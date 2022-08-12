U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,226.50
    +16.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,417.00
    +113.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,373.75
    +62.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.60
    +9.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.18
    -0.16 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0293
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    +0.44 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0080 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5490
    +0.5500 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,896.46
    -585.84 (-2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.13
    -6.61 (-1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.54
    +24.63 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

China Life Insurance Company Limited

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CILJF
  • LFC

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: LFC; SSE: 601628; HKSE: 2628) announces today that the Company has notified the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on August 12, 2022 (Eastern Time in the U.S.) that it will apply for the voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") from the NYSE and the deregistration of such ADSs and underlying overseas listed shares (the "H Shares") under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), due to a number of considerations, including the limited trading volume of its ADSs relative to the worldwide trading volume of its H Shares, and the considerable administrative costs of maintaining the listing of the ADSs on the NYSE, the registration of the ADSs and the underlying H Shares under the Exchange Act and complying with the periodic reporting requirements and related obligations of the Exchange Act.

The Company intends to file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or after August 22, 2022 to delist its ADSs from the NYSE. The delisting of the ADSs from the NYSE is expected to become effective ten days thereafter. The last day of trading of the ADSs on the NYSE is expected to be on or after September 1, 2022.  From and after that date, the ADSs of the Company will no longer be listed and traded on the NYSE.

Once the delisting has become effective and the criteria for deregistration have been satisfied, the Company intends to file a Form 15F with the SEC to deregister the ADSs and the underlying H Shares under the Exchange Act. Thereafter, all of the Company's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be suspended unless the Form 15F is subsequently withdrawn or denied. Deregistration and termination of the Company's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act are expected to become effective 90 days after its filing of Form 15F. Once the Form 15F is filed, the Company will publish the information required under Rule 12g3-2(b) of the Exchange Act on its website, https://www.e-chinalife.com.

The Company intends to terminate its ADS program after delisting its ADSs from the NYSE in due course in accordance with the deposit agreement. The Company does not intend to seek a listing or registration on a national securities exchange in the U.S. or quotation of the H Shares in the U.S. after the termination of its ADS program and the deregistration of its ADSs and the underlying H Shares. H Shares of the Company will continue to be traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). The Company will continue to comply with its information disclosure and other obligations as a listed issuer under the relevant rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange as well as other applicable laws and regulations.

The Company reserves its rights in all respects, for any reason, to delay or withdraw the aforementioned filings prior to their effectiveness and will issue any further announcement if required under the listing rules or other applicable laws and regulations.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-life-insurance-company-limited-301604914.html

SOURCE China Life

Recommended Stories

  • Wave of Chinese companies including PetroChina and Sinopec say they will de-list from NYSE

    PetroChina , China Life Insurance , Sinopec and Aluminum Corp. of China have separately announced their intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, a unit of the Intercontinental Exchange . The dates vary but the last trading days are scheduled for late August and early September. The Securities and Exchange Commission had said in December that 273 stocks were at risk of delisting if they did not comply with rules including allowing audit inspections.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of V

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Semiconductor companies have split into two groups — the resilient and the risky

    Even outperformers including AMD and Nvidia face a slowdown in some segments after years of surging demand.

  • Geron (GERN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron earnings second quarter 2022 conference call. Aron Feingold, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, you may now begin your conference.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 9.1% in June, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in July. Now, U.S. inflation is at a new 40-year-high.

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir

    The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • 3 Growth Stocks Show Rebounding Strength, Get Spots On The Watchlist

    Arthur J. Gallagher, EXL and Medpace have risen sharply in recent weeks. As noted later in this story, the ideal entry point for these LTL plays typically arrives on a pullback to a key moving average. The latest follow-through by the Nasdaq arrived on June 24.

  • Crypto: Ethereum passes final test run ahead of merge, BlackRock starts bitcoin trust

    Crypto reporter David Hollerith breaks down ethereum's latest test run ahead of its merge, and BlackRock's motion to launch a private bitcoin trust in a partnership with Coinbase.

  • Oil prices are down, but energy companies’ earnings estimates keep rising — these stocks are cheap

    Oil company profits are gushing --- Exxon Mobil's more than tripled in the most recent quarter. And some companies have scope to increase their dividends.

  • Stocks and Futures Rise as Inflation Worries Abate: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures rose Friday as investors assessed whether signs of cooling inflation will enable the Federal Reserve to pivot to less aggressive interest-rate increases.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: K

  • Rivian’s Losses Nearly Triple to $1.7 Billion

    The electric-vehicle maker said its operating loss is expected to grow to $5.45 billion, from its previous projection of $4.75 billion for the full year, further pressuring the startup to conserve cash and move quickly to fill customer orders.