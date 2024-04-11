China to Lift Australian Lobster Import Ban, Morning Post Says
(Bloomberg) -- China’s unofficial ban on imports of live Australian lobster will likely be lifted as relations between the two nations continue to warm, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to visit Australia in June, following Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s trip to Australia in March, according to the report.
China last month scrapped its punitive tariffs on Australian wine, signaling an end to a three-year campaign of trade pressure on Canberra and raising hopes for a revival of the billion-dollar industry. Chinese restrictions remain on several Australian abattoirs.
