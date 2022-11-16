U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

China International Digital Economy Expo 2022 opens in Hebei

·2 min read

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Great Wall New Media:

China International Digital Economy Expo 2022 (CIDEE), an international expo on the digital economy kicked off on Wednesday in Shijiazhuang, the capital of north China's Hebei Province.

The three-day expo are scheduled to showcase, promote and exchange the latest cutting-edge international and domestic information and digital technologies, products, services and business models in the field of digital economy, such as big data, artificial intelligence and 5G.

Meanwhile, it will explore into the new development trends and how to direct the global digital economy toward high-end, internationalization, specialization and industrialization.

Participating are more than 300 heavy-weight distinguished guests, including Boao Forum for Asia Chairman and Ex-UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, and ambassadors to China of Turkey, Thailand, Poland and Serbia and two other countries.

Also participating are 24 academicians, including ACM TURING AWARD winner Jack J. Dongarra, 23 Chinese and foreign government officials, CEOs of internationally and domestically leading enterprises in the digital economy, other experts and international scholars.

These guests are supposed to give speeches online at the opening and attend the online summit on the theme.

Activities at the expo are, among others, 30 parallel forums, which will focus on the metaverse, cloud computing, industrial internet, and data safety management, the release of 15 latest research reports on China's digital economic development, China's digital E-Commerce index and China's digital economy and rural reinvigoration development, and the release and promotion of new products and services by leading digital enterprises.

Apart from that, the expo will also hold four large-scale state-class professional contests in privacy-preserving computing technologies, integrated circuit innovations, big data and intelligent vehicles, three industrial matchmaking activities and award presentation to winners.

As the digital economy is booming in China, the Expo is of great importance in deepening exchanges and cooperation and holds out great prospects in exploring ways on how to share the achievements in the development of the digital economy to better benefit the people of the whole world.

CONTACT: Bai Zheng, 284029128@qq.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-international-digital-economy-expo-2022-opens-in-hebei-301679969.html

SOURCE Great Wall New Media

