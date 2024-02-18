China Leaves Key Rate Steady as Yuan Limits Maneuvering Room

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank kept a key interest rate steady as it seeks to shield the yuan from extensive swings, while assessing the impact of recent support measures for the economy and markets.

The People’s Bank of China held the rate on its one-year policy loans unchanged at 2.5% on Sunday, in line with expectations among most economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Policymakers made a small cash injection of 1 billion yuan ($139 million) into the banking system, as some 499 billion yuan of funds is set to come due.

China’s economy is flagging under the weight of a property crisis, weak confidence and deflation pressures, leading to souring sentiment and jittery investors. The central bank’s reluctance on aggressive easing in the world’s second-largest economy underscores the mismatch with market hopes for bazooka stimulus this year.

The PBOC has refrained from outright rate cuts to avoid flooding the market with too much liquidity, particularly as pressure on the yuan lingers. The offshore yuan slipped to a three-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, as traders pared bets on early monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. Hotter than anticipated US inflation data later reinforced the shifting outlook.

Chinese authorities are also waiting to see the effect of previous measures for the economy and markets. Policymakers in January announced a bigger-than-expected cut in the reserve requirement ratio for banks, which came into effect earlier this month.

