contact, map, audio and video has found massive application in vehicles. Meanwhile, as technologies like powerful chips, holographic projection, and AR/VR, vehicle games have begun to be available on vehicles. Vehicle games are expected to become a next development direction for vehicle applications.

In December 2022, GAC announced the ADiGO SPACE Intelligent Cockpit Upgrade Plan, and introduced two products: ADiGO PARK Metaverse and ADiGO SOUND, an all-scenario sound interaction ecosystem. Wherein, ADiGO PARK Metaverse carries a VR head-mounted display jointly developed by GAC Group and iQIYI Qiyu VR. This device features 5K-level binocular display resolution, and 16MP exterior stereo camera, an equivalent to a 130-inch display, meeting display requirements of 3A games.

In October 2022, Chery released the Lion Ecosystem 2023, according to which Lion 6.0 (2024) will highlight a "third-space" intelligent cockpit and expansion of scenarios (e.g., game/KTV/video office); Lion 7.0 (2025) will feature "space + metaverse", and enable cockpit connection to AR/VR devices.

Powerful Chips Will Further Enhance the Capabilities of Telematics Systems

The rapid iteration of telematics systems and the development of vehicle application ecosystems are inseparable from IVI system chips. In 2022, multiple models of Chinese independent brands used high computing power chips like Qualcomm 8155 and Huawei Kirin 990A. Among them, Geely Boyue L, Lynk & Co 09 EM-P and 3rd-generation Roewe RX5 (Sliding Screen Edition) were equipped with Qualcomm 8155 as a standard configuration.

Among the current mainstream cockpit chips, Qualcomm 8155, a 7nm SoC with 1000GFLOPS GPU and 8TOPS NPU, supports up to 6 cameras, 4 2K screens or 3 4K screens. Also it allows different displays to use different operating systems, and supports passenger capacity/passenger recognition, and face recognition & classification/behavior analysis.

The performance of the next-generation cockpit chips will be still ever higher. For example, Qualcomm 8295, a 5nm chip with 30TOPS AI computing power, supports the integration of multiple ECUs and domains, covering dashboard, AR-HUD, center console screen, rear seat displays, electronic rearview mirror, and in-vehicle monitoring. In addition, the chip provides video processing capabilities and supports integration of driving recording function. Higher-performance chips will make telematics systems more capable.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Telematics System Market Size of Chinese Independent OEMs
1.1 Installations and Installation Rate of Telematics Systems in China: Overall
1.2 Installations and Installation Rate of Telematics Systems of Chinese Independent OEMs
1.2.1 Installations: by Brand
1.2.2 Installation Rate: by Brand
1.2.3 Installations: by Price
1.2.4 Installations: by System

2. Comparison of Telematics Functions between Chinese Independent OEMs
2.1 Cockpit Display
2.2 Cockpit Interaction
2.3 Vehicle Ecosystem
2.4 Remote Control
2.5 5G and V2X Application
2.6 Iteration
2.7 Scenario Mode

3. Telematics Systems of TOP 10 Chinese Independent OEMs: Each Vendor is Analysed with Geely as an Example
3.1 Geely
3.1.1 Layout of Telematics System
3.1.2 Development History of Telematics System
3.1.3 Installations and Installation Rate of Telematics Systems
3.1.4 Introduction to GKUI System
3.1.5 Galaxy OS 1.2 Update
3.1.6 Highlights of Galaxy OS Air
3.1.7 First Vehicle Model Installed with Galaxy OS Air: Boyue L
3.1.8 Iteration of Lynk & Co's Telematics System
3.1.9 First Vehicle Model Installed with LYNK OS N: Lynk & Co 09 EM-P
3.1.10 New Telematics Partner of Lynk & Co: Meizu
3.1.11 Geometry Auto G6/M6 Adopt Huawei Harmony Underlayer
3.1.12 Cockpit Entertainment Ecosystem for All Geely Brands
3.1.13 Telematics Partners
3.1.14 Dynamics in Telematics System (2020-2021)
3.2 SAIC
3.3 Changan Auto
3.4 Great Wall Motor
3.5 GAC
3.6 BYD
3.7 Chery
3.8 Dongfeng Motor
3.9 BAIC
3.10 FAW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6zwjd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Intel says power-efficient Sierra Forest chip will be delivered in H1 2024

    U.S. chip giant Intel Corp said on Wednesday its first semiconductor for data center customers focused on power efficiency, Sierra Forest, would be delivered in the first half of next year, as it outlined a chip release schedule after prior delays. "It's been a challenging few years as we had introduced a lot of innovation but also a lot of complexity and our product release dates had pushed out," Intel Data Center and AI Group head Sandra Rivera told Reuters ahead of an investor event. Intel still dominates the markets for PC and server processing chips, with a market share greater than 70%, tech research firm IDC has calculated.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged 7.6% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe company will

  • Epic and Apple Make Metaverse Advances. That’s Bad News for Meta.

