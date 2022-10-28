U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

China Laoling deepens the condiment industry chain to promote rural revitalization

·2 min read

LAOLING, China, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Yang'an Town, Laoling City, Shandong Province, known as "the first seasoning city in China", has become the largest spice deep processing base and condiment distribution center in China after nearly 50 years of development, with the seasoning industry as the leading industry. At present, there are 267 processing enterprises such as Xinfeida, Huachang and Lejiake, including 52 enterprises above designated size. Nearly 2/3 of the town's 50000 people are engaged in condiments and related industries.

At present, with the improvement of people's living standards, the condiment industry is developing towards the direction of branding, high-end, nutrition and health, and differentiation. In order to break through the problems of serious product homogeneity and insufficient scientific and technological innovation potential, Yang'an Town has built a town reception hall with a total floor area of 15000 square meters, including condiment inspection and detection, condiment research and development and other functions, to seize the commanding heights of scientific research and technology in the condiment industry. In order to make up for the lack of innovation and R&D capability of enterprises, all enterprises have actively established a public service platform for "production, teaching and research" cooperation with well-known universities and research institutes at home and abroad, and constantly improve the added value and quality of products.

In the first three quarters of this year, the town's condiment enterprises achieved a sales revenue of 15 billion yuan. The products are not only popular in China, but also exported to more than 40 countries and regions, including Europe, America, Southeast Asia and Japan. 91% of the financial revenue of Yang'an Town comes from the condiment industry. It can be said that the condiment industry is the leader of the industrial development of Yang'an Town in Laoling, China, and has become the main engine to drive the development of agriculture and rural areas, promote the increase of farmers' income, and promote the overall revitalization of rural areas.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-laoling-deepens-the-condiment-industry-chain-to-promote-rural-revitalization-301662151.html

SOURCE Information Office of LaoLing Municipal Government

