China’s Deflation Risk Fuels Calls for Interest Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- China’s inflation remained close to zero in May as the economy’s recovery weakened, giving the central bank scope to ease monetary policy to spur growth.

The consumer price index rose 0.2% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday, in line with forecasts and up from 0.1% in April. Producer prices declined 4.6% on the back of lower commodity prices and weak domestic and foreign demand. Economists had expected a 4.3% decrease.

The inflation data provide fresh evidence that the world’s second-largest economy cooled further in May, coming on the back of recent reports showing manufacturing activity contracted, exports shrank for the first time in three months and a rebound in the housing market has faded.

“The risk of deflation is still weighing on the economy,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management. “Recent economic indicators send consistent signals that the economy is cooling.”

Calls are growing for the People’s Bank of China to cut interest rates, with a prominent economist and government adviser the latest to argue for more easing. Liu Yuanchun, president of Shanghai University of Finance & Economics, said China should lower rates to alleviate the financing burdens on private businesses and boost the economic recovery. Liu has previously consulted with President Xi Jinping and former Premier Li Keqiang.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, slowed to 0.6% in May from 0.7% in the previous month, a sign of very little domestic-driven inflation in the economy. Food prices rose 1% in May from a year ago, after rising 0.4% in April, as meat, edible oil and fresh fruit prices went up.

“Consumer demand continued to recover in May,” NBS analyst Dong Lijuan said in a separate statement accompanying the data release. The decline in PPI was because “international commodity prices generally dropped and domestic and external demand for industrial products was relatively weak,” she said.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index erased an earlier gain to drop 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. local time as Asia peers broadly rose. The offshore yuan weakened 0.1% at 7.1287 per dollar.

Speculation has increased of a possible cut to interest rates as early as next week, or a reduction to the reserve requirement ratio in coming months. The PBOC has kept the rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility unchanged since September, relying instead on other tools, such as targeted loans, to support sectors like small businesses.

“The government needs to do more to boost domestic demand,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “We pencil in an RRR cut in the second quarter.”

