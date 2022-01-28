U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

China Independent OEMs' ADAS and Autonomous Driving Market Report 2021: Mass Production of L4 Autonomous Vehicles in China May Concentrate in 2025

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Independent OEMs' ADAS and Autonomous Driving Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chinese brands' ADAS research: Lynk & Co, BYD, Haval and Geely are in the first echelon of L2

In the first eight months of 2021, more than 1.31 million vehicles of Chinese brands were equipped with ADAS, surging by 88.6% on a like-on-like basis, with an installation rate of 25.3%, up 5.7 percentage points compared with the same period of the previous year.

The installations and installation rate of L2 ADAS, a segment in which Chinese brands vied for deployment, increased by 153% and 6 percentage points from the prior-year period, separately. The installations and installation rate of L2.5 ADAS increased by 227% and 0.8 percentage points. In 2021, a breakthrough has been made in mass production of L2+ ADAS for fuel-powered vehicles like WEY Mocha.

L3 ADAS was installed in 17,000 vehicles, with an installation rate of 0.3%. Emerging carmakers such as Xpeng Motors, NIO, Li Auto and ARCFOX were the first ones to equip or demonstrate vehicles with L3 ADAS. The recent five-year plans of Chinese automakers show that the mass production of L4 autonomous vehicles in China may concentrate in 2025.

Lynk & Co and BYD have edged into the first echelon of L2 ADAS

In the L2 ADAS market, Lynk & Co, BYD, Haval and Geely are first-echelon players, of which:

  • BYD is way ahead of its peers in L2 ADAS installations, which is credited to BYD Han, a model using a sensor solution of 1 front view camera + 3 radars + 4 surround view cameras + 12 ultrasonic radars;

  • Lynk & Co is among the top few in both installations and installation rate of L2 ADAS, mainly thanks to Lynk & Co 01 and Lynk & Co 03, both using 3R1V sensor solutions.

Changan Auto, GAC Trumpchi, Hongqi and Roewe are in the second echelon, with a bright prospect

For example, by virtue of huge sale volume, UNI Series and AVATR brand as well as related technical strength, Changan Auto is very likely to boast far higher installations of L2.

A breakthrough has made in mass production of L2+ ADAS for WEY Mocha

In the L2.5 ADAS segment, emerging brands like Li Auto and Xpeng Motors go ahead of others.

Among traditional brands, WEY Mocha holds a lead, having packed Highway Assist (HWA) and Navigation on HIPilot (NOH). In 2021, it is about to carry Highway Pilot (HWP) and L3 autonomous driving. What makes more sense for Mocha is its breakthrough in mass production of high-level ADAS for fuel-powered vehicles.

  • L3 ADAS has been demonstrated on multiple models or mass-produced for them.

  • In current stage, emerging brands are pacesetters in L3 ADAS, and traditional Chinese brands have completed technology layout:

  • FAW Hongqi, GAC AION, BAIC ARCFOX, etc. have mass-produced L3 ADAS for their vehicles;

  • Great Wall WEY Mocha is about to carry L3 functions in 2021;

  • Changan Auto, Geely (ZEEKR), Feifan Auto, IM Motors, etc. have reserved technologies;

  • JETOUR X Chery JETOUR built on the Kunlun Architecture is projected to pack mass-produced L3 advanced autonomous driving solutions.

One example is ARCFOX a-S HI.

In April 2021, ARCFOX a-S HI (Huawei Inside) co-built by BAIC ARCFOX and Huawei made a debut at the Auto Shanghai. The model carries Huawei's advanced ADS, 3 96-channel LiDARs, 6 radars, 12 cameras, 13 ultrasonic radars, and Huawei chips with computing power of 400TOPS, delivering L3 autonomy and offering capabilities of highway driving assistance, urban advanced driving assistance and valet parking.

The mass production of L4 autonomous vehicles in China may concentrate in 2025.

A number of brands such as SAIC, GAC and Geely have defined SOP of L4:

  • In June 2021, SAIC made it clear that it will produce L4 intelligent vehicles in quantities in 2025.

  • In July 2021, GAC announced that GAC AION and Huawei co-developed a mid-to-large-sized intelligent SUV BEV with L4 autonomous driving functions, which is projected to be spawned in 2023.

  • In October 2021, Geely specified that it will commercialize L4 autonomous driving in 2025 in the Smart Geely 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Status Quo of Chinese Brands' ADAS Market
1.1 Installations and Installation Rate of ADAS Functions of Chinese Brands
1.2 ADAS Installations and Installation Rate of Chinese Brands: Overall Situation
1.3 L2 ADAS Installations and Installation Rate of Chinese Brands: Overall Situation
1.4 L2 ADAS Installations and Installation Rate of Chinese Brands: By Brand
1.5 L2 ADAS Installations and Installation Rate of Chinese Brands: By Vehicle Model
1.6 L2 ADAS Installations and Installation Rate of Chinese Brands: By Price

2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Layout of Chinese Brands
2.1 ADAS Development Timelines of Chinese Brands
2.2 Comparison of L2, L2+ and L3 ADAS Solutions
2.3 L2 ADAS Layout: Functions and Solutions
2.4 L2+ ADAS Layout: Functions and Solutions
2.5 L3 ADAS Layout: Functions and Solutions
2.6 L4 ADAS Layout: Functions and Solutions
2.7 ADAS Partner Camps of Chinese Brands

3 Research on ADAS/Autonomous Driving of Chinese Brands
3.1 Changan Auto
3.1.1 ADAS Installation (by Brand/Model), 2021
3.1.2 14th Five-Year Plan
3.1.3 Vehicle Intelligence Strategy
3.1.4 Development Course of Autonomous Driving
3.1.5 Autonomous Driving Roadmap
3.1.6 Core Technologies of ADAS and Autonomous Driving
3.1.7 ADAS/AD Systems
3.1.8 Dynamic Deployments in Autonomous Driving, 2020-2021
3.1.9 Avatar's Resources
3.1.10 Evolution Route of E/E Architecture
3.1.11 Autonomous Driving Tests
3.1.12 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Partners
3.1.13 Dynamic Deployments in Autonomous Driving, 2019-2021
3.2 Great Wall Motor
3.3 BYD
3.4 FAW
3.5 Geely
3.6 GAC
3.7 BAIC
3.8 SAIC
3.9 Chery
3.10 Dongfeng Motor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0xtw0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


