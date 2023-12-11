China Launches Security Probe Into Geographic Data Going Abroad

(Bloomberg) -- China launched a probe into potential security risks related to geographical information going overseas, another sign President Xi Jinping is tightening his grip on data flows.

An article posted on a Ministry of State Security’s social media account on Monday said software used in “important industries” was collecting and sending such data overseas. Some of the information included state secrets, the article added, pointing to pipeline networks and military facilities.

The spy agency also said that certain foreign organizations and individuals have spied on China using geographic information system software, which is used in a range of industries such as engineering and can analyze data about the location of buildings, streets and more on the Earth’s surface. The article didn’t name any foreign entities.

China has ramped up its focus on national security and data flows over Xi’s decade-plus in power, raising concern among foreign companies that they could run afoul of the law. In October, China said it was cracking down on weather stations with foreign links it said posed a security threat.