    Fortnite maker Epic just launched new software tools to help build the metaverse, while a likely new headset from Apple could one day dominate the market. That leaves Meta Platforms in a tough spot.

  • Nvidia moves into A.I. services and ChatGPT can now use your credit card

    Giving language models the ability to take actions on the internet is risky, some experts say.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Synopsys spreads AI throughout its chip design tools

    (Reuters) -Synopsys Inc on Wednesday rolled out new artificial intelligence tools designed to get better results faster in the various stages of designing computing chips. Synopsys makes software that companies use to design computing chips. Modern chips have tens of billions of tiny on-off switches called transistors, and their precise arrangement on the chip has a big impact on the chip's cost and performance, so designers use software from companies like Synopsys to help.

  • Apple Sets June Dates for Developer Conference

    The iPhone maker said it's a chance to learn the latest about its platforms and technologies, as some look ahead to the reveal of a VR headset.

  • Bank of America's financial planning app draws $55 billion over two-plus years

    Bank of America Corp's digital personal finance tool, Life Plan, has attracted more than $55 billion in new money since its launch in late 2020, as customers use technology to set financial goals. Life Plan, which has more than 10 million users, enables customers to set goals such as saving for a vacation or college or to build a retirement fund. BofA's app allows customers to move money around their bank and brokerage accounts, as well as pull in funds from other institutions, David Tyrie, chief digital officer at Bank of America, told Reuters.

  • Nvidia Is More Than AI Chips. The Stock Has Software Upside, Says Analyst.

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar increased his price target on Nvidia stock to $300 from $275 and reaffirmed his Overweight rating.

  • Amazon Just Quietly Solved a Huge Internet Problem

    Most people don't realize the limits of internet connectivity because, between their cellular network connections and WiFi, any break in coverage seems like an aberration. The IoT has lots of splashy implications like medical devices that can self-diagnose upcoming maintenance needs in order to make a service appointment before going down. It also has a lot of uses that are less visible that only work if the device happens to be in a place that offers internet connectivity.

  • Apple Sets June 5 WWDC Where It Plans Mixed-Reality Headset Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. set a June 5 date for the event where it plans to unveil a mixed-reality headset, the first major new product since its smartwatch debuted eight years ago. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe company sc

  • AI News: Artificial Intelligence Trends And Leading Stocks

    Investors beware: there's plenty of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) as more and more companies say they're using it. In some cases, companies are using older data analytics tools and labeling it as AI for a public relations boost.

  • Intel's AI, Data Center Webinar on Wednesday: Here's What to Expect

    Intel (INTC) investors will get a look at the company's artificial intelligence and data center plans at an investor event on Wednesday. The computing company will host a webinar as investors buzz over the company's potential for AI technology. The chipmaker will also give an update on its plans for its data center segment.

  • Generative AI Tools Use Custom Data to Power More Business Functions

    Tapping industry-specific data in areas such as financial management or marketing provides an edge in a crowded AI market, analysts say.

  • Everything you need to know about artificial intelligence: What is it used for?

    Artificial intelligence is one of the most revolutionary technologies to emerge out of Silicon Valley in the last few years and has the potential to change everyday life.

  • Verizon (VZ) Unveils Twin Mission-Critical Asset Prototypes

    Verizon (VZ) recently unveiled two new prototypes, which are highly portable and designed to rapidly establish communication in extreme conditions and support public safety organizations.

  • Apple Goes Offensive In Samsung's Turf, Taps NewJeans K-Pop For Latest Store In Korea's Popular Gangnam District

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) celebrates the dynamic Gangnam District with a special Today at Apple session featuring K-pop group NewJeans on March 28. Apple previewed Apple Gangnam in Seoul's famous Gangnam District. Apple Gangnam will offer an exciting space for customers to discover Apple's incredible lineup of products and services. Apple Gangnam has nearly 150 highly skilled retail team members who speak over a dozen languages, helping customers explore the latest Apple products, including the n

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Introduces ChatGPT-4-Powered Security Copilot

    Microsoft (MSFT) announces the release of Microsoft Security Copilot, a generative AI solution based on GPT-4 and its proprietary security models.

  • Amazon begins flagging ‘frequently returned’ products

    Amazon has begun displaying a warning about frequently returned items as the company tightens its belt in response to shaky numbers in an uncertain economy.

  • Undetectable AI Launches Revolutionary Tool for Humanizing AI-Generated Content

    Undetectable AI has launched a product that transforms flagged AI content into human-like writing, achieving 99% human-written content across all detection platforms.