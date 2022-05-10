U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.00
    +18.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,270.00
    +109.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,291.50
    +97.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.80
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.28
    -1.81 (-1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • Vix

    34.75
    +4.56 (+15.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2365
    +0.0035 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3510
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,105.74
    -2,467.95 (-7.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    721.49
    -58.89 (-7.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,074.53
    -244.81 (-0.93%)
     

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 will open online on May 26

·3 min read

GUIYANG, China, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 will be held online on May 26, the event organizer said at the press conference of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 on May 7.

The Press Conference for the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022
The Press Conference for the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022

With the annual theme of "grabbing digital opportunities to enjoy digital value", the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 will focus on the national digital economy development strategy in forum setting and achievement releases, pay more attention to advanced and popular science and technology, attach more importance to innovation in the transformation of achievements and rely on the strategic positioning of "four districts and one highland" in Guizhou to explore experience for industrial transformation and the construction of digital China.

This year's one-day event features an opening ceremony, the "Data Valley Forum" and the "Data Expo Release". During the opening ceremony, Chinese leaders will be invited to attend and give important speeches by video. In addition, leaders of China's national ministries and commissions and Guizhou province, winners of internationally renowned awards, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering and famous entrepreneurs will also deliver speeches by video.

The "Data Valley Forum" will hold 8 forums around topics such as "national computing network to synergize east and west", "data security" and "metaverse". A group of academicians and experts, leaders of ministries and commissions, and heads of renowned enterprises and Internet companies will give speeches by video.

The "Data Expo Release" will announce the global big data scientific and technological achievement awards and corporate achievements . At present, 437 scientific and technological achievements have been collected.

Tao Changhai, vice governor of Guizhou province, said, "In recent years, the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee and Government have innovated ideas, and accelerated the construction of the country's first national-level big data comprehensive pilot zone, taking big data as a means of promoting economic and social transformation and upgrading and high-quality development. The digital economy has achieved a historic breakthrough and its growth rate has been the first in China for six consecutive years. Big data has become a famous calling card of Guizhou. The digital innovation capability in Guizhou has been greatly improved, and 48 national-level pilot demonstrations have been approved successively. The effect of data center agglomeration is prominent. Large-scale data centers such as Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Apple, Huawei, and Tencent have settled down. "

Tao added, "In the next step, Guizhou province will focus on building a "digital economy development innovation zone", and strive to build three major industrial clusters of data centers, intelligent terminals and data applications, as well as national data fusion innovation demonstration center, computing power center and data governance center. We also aim to "seize new opportunities in the implementation of the digital economy strategy", explore more Guizhou experience and contribute more Guizhou practice for the national big data strategy and digital China construction."

Ma Ningyu, mayor of Guiyang, said that the China International Big Data Industry Expo, the world's first national-level expo with the theme of big data, has been successfully held for seven consecutive years. It has become a global platform for showcasing the latest achievements, guiding the development of the industry, exchanging ideas for development and creating opportunities for cooperation.

Guiyang, located in the southwest China's Guizhou province, has won the reputation of "China's Big Data Valley" for taking the lead in developing big data in recent years. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 will continue to adhere to the concept of "global vision, national interests, industry roles, and corporate responsibilities", aiming for "high-end, specialization, internationalization, industrialization, and sustainability. "

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-china-international-big-data-industry-expo-2022-will-open-online-on-may-26-301543255.html

SOURCE The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 Organizing Committee

Recommended Stories

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Five telling words in Uber’s email to employees

    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent his staff a Sunday-night email this week, setting expectations for a change toward corporate austerity measures at the ride-hailing and delivery app, just days after a mixed earnings call where Uber’s performance beat analysts’ estimates. In the memo, first reported by CNBC, Khosrowshahi explains that he has just wrapped up a series of discussions with investors in New York and Boston. Cutting way back (or perhaps freezing?) hiring will be one way Uber is going to cut costs going forward.

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Shopify Crashed After Earnings -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) bulls have had a tough year. Since releasing its first-quarter earnings report, Shopify has seen its price tumble 21%, and the stock is now down 77% from its high. Does that sell-off make Shopify a buy?

  • Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar

    (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbling more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. The fall in oil prices reflected trends in global financial markets as investors shed riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth. "China’s COVID situation, rising rates and growing recession risks are not helping risk assets," Warren Patterson, head of ING commodities research said.

  • Oil prices close 6% lower to start the week as Saudis lower prices, China exports slump

    Oil prices were tracking a selloff across global assets on Monday, as fresh data out of China cast further doubts on global economic strength.

  • Exclusive-Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Russian Crude Keeps Flowing While Europe Wrangles Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports continue to flow while European Union nations wrangle over sanctions to block purchases and make it harder for the country to ship its barrels elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase O

  • Duke Energy hit with $173M earnings charge for coal-ash court ruling

    Duke Energy has asked the State Supreme Court in both Indiana and South Carolina to reconsider rulings that disallowed recovery of a combined $392 million in coal-ash costs.

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • 3 Reasons I'm Sticking With DigitalOcean Despite Massive Losses

    DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) just released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, and the results sent the stock to record lows. The New York-based cloud infrastructure provider has experienced a drop of more than 70% since achieving a record high about six months ago. Unfortunately, timing is not my strong suit when it comes to investing, and it showed with my investment in DigitalOcean.

  • Can the Good Times Keep Rolling for Macy's?

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 16. There is no telling how long these tailwinds will last, but Macy's is looking to capture the benefits while they persist, and investors hope the momentum will continue. In its most recent quarter, which ended Jan. 29, Macy's generated net sales of $8.66 billion.

  • Uber CEO tells staff hiring is now a ‘privilege’ and warns he’s getting ‘hard-core’ on costs

    In a message to employees, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber needsto make tradeoffs as it reacts to a “seismic shift” in markets.

  • Activist Investor Third Point Continues Push for Shell to Restructure

    The hedge fund has told clients it has added to its profitable position in the energy giant.