U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.75
    -53.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,794.00
    -418.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,227.50
    -119.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.40
    -29.90 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.15
    -1.96 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +2.61 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9670
    -0.7730 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,016.29
    -667.13 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.43
    -19.33 (-4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.39
    -89.78 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes - Caixin

People watch planes on the runway as others sit with their luggage in the terminal three building of the Beijing Capital International Airport

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China aims to restore the country's average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels by Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator.

The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued on Wednesday to encourage the recovery of the country's air transport market, Caixin said.

(This story has been corrected to read 'by', and not 'from' Jan. 6, in the first paragraph)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • World Cup Win Could Be an Economic Boon for Argentina

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina is better placed than France to reap the economic benefit that typically comes from winning the World Cup, according to an academic who’s studied the historical record.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapFootball’s world champion tends to en

  • Euro-Area Inflation at 10.1% Slowed Less Than Thought Last Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation slowed less than initially reported in November, supporting the European Central Bank’s hawkish plans to fight price pressures.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapThe 19-member currency zone saw consumer prices increase 10.1% from

  • Germany on Twitter suspensions: 'We have a problem, @Twitter'

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The German Foreign Office tweeted screenshots on Friday of the accounts of journalists suspended by Twitter, telling the social media platform that suspending their accounts was unacceptable, while a senior government official threatened to leave Twitter. "Press freedom cannot be switched on and off on a whim," the ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

  • UniCredit signs asset management accord with Azimut

    UniCredit has struck an accord with asset manager Azimut Holding in a move that will see the Italian bank bring back in-house a fee-yielding business 10 years after parting ways with its Pioneer asset management arm. Under the accord, whose financial terms were not disclosed, Azimut will set up in Ireland an asset manager of which UniCredit can acquire control in five years at the latest. In an effort to rebuild UniCredit's depleted capital reserves, then UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier in 2017 sold Pioneer to Amundi, signing a partnership that expires in 2027.

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapA new state-owned company

  • Donald Trump Announces $99 Digital Trading Card NFTs

    The edition of 45,000 NFTs features President Trump in various costumes and poses and will be minted on Polygon.

  • Economists Rush to Adjust China Forecasts as Covid Zero Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s abrupt ending of its Covid Zero restrictions have forced economists to make sharp revisions to their growth projections for this year and next.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapUBS Group AG and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. were

  • History says the Fed can't meet its inflation goal without a recession: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, December 16, 2022.

  • Trump's 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT' was a line of $99 NFT trading cards with 'no inherent monetary value'

    Trump's 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT' was a line of $99 NFT trading cards with 'no inherent monetary value'

  • Petrobras Sinks as Brazil Moves to Ease Law Shielding Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA plunged on Wednesday after Brazilian lawmakers approved changes to a law that offers some protection against political interference at state-controlled companies.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses World

  • Stock Market Traders Discover That Bad News Is Bad After All

    (Bloomberg) -- Order is being restored in financial markets, a frightening development for equity bulls.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapFor the first time in a long time, news that was bad for the economy was bad for the stock market as well, more proof that rec

  • Free COVID tests: How to order more rapid at-home tests from the government

    Americans can order four more COVID-19 test kits via USPS right now, the White House says, which will ship for free the week before Christmas.

  • ‘Losing the plot’: Trump mocked after announcing superhero card collection

    Cards cost ‘only $99 each’ and ‘would make a great Christmas gift’, says former president in ‘major announcement’ video

  • U.S. Places Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker on Export Blacklist

    The U.S. said it would add China’s most advanced memory-chip manufacturer to an export blacklist on Thursday, ratcheting up restrictions aimed at holding back the development of the country’s semiconductor industry. The addition of Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. to the Commerce Department’s so-called entity list could further disrupt the company’s business following an earlier round of restrictions in October that led chip-manufacturing equipment companies to pull out staff based at its facilities and pause their activities there. The blacklisting is due to take effect Friday, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

  • When is the next Fed meeting? Here's what to know and when to expect (another) fed rate hike.

    The next Federal Reserve meeting will be held January 31 to February 1. December's meeting raised the interest rate range by half a percentage point.

  • House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment

    A group of 40 House Democrats, led by Rep. David Cicilline (R.I.), introduced legislation on Thursday to bar former President Trump from holding future federal office under the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment states that no one who previously took an oath to support the Constitution and engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” shall…

  • Donald Trump’s $99 ‘Digital Trading Card’ Is The Saddest Thing I’ve Ever Seen

    If you or a far-right-pilled relative wants to be a mark in Donald Trump’s latest grift, you’re in luck. For the low low price of $99 and your irreplaceable dignity, you can now own an official Donald Trump NFT.

  • Nancy Pelosi Dings Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN

    The outgoing House Speaker also suggested there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.

  • Russia is destroying Ukraine's economy, raising costs for U.S. and allies

    KYIV, Ukraine - Two months of relentless missile and drone attacks by Russia have decimated Ukraine's critical infrastructure and blown a hole in projections for the country's war-ravaged economy. Before those strikes, Kyiv expected to need at least $55 billion in foreign assistance next year to meet basic expenses - more than the country's entire annual prewar spending.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Now, with its en

  • Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Was a Scammy, Superhero-Themed NFT Collection

    For $99 you can now own a digitally generated image of the former president cosplaying as an astronaut, fighter pilot, sheriff, or red-carpet celebrity