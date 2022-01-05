U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

China to Lead the Global GaN RF Devices Market Share Through 2032

·6 min read

- Global GaN RF Devices Market is Expected to Expand at 21.3% by 2032

- Fact.MR's latest report on GaN RF devices market uncovers the growth projections across major regions. It also discusses in detail, various growth drivers, restraints, latest trends and emerging opportunities affecting the market dynamics. In order to gain comprehensive insights, the report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, By 2032, the global GaN RF devices market is expected to reach $5,159 million. During the projection period of 2022-32, demand for these high-power amplifiers is expected to expand at a rate of 21.3%.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

In 2022, the GaN RF devices market is expected to be worth US$ 750 million. GaN (Gallium Nitride) is a widely used RF technology with applications in high-power radio frequency amplifiers, thermal management devices, and 4G and 5G modems.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=383

According to the current RF device market scenario, GaN radio frequency devices account for about 4% of the worldwide RF device market. Fact. MR stands for market research and competitive intelligence. Remote controls, mobile and computer network access control, and television broadcasting equipment all rely on GaN RF devices. Furthermore, the overall demand for GaN RF equipment is driven by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other wireless communication equipment.

Satellite communication is expected to generate about 37% of the associated revenue by the end of 2022, out of the leading applications of GaN RF devices (Wireless Infrastructure, Radars and Avionics, Power Storage, PV Inverter, CATV, Hybrid and EV Components, HEV Charging Equipment, and Traction Motor Components).

The price of GaN RF devices is entirely dependent on the global production of gallium nitride. A market-oriented analysis of GaN RF device end-users (Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, and Industrial) reveals that GaN RF device demand in telecommunications will increase by 1270 BPS by 2032.

The emergence of 4G LTE and 4G VOLTE in recent years has boosted the market for GaN RF power devices. Furthermore, the top 5 GaN RF device makers were able to acquire roughly 16 percent of the global GaN RF device market because to many technological developments.

The telecommunications industry is expected to have the biggest demand for GaN RF devices among the key revenue-generating end-users. Telecommunication hubs contain everything from portable electronic devices to worldwide wireless infrastructure.

Key Takeaways from GaN RF Devices Market Survey

  • China is estimated to hold an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1210 million by 2032

  • Consumption of GaN RF devices in the telecommunication industry is expected to capture 26.2% share in overall demand.

  • Application of GaN RF components in wireless electronic products and other components to grow at a rate of 22.6%.

  • Application of GaN radio frequency equipment in wireless infrastructure to gain 695 BPS by 2032.

Key Drivers

  • The emergence of 4G LTE and 4G VOLTE in recent years has boosted the market for GaN RF power devices.

  • Product expansions and technical improvements in the telecommunication industry has propelled the demand for GaN RF devices.

To learn more about GaN RF Devices Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=383

Competitive Landscape

GaN RF Devices market players have primarily pursued growth-oriented strategies, which include the construction of GaN RF device value chains. Furthermore, branding and ongoing technological developments in their manufacturing technologies are at the top of their priority list. These tactics aid global firms in expanding their geographical footprint and capturing maximum market share, giving them a competitive advantage.

Some of the prominent players operating in the GaN RF devices market profiled by Fact.MR are:

  • Raytheon

  • Sumitomo Electric

  • Bosch

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Hitachi

  • Toshiba

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Panasonic

  • Renesas

  • Infineon

More Insights on the Global GaN RF Devices Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of GaN RF devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for GaN RF devices with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Product Type

  • By Application

  • By End User

Key Questions Covered in the GaN RF devices Market Outlook Report

  • The report offers insight into GaN RF devices demand outlook for 2022-2032

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for GaN RF devices market between 2022 and 2032

  • GaN RF devices market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

  • GaN RF devices market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain –

Hybrid Inverters Market Analysis - Hybrid inverters are in high demand as solar inverters become more widely used. The primary factor predicted to drive the growth of the global hybrid inverter market during the forecast period is several technological improvements in hybrid inverters.

Motor Driver IC Market Forecast - As the semiconductor industry becomes more automated and digitalized, the global motor driver IC market is expected to increase significantly over the next decade. With so much innovation in self-driving automobiles and autonomous robotics on the horizon, demand for motor driver IC is projected to continue robust in the future.

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market Scope - Due to their widespread use in leading power modules, motor drivers, power supply, and PV inverters around the world, demand for these semiconductors is increasing. The Asia-Pacific region's use of SiC and GaN power semiconductors has increased as the number of solar devices installed has increased over the last five years.

Satellite Internet Market Report - For a long time, satellite broadband technology has existed as a separate entity from mobile networking. As next generation satellites are launched, they will be equipped with 5G capabilities. Along with IoT, they are likely to revolutionize the world of wireless device connectivity.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.

You can access all our technology research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-to-lead-the-global-gan-rf-devices-market-share-through-2032-301454530.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

