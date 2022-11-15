U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

China Index Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

China Index Holdings Limited
·7 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB97.7 million, a decrease of 39.3% from RMB160.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Operating income was RMB30.9 million, a decrease of 60.4% from RMB78.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Net income was RMB27.6 million, a decrease of 62.1% from RMB72.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB97.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 39.3% from RMB160.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the broad macro environment challenges the industry is facing.

  • Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB51.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 39.8% from RMB85.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Revenues from marketplace services were RMB46.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 38.6% from RMB75.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB19.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 28.0% from RMB27.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB47.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 15.0% from RMB55.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB22.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 26.0% from RMB29.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in personnel cost.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB24.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2.0% from RMB25.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Income

Operating income was RMB30.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 60.4% from RMB78.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB3.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 70.3% from RMB11.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Net Income

Net income was RMB27.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 62.1% from RMB72.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Business Outlook

Due to current unstable market conditions, management believes CIH’s 2022 annual revenue is expected to record a double-digit decrease year-over-year. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary views, which are subject to change.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics and promotions services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with a reliable, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of the Company’s business development strategies, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern in the future, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China’s real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.


CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for share data)

 

 

As of September 30,

 

As of December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

356,841

 

 

 

361,521

 

 

Short-term investments

 

 

23,576

 

 

 

-

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

 

 

63,860

 

 

 

49,217

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

30,500

 

 

 

25,531

 

 

Amounts due from a related party - current

 

 

8,536

 

 

 

-

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

483,313

 

 

 

436,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

444

 

 

 

1,424

 

 

Right of use assets

 

 

38,520

 

 

 

38,892

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

5,620

 

 

 

4,212

 

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

44,584

 

 

 

44,528

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

 

527,897

 

 

 

480,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

15,728

 

 

 

11,465

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

10,752

 

 

 

25,474

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

170,730

 

 

 

216,188

 

 

Amounts due to a related party

 

 

-

 

 

 

12,300

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

93,969

 

 

 

99,657

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

291,179

 

 

 

365,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

 

34,368

 

 

 

29,570

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

80,299

 

 

 

75,288

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

114,667

 

 

 

104,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

405,846

 

 

 

469,942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 72,475,630 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 66,788,662 and 66,787,537 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

 

500

 

 

 

500

 

 

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; each Class B ordinary share is convertible into one Class A ordinary share)

 

 

163

 

 

 

163

 

 

Treasury shares

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(39

)

 

Capital deficit

 

 

(119,138

)

 

 

(121,631

)

 

Retained earnings

 

 

207,016

 

 

 

116,454

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

32,033

 

 

 

14,043

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity attributable to China Index Holdings Limited

 

 

120,535

 

 

 

9,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,516

 

 

 

1,365

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

122,051

 

 

 

10,855

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

527,897

 

 

 

480,797

 

 


CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB, except for per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Revenues

 

 

97,669

 

160,785

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

(19,785

)

(27,493

)

 

Gross profit

 

 

77,884

 

 

133,292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing expenses

 

 

(22,157

)

 

(29,947

)

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

(24,827

)

 

(25,332

)

 

Operating income

 

 

30,900

 

 

78,013

 

 

Interest income

 

 

2,091

 

 

3,006

 

 

Investment income (loss)

 

 

(2,453

)

 

2,794

 

 

Government grants

 

 

363

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

30,901

 

 

83,825

 

 

Income tax expenses

 

 

(3,266

)

 

(10,994

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

27,635

 

 

72,831

 

 

Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

34

 

 

(29

)

 

Net income attributable to China Index Holdings Limited

 

 

27,601

 

 

72,860

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes

 

 

17,844

 

 

(2,119

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income

 

 

45,479

 

 

70,712

 

 

Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

34

 

 

(29

)

 

Comprehensive income attributable to China Index Holdings Limited

 

 

45,445

 

 

70,741

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

0.31

 

 

0.81

 

 

Diluted

 

 

0.31

 

 

0.81

 

 

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

90,425,368

 

 

90,221,432

 

 

Diluted

 

 

90,425,368

 

 

90,232,243

 

 


CONTACT: For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Ms. Jessie Yang Investor Relations Email: CIH-IR@fang.com


