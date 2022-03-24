U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.25
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,264.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,469.75
    +22.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.90
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.70
    +0.77 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.70
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9680
    -0.1450 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,088.59
    +677.70 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.16
    +26.56 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,667.63
    -372.53 (-1.33%)
     

China Light Tower Market is Expected to Surpass a CAGR of 8% by 2031, Finds Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Light Tower Market By Lamp (Halides, LEDs), By Power Source (Battery Powered Light Towers, Diesel Powered Light Towers, Solar Powered Light Towers), By End Use Industry (Light Towers for Construction, Light Towers for Mining) & Region - Global Forecast 2021-2031

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Light Tower market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 5% between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2031.

The demand for Light Tower is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued US$ 1.2 Bn in 2020.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, light towers market registered a revenue of around US$ 1.2 Bn in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 4%. Changing landscapes of workplaces, innovations in light towers and the durability of light towers are expected to influence the light towers industry positively. While prospects dipped significantly in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, relaxation of lockdowns in the latter half helped buoy the market through the recessionary trends.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2477

By lamp or light type, the LED light segment is expected to gain major traction in the upcoming period. LED lights have become popular as they do not emit toxins and provide a noise less environment. Likewise, manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing other similar sustainable light sources to power light towers, prompting a flurry of product launches and innovations.

How are Solar Light Towers Propelling Growth?
The global light tower market is set to witness mounting growth in the coming years, as a result of increasing popularity of solar-equipped light towers. These towers require a one-time set-up cost and are environmentally friendly. Furthermore, the increasing number of oil inventories and processing plants will drive demand for light towers in the years to come.

As most developing and developed economies are focusing on the development of better infrastructure to support numerous activities such as transportation, energy generation, the market for light towers is expected to experience soaring demand.

To learn more about Light Tower Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2477

Key Segments Covered in the Light Tower Industry Survey
Lamp

  • Halides

  • LEDs

Power Source

  • Battery Powered Light Towers

  • Diesel Powered Light Towers

  • Solar Powered Light Towers

End Use Industry

  • Light Towers for Construction

  • Light Towers for Mining

  • Light Towers for Oil & Gas

  • Light Towers for Commercial & Other End Use Industries

Competitive Landscape
Key manufacturers are observed to be involved in material optimization, manufacturing technological automation, and productivity enhancement.

  • For instance, in 2018, Wacker Neuson SE and MHE-Demag entered into an agreement to pursue growth opportunities in Southeast Asia.

  • Likewise, in August 2021, Generac Power Systems announced the expansion of its corporate operations into the Village of Pewaukee with the purchase of a new building. The new site will serve as the company Customer Contact Centre and help cater to queries regarding light tower products.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2477

Key players in the Light Tower Market

  • United Rental

  • Generac Holding

  • Wacker Neuson

  • Doosan Portable Power

  • Terex Corporation

  • Atlas Copco

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global market for light towers to add 1.6x the value by 2031 compared to 2021

  • By lamp, LED based light towers to yield revenue worth 52% of the global market through 2031

  • By power source, solar powered light towers is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.7%

  • Diesel powered light towers to hold a dominant market share, capturing more than half of the total market

  • By end use industry, construction to generate opportunity worth US$ 195 Mn by 2031

  • The U.S is expected to register a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period, creating an absolute opportunity worth US$ 190 Mn.

  • China is expected to surpass a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain –

Excavator Drill Market Analysis- In the coming years, the excavator drill industry has a lot of promise. Excavator drill demand has risen as a result of advancements in mining and drilling for numerous industrial applications. Mining, micro piling and construction foundations, geotechnical studies, rock drilling, earthing, and coring are just a few of the tasks where an excavator drill is in high demand, serving sectors such as oil and gas, construction, mining, and agriculture. Excavator drills have tremendous demand and market growth potential across industries due to their benefit of mobility to small spaces with limited headroom, remote locations, and size over conventional drilling equipment or rigs.

