China Industrial Output Weakens to 17-Year Low as Economy Slows

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy slowed more than expected in July, posting the weakest industrial output growth since 2002 and slumping retail sales as trade tensions persist.

Industrial output rose 4.8% from a year earlier, versus a median estimate of 6%. Retail sales expanded 7.6%, compared to a projected 8.6% increase. Fixed-asset investment slowed to 5.7% in the first seven months, versus a forecast 5.8%.

Key Insights

The weak economic performance adds pressure on Chinese leaders to boost stimulus amid the ups and downs in the trade war with the U.S. The U.S. threatened more tariffs on China, only to announce a delay on some of them this week, increasing uncertainty on how the trade war will progress. The People’s Bank of China last week called for a “rational” view on current headwinds. This shows the central bank had until now intended to take a targeted approach to shore up output, while holding back from rolling out big monetary stimulus. ‘July’s activity data was woeful,’’ said Katrina Ell, an economist with Moody’s Analytics in Sydney. “It is a product of softness on both the demand and supply side. In a weakened and cautious economic environment, easier credit conditions aren’t being exuberantly adopted.’’

Get More

Infrastructure investment growth, a key pillar of the government’s stimulus strategy, slowed to 3.8%The surveyed jobless rate rose to 5.3%, matching a two-year high

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Miao Han in Beijing at mhan22@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, Jiyeun Lee, Michael S. Arnold

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.