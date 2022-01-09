U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5000
    -0.3400 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,683.81
    -260.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

China Life Insurance Company Limited

·1 min read
In this article:
HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the information disclosed on January 8, 2022 on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission (中央纪委国家监委), Mr. Wang Bin, the Secretary to the Party Committee and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Life Insurance (Group) Company, is currently under the disciplinary review and investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violations of discipline and law. China Life Insurance (Group) Company is the controlling shareholder of China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: LFC; HKSE: 2628; SSE: 601628). Mr. Wang Bin is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors and an Executive Director of the Company. The Company continues to conduct operations in the usual and ordinary course of its business. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held in the near future to designate a Director to assume the role and duties of the Chairman.

For further information, please contact:
Andrew Tian
Tel: (86-10) 6363-1329
Email: tianzhuo@e-chinalife.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-life-insurance-company-limited-301456738.html

SOURCE China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited

