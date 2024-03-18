Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,190.50
    +7.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,147.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,110.00
    +51.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,064.90
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +0.36 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    2,155.10
    -6.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3040
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2735
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1060
    +0.0730 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,567.55
    +1,460.81 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,727.42
    -15.73 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,577.05
    +869.41 (+2.25%)
     

China Jan-Feb industrial output rises 7%, beats expectations

Reuters
·1 min read
Shaanxi Automobile Group in Xian

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's industrial output grew 7.0% year-on-year in the January-February period, data showed on Monday, accelerating from the 6.8% pace seen in December and beating expectations, marking a solid start for 2024 and offering tentative relief to policymakers.

The reading released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) was significantly above expectations for a 5.0% increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, rose 5.5% in the first two months of the year, slowing from a 7.4% increase in December. Analysts had expected retail sales to grow 5.2%.

Fixed asset investment expanded 4.2% in the two-month period from the same period a year earlier, versus expectations for a 3.2% rise. It grew 3.0% in the whole of 2023.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang, Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Advertisement