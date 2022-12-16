China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes - Caixin

People watch planes on the runway as others sit with their luggage in the terminal three building of the Beijing Capital International Airport

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China aims to restore the country's average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels by Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator.

The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued on Wednesday to encourage the recovery of the country's air transport market, Caixin said.

