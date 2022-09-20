U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

China International Book Trading Corporation's Reading China Series 1 focusing on the Concept of a Community of Shared Future for Mankind

·2 min read

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Book Trading Corporation, released the first part of Reading China, a series of high-end interviews. This series of interviews focuses on "A Community of Shared Future for Mankind", "High-quality Development" and other key issues of concern to the international community, interviewing experts in international relations, politics and economics to explain their understanding of China's paths and development practices.

Three honorable guests, namely, Zoon Ahmed Khan, Research Fellow of Belt and Road Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, Harvey Dzodin, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization and Donatien Niyonzima, former Official Gazette Editor in the Office of the Prime Minister of Rwanda were invited to discuss together upon the topic of "A Community of Shared Future for Mankind".

In the face of a complex international situation and the threat of cold war mindset and power politics, Chinese President Xi Jinping has delivered a keynote speech entitled "Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind" in January 2017 in the headquarter of the UN's office in Geneva. President Xi said "We should work together to build a world of common prosperity through win-win cooperation."

Zoon Ahmed Khan believed that developed countries need to understand that the prosperity of China and other developing countries is inevitable, and it is not hegemony that these countries seek.

In the context of a slow recovery in the world economy, complex changes in the international investment and trade landscape as well as multilateral investment and trade, President Xi Jinping has proposed the "Belt and Road Initiative" in 2013 as a major initiative to promote the interconnectivity between countries and economic integration across continents.

Harvey Dzodin expressed that it has been proven wrong that the "Belt and Road Initiative" will lead to a debt trap or that China is forcing developing countries to accept agreements; and he thinks that China does not want to dominate other countries in such a way, but rather to help participating countries prosper through a win-win cooperation.

Donatien Niyonzima said that the "Belt and Road Initiative" has opened up more possibilities for cooperation between China and his home country Rwanda in the areas of infrastructure development, education and even e-commerce.

Contact person:

Wei Tingting
Tel.: 0086-15510715556
Email: weitingting@cibtc.com

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/pTK9Gr8WkdA

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTK9Gr8WkdA   
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902806/CIBTC_Logo.jpg

 

CIBTC Logo
CIBTC Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-international-book-trading-corporations-reading-china-series-1-focusing-on-the-concept-of-a-community-of-shared-future-for-mankind-301627897.html

SOURCE China International Book Trading Corporation

