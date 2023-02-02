China LED Bulb Export Industry Report 202: Export Analysis 2018-2022, Major Destinations, Outlook 2023-2032

Company Logo

In 2021, China exported 6.896 billion LED bulbs, down 6.33% year-on-year, with an export value of US$6.003 billion, up 3.33% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China exported 4.745 billion LED bulbs, down 14.44% year-on-year, with an export value of US$4.824 billion, down 0.57% year-on-year.



In 2018-2022, the average price of China's LED bulb exports generally showed a change in fluctuations in the growth trend. Except for 2020, when the average price of China's LED bulb exports declined, the average price of China's LED bulb exports increased in the rest of the years. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's LED bulb exports was US$1.02 per bulb, up 16.21% year-on-year.



In 2021, China's LED light bulbs exported to more than two hundred countries and regions around the world. The publisher's analysis, by export volume, the United States, Vietnam, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Poland, France, Indonesia, Mexico, Cambodia and the United Kingdom are the main export destinations of China's LED light bulbs.

Among them, the United States is China's largest LED bulb exports. In 2021, China exported 1.248 billion LED bulbs to the United States, accounting for 18.09% of total LED bulb exports that year, with an export value of US$1.711 billion, accounting for 28.50% of the total export value.



China is the world's largest producer and exporter of LED lighting products. As global LED lighting penetration increases further, The publisher expects China's LED bulb exports to maintain growth from 2023-2032.



1. 2018-2022 China's LED Bulb Export Analysis

1.1. China's LED Bulb Export Scale

1.1.1. China's LED Bulb Export Volume

1.1.2. China's LED Bulb Export Value

1.1.3. China's LED Bulb Export Price

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of LED Bulbs

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value



2. 2018-2022 China Bayonet LED Bulb Export Analysis

2.1. Bayonet LED Bulb Export Volume

2.2. Bayonet LED Bulb Export Value

2.3. Bayonet LED Bulb Export Price

2.4 Export Analysis of Various Types of Bayonet LED Bulbs

2.4.1. Export Volume of Various Types of Bayonet LED Bulbs

2.4.2. Export Value of Various Types of Bayonet LED Bulbs

2.4.3. Export Price of Various Types of Bayonet LED Bulbs

2.5. Export Destinations of Bayonet LED Bulbs

2.5.1. By Export Volume

2.5.2. By Export Value



3. 2018-2022 China Screw-in LED Bulb Export Analysis

3.1. Screw-in LED Bulb Export Volume

3.2. Screw-in LED Bulb export Value

3.3. Export Price of Screw-in LED Bulb

3.4 Export Analysis of Various Screw-in LED Bulbs

3.4.1. Various Types of Screw-in LED Bulb Export Volume

3.4.2. Various Types of Screw-in LED Bulb Export Amount

3.4.3. Export Price of Various Screw-in LED Bulbs

3.5. Export Destinations of Screw-in LED Bulbs

3.5.1. By Export Volume

3.5.2. By Export Value



4. 2018-2022 China LED Bulb Main Export Destinations Analysis

4.1. United States

4.2. Vietnam

4.3. Russian Federation

4.4. Brazil

4.5. Poland

4.6. Other Export Destinations



5. China's Export Outlook for LED Bulbs, 2023-2032

5.1 Factors Affecting China's LED Light Bulb Exports

5.1.1. Favorable Factors

5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's LED Bulb Export Forecast, 2023-2032

5.2.1 Export Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

5.2.3. Major Export LED Bulb Types Forecast



