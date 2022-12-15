U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.18
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5990
    -0.1410 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,388.05
    -455.02 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.19
    -7.58 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,647.11
    -404.59 (-1.44%)
     

China keen on regulatory cooperation in audit of U.S.-listed Chinese firms

·1 min read
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission is looking forward to working with U.S. regulators to continue promoting future annual audit and supervision on companies listed in the U.S., it said on Friday.

"We have always advocated solving regulatory issues of cross-border listing audit through regulatory cooperation mechanisms," the commission said in a statement.

The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • US to Push for Transparency on Chinese Loans to African Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- The US plans to push for more transparency around the terms of debts that African nations owe to China as they struggle to make repayments, a senior government official said. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapWashington will also “try and figure out

  • ECB Is Doubling Down on Rate Hikes Just as a Recession Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s warning that aggressive interest-rate hikes are far from over is raising the stakes for the euro region, just as a recession takes hold.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapEvery increase in borrowing costs, including Thursd

  • French prosecutors raid General Electric site on tax fraud probe -AFP

    The tax inquiry was started after Fabien Roussel, the head of France's Communist Party, told authorities in July 2019 of his "suspicions of tax optimisation and fraud" by the company, the report said. GE and France's National Financial Prosecutors' Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Aurizon to sell ECR unit for $285 million to ease competition concerns

    Aurizon said in a statement the sale was in accordance with its agreement with the country's competition regulator, following its $1.75 billion acquisition deal for One Rail Australia (ORA) that was finalised in July 2022. The ORA deal is expected to help Aurizon diversify from coal and add bulk capacity, aiding its transition to greener energy. More than a third of Aurizon's core earnings came from coal in fiscal 2021.

  • Asia Stocks Set to Open Lower on Hawkish Policy: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to drop Friday after hawkish signals from central banks sparked a rout in US and European equities and a rally in the dollar. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAustralian shares fell while futures for Japan and Hong Kong decl

  • Italian brake maker Brembo plans expansion in northern Mexico

    Italian premium brakes maker Brembo, which supplies Tesla, Ferrari and other car companies, plans to expand one of its factories in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, government officials said on Thursday. The company has operated since 2015 in Nuevo Leon state, which borders Texas, and where it employs 1,150 people at its Escobedo site, the Nuevo Leon governor's office said in a statement. Brembo now plans to double the size of that factory, aiming to open around the second quarter of 2023, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

  • Macau casinos' new contracts to sharpen focus on non-gaming activities

    Macau's six incumbent casino firms are set to sign new 10-year contracts on Friday to operate in the world's biggest gambling hub, easing fears of investors and executives after a lengthy bidding process that had threatened to end one company's run. Incumbent operators Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings beat off a surprise bid from Malaysia's Genting to win the six licences on offer in the Chinese special administrative region. The new contracts, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will be signed at Macau's Government House on Friday by CEOs of the casino companies and the territory's officials.

  • Stewart Cink, 49, 'in denial' about age, not yet planning to play senior tour full-time

    Stewart Cink, 49, has intimately seen some of golf's elder statesmen have magical moments. He's striving to have one of his own.

  • AbbVie to leave leading U.S. drug industry trade group

    Politico, which first reported on AbbVie's exit, said the drugmaker was also leaving the industry group Biotechnology Innovation Organization as well as Business Roundtable, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the pharmaceutical industry spent at least $142.6 million on lobbying Congress and federal agencies in the first half of 2022, more than any industry. President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government to choose 10 drugs to negotiate from among the 50 costliest ones for Medicare, the government healthcare program for people aged 65 and older or disabled, starting in 2026.

  • Macron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe needed an urgent response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to ensure a future for its industry and welcomed the mandate given to the European Commission to come up with a plan early next year. "When you have two superpowers massively subsidise some sectors, you could decide not to do anything, to respect the rules and the purity of (free-market) doctrine ... but nothing much will be left (in Europe) in the end," Macron said. He said Europe's response, via national and EU instruments, should amount to about 2% of its output.

  • California Slashes Rooftop Solar Incentives in Blow to Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- California will sharply reduce the incentive that encouraged more than a million homeowners and businesses to install rooftop solar panels and cemented the Golden State as a green energy pioneer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapState regulators una

  • GE picks Kendall Square for HQ for energy business

    The company's energy businesses are expected to be split off into an independent company in early 2024, which will be headquartered in Cambridge. GE itself is still on the hunt for a new corporate office in Boston.

  • Lockheed Martin plans expansion to King of Prussia campus

    The new building is being planned alongside Lockheed Martin's existing 784,000-square-foot main facility, which is part of the company's Space unit that builds satellites and spacecraft.

  • Want to Retire in 2023? Do These 3 Things First.

    If you worked and paid into Social Security all your life, you should be entitled to a monthly benefit once you retire. Simply create an account on the Social Security Administration's website and access your most recent earnings statement. It should give you a summary of your recent wages, as well as an estimate of what your monthly Social Security benefit looks like.

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

    The cable and internet giant plans a price hike for many customers, but that's only part of why you should be mad.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Twitter must notify laid-off workers of pending lawsuit, judge rules

    Twitter Inc must notify the thousands of workers who were laid off after its acquisition by Elon Musk of a proposed class action accusing the company of failing to give adequate notice before terminating them, a San Francisco federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge James Donato in a three-page order on Wednesday said that before asking workers to sign severance agreements waiving their ability to sue the company, Twitter must give them "a succinct and plainly worded notice" of the lawsuit filed last month. Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, the world's richest person, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.