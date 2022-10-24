U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.00
    -24.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,945.00
    -178.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,271.25
    -87.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,733.80
    -13.10 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.99
    -2.06 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -6.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.87
    +0.89 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1323
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3600
    +1.7300 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,335.82
    +153.96 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.77
    +9.00 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,929.25
    -40.48 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

China Li-ion Battery E-News Subscription Service 2022: Stay Ahead of the Game in this Fast-Changing Market with Real-time Reporting

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Li-ion Battery E-News 2022" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Li-ion Battery E-News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's lithium-ion battery market.

It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.

China's Li-ion battery market has developed at breakneck pace in recent years, fuelled by the rise of the mobile phone, the tablet, and more lately the electric vehicle and energy storage industries.

Up to this point, Chinese manufacturers have used cost advantages to grab market share from their competitors in Japan, Korea and the US, but their long-term future is still uncertain as they struggle to close the R&D gap between themselves and their international competitors. Industry consolidation is also sure to accelerate over the next few years.

China Li-ion Battery E-News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire Li-ion battery industry chain, from lithium ore and brine markets through anode and cathode materials and electrolyte to the downstream consumer electronics, EV and energy storage markets.

This includes:

  • Breaking news from China and abroad

  • The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

  • In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

  • Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

China Li-ion Battery E-News 2022

  • Editor's Note

  • Market Analysis

  • LiPF6 price rises slightly in Sept.

  • Company Dynamics

  • SD Lomon to build FePO4 project

  • Yicheng New Energy to build li-ion battery project

  • Yongxing Materials terminates cooperation with CATL

  • Zhongke Xingcheng Technology and Chongqing Fudi establish joint venture

  • Tianqi Lithium's 2022 semi-annual report

  • DFD to invest in building LiPF6 production line

  • EVE Energy to build energy storage and power battery projects

  • Ganfeng Lithium adds investment of USD963 million to GFL International

  • Jinchuan Group starts construction of 200,000 t/a LFP project

  • Quijing Dynanonic's 110,000 t/a lithium iron manganese phosphate project

  • Tianli Energy invests in lithium carbonate and LFP projects

  • HEC to build 50,000 t/a LFP

  • Xiamen Contemporary's new energy production base project starts construction

  • Tanyi New Energy signs graphite new materials project in Qingdao

  • Upstream Dynamics

  • Aerospace Lithium signs li-ion battery project

  • Yongxing Materials to add investment in lithium carbonate and other projects

  • Downstream Dynamics

  • China's installed capacity of power battery increases by 121.0% YoY in Aug.

  • Import and Export

  • Import and export of major Li-ion battery materials and Li-ion batteries in China in Aug. 2022

  • Price Update

  • Prices of cathode materials rise slightly in Sept.

  • Anode material prices stay stable in Sept.

  • Prices of major Li-ion battery materials in China in Sept. 2022

Companies Mentioned

  • Sichuan Development Lomon Co., Ltd.

  • Henan Yicheng New Energy Co., Ltd.

  • Yongxing Special Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Hunan Zhongke Electric Co., Ltd.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlynk5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong stocks suffer worst single-day rout since 2008 as Xi consolidates power

    Hong Kong stocks were on track for their worst single session since the 2008 financial crisis after Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Tesla Cuts China Prices, Partly Reversing Previous Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. cut the price of its cars in China by about 5% as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, partly reversing price hikes imposed earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippine

  • Tesla Cuts Prices In China. Bears Are Likely to See Demand Problems.

    Electric-vehicle maker Tesla looks to be cutting prices in China, the largest market for new cars and new electric vehicles on the planet. Trading Monday will give investors some idea of how the market views the move. Tesla Chinese website on Sunday showed lower prices to buy Tesla vehicles.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesJudging by the ominous pronouncements from Wall Street luminaries, every trader under the sun should be prepping for fresh turmoil in the world’s biggest stock mar

  • Stocks Pare Gains, Futures Drop After China Rout: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe pared gains and US futures declined as a rout in Chinese shares weighed on sentiment while investors await the next batch of earnings from some of the world’s biggest companies. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar gained.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize

  • US$11.86: That's What Analysts Think Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

    There's been a major selloff in Snap Inc. ( NYSE:SNAP ) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with...

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • Stocks Are Poised to Rise on Monday

    More than a third of the S&P 500 reports earnings this week, including tech heavyweights Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 28%. However, the company's...

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Gains Steam; Tesla Cuts Model 3, Y Prices In China

    Futures signaled further market rally gains. Snowflake leads 5 growth stocks near buy points. Tesla cut Model 3 and Y prices in China.

  • Philips to cut 5% of workforce as new CEO acts to counter falling sales

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips' new CEO announced plans on Monday to cut around 4,000 jobs following falling sales and after a massive recall slashed around 70% off the Dutch medical equipment maker's market value in the past year. "We have now had five quarters of declining sales, declining profit, and now... (in the third quarter) we also have become loss-making," CEO Roy Jakobs, just a week into the role, said in a telephone interview. Jakobs took the top job as the company grapples with the fallout of its costly recall of respiratory machines and ongoing supply chain problems that led to an Oct. 12 profit warning.

  • Big Investor Bought Nvidia and Rivian Stock. It Sold Ford and GM.

    Financial-services giant DNB loaded up on shares of firm Nvidia and electric-vehicle maker Rivian in the third quarter. It cut investments in Ford and GM.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The healthcare sector is a particularly smart place for investors to consider. AbbVie's shares are up 5% since January, despite the fact that Humira, its best-selling drug, will face biosimilar competition in the U.S. starting next year. AbbVie has gone to great lengths to decrease its reliance on the popular immunology medicine.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Pinduoduo looks healthy, but most Chinese stocks are struggling in the bear market. BYD, Nio and Li Auto reported September sales.