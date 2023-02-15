U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.75
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,017.00
    -104.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,563.00
    -68.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.30
    -10.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    -0.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -6.60 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0790
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,129.90
    +384.83 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.05
    +11.63 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,478.02
    -124.75 (-0.45%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

China Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market 2023 - 2027: Featuring S.F. Holdings, ANE Cayman, ZTO Express (Cayman) and Deppon Logistics Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market (Direct Line & Local Freight Operators and Express Freight Networks): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The China road transportation market is anticipated to reach US$1032.12 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.33% during the period spanning 2023-2027.

An increase in import and export of products and materials is expected to boost the road freight transport market during the forecast period. China's road transportation market can be segmented as follows: Full-truck-load (FTL), Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Express parcel.

China Less-than-truckload (LTL) market is anticipated to reach US$336.13 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.49% during the period spanning 2023-2027.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising consumption rate, rising penetration of B2C heavy-goods e-commerce, mounting urban population, omni-channel and delayering of trade distribution, and just in time manufacturing.

The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost and capital & time intensive. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like replacement of regional carriers with express freight networks, technological developments, evolution of commerce landscape and supply chain, and increasing sustainability in LTL transportation.

China Less-than-truckload (LTL) market by component can be segmented as follows: Direct Line & Local Freight Operators and Express Freight Networks. In 2022, the dominant share of the market was held by Direct Line & Local Freight Operators. Further, China's express freight network market can be divided into two models: Freight Partner Platform Model and Direct Model. In 2022, the dominant share of the market was held by Freight Partner Platform Model.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China Less-than-truckload (LTL) market.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (SF Holdings, Co.Ltd., ANE Cayman Inc., ZTO Express, Deppon Logistics, Yimidida, Yunda Express) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Less-than-Load (LTL) Market
2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Logistics Market
2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on E-commerce
2.4 Post-COVID Scenario

3. China Market Analysis
3.1 China Road Transportation Market by Value
3.2 China Road Transportation Market Forecast by Value
3.3 China Road Transportation Market by Segment
3.4 China Less Than Truckload (LTL) Market by Value
3.5 China Less Than Truckload (LTL) Market Forecast by Value
3.6 China Less Than Truckload (LTL) Market by Component
3.6.1 China Direct Line & Local Freight Operators Market by Value
3.6.2 China Direct Line & Local Freight Operators Market Forecast by Value
3.6.3 China Express Freight Networks Market by Value
3.6.4 China Express Freight Networks Market Forecast by Value
3.6.5 China Express Freight Networks Market by Model
3.6.6 China Freight Partner Platform Model Market by Value
3.6.7 China Freight Partner Platform Model Market Forecast by Value
3.6.8 China Direct Model Market by Value
3.6.9 China Direct Model Market Forecast by Value
3.7 China Express Freight Networks Market by Volume
3.8 China Express Freight Networks Market Forecast by Volume
3.9 China Express Freight Networks Market Volume by Model
3.9.1 China Freight Partner Platform Model Market by Volume
3.9.2 China Freight Partner Platform Model Market Forecast by Volume
3.9.3 China Direct Model Market by Volume
3.9.4 China Direct Model Market Forecast by Volume

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Consumption Rate
4.1.2 Growing Penetration of B2C Heavy-Goods E-commerce
4.1.3 Mounting Urban Population
4.1.4 Omni-channel and Delayering of Trade Distribution
4.1.5 Just-in-Time Manufacturing
4.2 Key Trends & Developments
4.2.1 Technological Developments
4.2.2 Replacement of Regional Carriers with Express Freight Networks
4.2.3 Evolution of Commerce Landscape and Supply Chain
4.2.4 Increasing Sustainability in LTL Transportation
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 High Cost
4.3.2 Capital and Time Intensive

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 China Market
5.1.1 Market Share Comparison- Key Players

6. Company Profiles
6.1 S.F. Holdings Co., Ltd.
6.1.1 Business Overview
6.2 ANE Cayman Inc.
6.2.1 Business Overview
6.3 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO Freight)
6.3.1 Business Overview
6.4 Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd
6.4.1 Business Overview
6.5 Yunda Express
6.5.1 Business Overview
6.6 Yimidida
6.6.1 Business Overview Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jr19fk-less-than?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-less-than-truckload-ltl-market-2023---2027-featuring-sf-holdings-ane-cayman-zto-express-cayman-and-deppon-logistics-among-others-301746946.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Slashed Its Stake in Taiwan Semi. Here’s What Else Warren Buffett Sold.

    Berkshire cuts its stake in the chip maker by nearly 90%. Taiwan Semi stock is down 3% in after-hours trading

  • Nvidia’s stock could win big amid ‘AI arms race,’ says BofA analyst

    Instead of placing bets on which companies will rise to the top in artificial-intelligence-powered search, perhaps investors should look below the surface.

  • Why Walmart is shuttering its longtime Portland office, other U.S. tech sites

    Retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is closing three of its tech hubs including its outpost in Portland, the company confirmed to the Business Journal. The retailer is closing offices in Portland, Austin and Carlsbad, California, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is offering employees relocation options to other tech offices in either San Bruno, California, where the global tech division is based, or at the retailer's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • Boeing Stock Jumps On Massive Air India Deal For 290 Aircraft, Including 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner Purchases

    "Air India's selection of Boeing's family of passenger jets will support engineering and manufacturing jobs at Boeing factories in Washington state, South Carolina and across our supply base," said Boeing Commercial CEO Stan Deal.

  • UPDATE 2-Devon Energy profit misses as output hit by winter storm

    Shale oil producer Devon Energy on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the United States during the period, as well as higher expenses on personnel. Winter Storm Elliott brought subfreezing temperatures and extreme weather to about two-thirds of the United States in December, forcing oil and gas wells freeze-ins, where ice crystals halt oil and gas production. Devon had said in January that it estimated its fourth-quarter production to be 2% lower, with operations at its Williston basin in North Dakota affected the most.

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • Lyft vs. Uber: Which Stock is the Better Buy After Earnings?

    Although Uber and especially Lyft stock have given back their gains since going public, they are still intriguing growth investments.

  • Ford Halts Output of F-150 Lightning EV Due to Battery Issue

    The Detroit-area factory where the Lightning is built has been idle since the start of last week, a company spokeswoman said. The auto maker said it would delay shipping trucks to dealers while it examines the problem.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reveals Increased Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more shares of Occidental Petroleum in the final three months of 2022, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday. Warren Buffett's company said it owned 278.2 million shares of the oil company as of Dec. 31, or 28% of its outstanding shares. That's up from a roughly 21% stake as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Berkshire is Occidental's [biggest single shareholder](https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-occidental-petroleum-captured-warren-buffetts-eye-1166116