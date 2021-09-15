U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

The China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair empowers SMEs to accelerate their growth and international cooperation

·3 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the pavilion of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, an international event for SMEs worldwide is preparing for the opening. The exhibition has an area of 80 thousand square meters, with 2500 standard booths. SMEs from over 30 countries and regions will participate in this grand event.

On September 14th, the 17th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) held a press conference in Guangzhou, China, to introduce preparations for the exhibition and invite international SMEs to participate. SMEs can share a new wave of China's development opportunities through this open cooperation and globalized exhibition.

According to the organizer, the 17th CISMEF will be held in Guangzhou, China, from September 16th to 19th. Against the backdrop of continuing international pandemic, this most substantial and influential international exhibition for SMEs in the Asia-Pacific region will provide broad business opportunities for international SMEs. Exhibitors expect to actively reach new customers and make preparations for market expansion through this win-win platform, CISMEF.

Hellenic Agora, a wine company from Greece, has constantly participated in CISMEF for many years. The co-founder of Hellenic Agora, Liakos Constanions, believes CISMEF is a very good exhibition, and it can give opportunities for the companies to meet new customers, including B2B customers and B2C customers. He suggests that all the companies need to be ready to have the best appearance and the best exposure in a professional way.

While empowering SMEs to accelerate their growth, the international circle of CISMEF is also expanding. The overseas exhibition area of this CISMEF is about 10 thousand square meters, which has attracted companies from over 30 countries (regions or organizations) to participate such as Thailand, Germany, Japan. These companies include some Fortune 500 companies such as SAP in Germany and Philips in the Netherlands.

Since 2004, CISMEF has been successfully held for 16 consecutive sessions. About 50 thousand companies have participated in it. The total number of visitors and buyers exceeds 3.72 million. It has received extensive attention and positive evaluation from governments, international organizations, and SMEs worldwide.

The most distinctive international feature of CISMEF is the co-hosted mechanism. Since 2005, CISMEF has been inviting 19 countries and international organizations to co-host the exhibition. This year, CISMEF will invite the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and Thailand Commerce Department as the co-hosts. The exhibition area of Thailand is about 1600 square meters and there are over 50 enterprises to participate, among Kasikornbank, Bangkok Bank, Charoen Pokphand Group and other well-known Thai enterprises.

The commercial counselor from the Commercial Section of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Guangzhou says CISMEF is a platform for enterprises, particularly SMEs, to enter the Chinese market and promote their images. Through the exhibition, enterprises can build confidence among Chinese consumers and enhance their potential.

For more exhibition information, please visit the website http://www.cismef.com.cn/.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-china-international-small-and-medium-enterprises-fair-empowers-smes-to-accelerate-their-growth-and-international-cooperation-301377148.html

SOURCE China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was a hit with investors on Tuesday. Earlier that day, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson mapped out his government's plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country through the fall and winter. An essential component of this strategy is booster shots for people over 50, as folks in that demographic are considered to be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Oil prices climb after drawdown in stocks, positive demand outlook

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and on expectations that demand will recover as vaccine roll-outs widen. Brent crude oil rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.99 a barrel by 0133 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $70.90 a barrel. U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all fell last week, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, after Hurricane Ida shut numerous refineries and offshore drilling production.

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • Is Netflix Going to Be a Hit?

    A Real Money subscriber emailed me recently about Netflix and pointed out some developments on the charts and asked what I thought them. In this daily bar chart of NFLX, below, we can see that prices finally broke out of a long sideways pattern in September.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halts EV project with China's Byton - Nikkei

    "The [Byton] project is not officially terminated yet, but it is very challenging to proceed at this moment," one of the sources told Nikkei Asia. Foxconn said in January that the Apple assembler and the Nanjing Economic and Technological Development Zone had agreed to start building electric sport-utility vehicles in 2022 for Byton.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after the regular trading session closed Tuesday when an industry group reported that weekly crude inventories and fuel inventories had decreased. Futures in New York rose about 0.5% after the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels a day, while gasoline and diesel combined decreased by a similar volume, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier, oil settled little changed as investors tracked U.S. dolla

  • Warren says Fed must break up 'repeat offender' Wells Fargo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to break apart Wells Fargo & Co, arguing the latest fine against the bank shows it to be an "irredeemable repeat offender." In a letter sent to the Fed, Warren urged the central bank to revoke Wells Fargo's status as a financial holding company and order it to sell off its investment banking and nonbanking activities, citing the bank's years-long struggle to address regulatory shortcomings. The bank has paid over $5 billion in fines and has been placed under an unprecedented asset cap by the Fed for selling potentially millions of fake accounts to customers, among other issues, in a series of longrunning scandals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-scandal-deal/wells-fargo-to-pay-3-billion-to-u-s-admits-pressuring-workers-in-fake-accounts-scandal-idUSKBN20F2KN that led to the ousters of two separate chief executives.

  • World’s Top Copper Supplier Trims Price Forecast as China Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile, the biggest copper-producing country, trimmed its annual price forecast for the metal on slowing Chinese demand and prospects of an easing in U.S. stimulus.The Chilean government’s copper commission, Cochilco, expects prices to average $4.20 a pound this year, according to a presentation Tuesday, down from a $4.30 call made three months ago. Prices are expected to average $3.95 next year as the market swings into surplus, Cochilco said.Since surging to record levels in May

  • Regulators across the US are targeting the food delivery industry

    Regulators are coming for the food delivery companies. Recently, New York City and San Francisco placed permanent fee caps over how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants. The food delivery companies have attracted antitrust scrutiny as well.

  • Hurricane Ida, chip shortage hurting car dealers

    Jim Appleton, President of the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers, joined Yahoo Finance to talk about the severe shortage of cars on dealer lots.

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Chinese crackdown on tech giants threatens its cloud market growth

    As Chinese tech companies come under regulatory scrutiny at home, concerns and pressures are escalating among investors and domestic tech companies, including China’s four big cloud companies, BATH (Baidu AI, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud), according to an analyst report. As the current scrutiny is not particularly focused on the cloud sector and the demand for digital transformation, artificial intelligence and smart industries remains firm, China’s cloud infrastructure market size mounted to $6.6 billion, which is an increase of 54% compared with the previous year, in the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Why some US electric utilities are experimenting with flat-rate pricing

    A flat monthly rate makes life easier for customers and could help utilities reduce their carbon footprint.