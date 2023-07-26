China issues guidelines on standardisation of intelligent connected vehicles

FILE PHOTO: Cars drive on the road during the evening rush hour in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines on standardisation of intelligent connected vehicles.

The guidelines map out equipping the world's largest auto market with a standards system in two phases.

They include formulating a system that will support assisted and autonomous driving functions by 2025 and the roll-out of standards that will support the development of autonomous driving applications and establish a sound safety assurance system by 2030, according to the guidelines.

