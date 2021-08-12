U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,398.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.75
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.50
    +3.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.31
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3390
    -0.0790 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,053.57
    +423.05 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.28
    +23.44 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.47
    +69.96 (+0.25%)
     

China investors turn to renewables, chips, to avoid regulators' attention

Scott Murdoch
·2 min read

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Investors in China are turning to semiconductors, renewable energy and consumer-focused firms in the belief they offer safe-harbour from a blizzard of regulatory action that has battered confidence and forced funds to overhaul their portfolios.

Money managers view months of crackdowns that have hammered shares in sectors from tutoring to big tech as part of a major push from China's Communist Party leadership to pursue common prosperity at the expense of private-sector profit.

Yet as selling has wiped billions from the value of companies in the crosshairs, such as online giants Tencent and Alibaba, share prices of firms seen on the right side of reform have surged.

Since June, for example, China indexes of clean energy stocks and semiconductor firms are up more than 30% compared with a 5% fall in the broader market and a 15% drop in Hong Kong tech shares.

"The buying has come from all kind of investors," said Credit Suisse senior investment strategist Suresh Tantia.

"Foreign investors' mutual funds, they still need to allocate their money in China due to their mandates so they are now wanting to invest in line with where the government is delivering support," he said.

Investors sifting state media and President Xi Jinping's speeches and books for policy clues saw one standout focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions - with broad goals for peak carbon emissions in 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

Similar broad goals for driving domestic demand and home-grown production have put support under mainland-listed consumer discretionary firms and industrials.

"There's (electric vehicles), renewables, semiconductors from a self sufficiency stand point ... we look at these sectors and see that they could well keep on receiving support," said Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

"Another one is upgrading manufacturing," he said. "China is very keen, and they have said it in the five-year plan, to maintain manufacturing as a certain share of the economy ...(and) if anything increasing it."

Like portfolio managers at Citi Private Bank and BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Wolf favours mainland listings as less exposed to regulatory scrutiny and because the composition of the market tilts away from targets like tech or internet firms.

Morgan Stanley chief Asia economist Chetan Ahya said in a note last week; "Our equity strategists (believe that) over time, the MSCI China universe will gradually have a more balanced sector allocation with a reduced weight for internet and a higher weight for sectors like industrials and IT."

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong. Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Luoyan Liu in Shanghai. Writing by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Replay – Invest Alongside Goldman in India: Fireside with ReNew Power CEO & RMG Acquistion Corp. II CEO

    IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted t a fireside chat with the CEO of ReNew Power Ltd. and the CEO of RMG Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: RMGB) on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10am ET to discuss ReNew’s market positioning, underlying fundamentals, established goals of the Indian power market and the pending business combination […]

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Lose $60 Billion in Value in Two-Day Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE, the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine makers, tumbled for the second day in a row, losing roughly $60 billion in combined market value as investors balked at the companies’ lofty valuations.The declines deepened Wednesday with Moderna closing 16% lower and BioNTech dropping 14% as trading volume picked up. The stocks had soared more than 360% each this year through Monday, when both set record closing highs.Wall Street has been divided on the stocks’ s

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

    Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and are down 46.6% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. Demand and revenues are growing faster than expected, but so are HyreCar's losses, and that's something the market and analysts don't like to see in growth stocks. HyreCar started off as a car-sharing marketplace as it spotted an opportunity within the huge addressable market for ride-hailing service providers, Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Caterpillar, Home Depot, and Walgreens Lift Dow Jones to Record Even as Visa Stock Falls

    A hot economy and high inflation have almost every Dow Jones stock gaining today, pushing the index to a new all-time high.