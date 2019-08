China plans to impose new retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports, ranging from 5-10%. Moreover, Beijing also announced that it will resume a 25% tariff on U.S. cars.

The new tariffs are expected to take effect at the same time (September 1 and December 15) as the tariffs on $300 billion-worth of Chinese products proposed by President Trump.

U.S. stock futures have since fallen by 1%.