China Lifts Australia Wine Tariffs as Albanese Sets Visit Dates

(Bloomberg) -- China agreed to suspend tariffs on Australian wine following a three-year trade dispute as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed November dates for his first trip to China.

China will undertake a review of its wine tariffs that’s expected to take five months, Albanese’s office said in a press release on Sunday. During that period, the tariffs will be removed and Australia will suspend its World Trade Organization dispute over China’s actions.

“I welcome the progress we have made to return Australian products, including Australian wine, to the Chinese market,” the announcement quoted Albanese as saying. “Strong trade benefits both countries.”

China slapped steep tariffs on Australian wine in 2020 as diplomatic relations between the nations soured, with trade in other commodities such as coal and seafood also affected. The wine market was Australia’s most valuable prior to the implementation of duties, worth more than A$1 billion ($631.4 million) in 2018-19 and 2019-20, according to the nation’s agriculture department.

The end of duties on wine follows Beijing’s removal of penalties on the nation’s barley exports in August that allowed for a resumption of trade. Australian Agriculture Minister Murray Watt noted in a post on social media platform X that the agreement on wine follows the “same process as removal of trade barriers on Aussie barley.”

The prime minister’s visit to China from Nov. 4-7, the first by an Australian leader since 2016, is another sign of warming relations between the two governments.

Albanese will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing and will also attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

“I look forward to further engaging with President Xi and Premier Li in Australia’s national interest,” the announcement quoted Albanese as saying.

--With assistance from Hallie Gu and Ben Sharples.