Excavator Augers Market Forecast- Excavator Augers are a type of heavy equipment that is used to dig a hole in the ground. The expanding infrastructure is a major driver of excavator auger market growth. Excavator augers have a wide range of uses during construction. Excavator augers have various advantages, including being incredibly efficient and employing a simple approach for digging holes. When compared to the traditional method of digging, it saves a significant amount of time and labor. Excavator augers are being adopted at a faster rate in both small and large-scale construction, which will increase demand for excavator augers in the coming years.

Forestry Excavators Market Growth- Forestry excavator sales are significantly driven by the rising demand for wood and wood related products across the world. To lop forest trees, the shift to mechanized processes has upheld demand for forestry excavators and is expected to continue the same during the projected period. Increasing focus on forest management activities across the world will result in a rise in demand for forestry machinery, driving market growth. As farming activity is increasing all over the world, market players are expected to have variety of opportunities in this market.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
Japan Sales Office
4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
E: sales@factmr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • Resource Stocks: Be Careful What You Wish For

    Large profits in the sector might not last

  • US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

    The US and China may soon be locked in a recruitment battle for Taiwanese semiconductor talent as the two superpowers accelerate plans to ramp up domestic chip capacity, according to analysts and industry insiders. For China, the shortage of experienced talent is a major impediment to its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. A semi-official report published last November predicted that China would see a shortfall of 200,000 semiconductor experts by 2023, equal to about one in fo

  • Tesla, Lucid supplier LGES plans to build $1.4 billion battery factory in Arizona

    SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL (Reuters) -LG Energy Solution (LGES), a supplier for electric car makers Tesla and Lucid, said on Thursday in Korea it plans to invest 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from "prominent startups" and other North American customers. This will be its first U.S. factory to make cylindrical cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid vehicles, LGES said. Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022, with mass production to start in 2024 with production capacity of 11 gigawatt hours, LGES said in a statement.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil at $150 per barrel 'is not outside the realm of possibility': energy trader

    Oil at $150 a barrel is "not outside the realm" of possibilities, says one energy analyst.

  • Oil Rallies as U.S. Stockpiles Shrink, Black Sea Terminal Shuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher after a government report showed U.S. crude inventories dropped, while storm damage to a vital Black Sea export terminal worsened supply risks. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Befor

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Automation will erase 'knowledge jobs' before most blue collar jobs: Future Today Institute CEO

    A new report from the Future Today Institute found that high-skill occupations are more likely to be replaced by automation, as these jobs rely heavily on information collection and analysis. CEO Amy Webb discussed the research with the Yahoo Finance Live team in a recent segment.

  • JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income

    There's more to retirement planning than just saving your money. Wealth accumulation is a vital component of a successful plan, but it's only half of the calculus. How you withdraw your hard-earned savings over the course of retirement is nearly … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil jumps 5% as Caspian pipeline disruption adds to supply fears

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 5% to over $121 a barrel on Wednesday as disruptions to Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline added to worries over tight global supplies. The situation adds to market worries about the ripple effect of heavy sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, after its invasion of Ukraine. The CPC pipeline is a significant supply line for global markets, carrying around 1.2 million barrels per day of Kazakhstan's main crude grade, or 1.2% of global demand.

  • BP seeks to sell shut-down North Sea oilfield, riding wave of demand -sources

    BP is seeking buyers for its shut-down Foinaven oilfield in the North Sea, hoping Britain's renewed focus on domestic production will attract buyers interested in extracting the field's remaining reserves, industry sources said. BP halted production at the Foinaven field west of the Shetland islands last year after 25 years of activity and is preparing to dismantle its floating production vessel. It is unclear how much money BP could get from the Foinaven field, if any, given the clean-up, or decommissioning, costs that would have to be negotiated, the sources said.

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • Japan Power Crisis Was a Decade in Making and Won’t Go Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s worst power crisis in over a decade is a culmination of events starting from the Fukushima disaster, and is an issue that the nation won’t be able to quickly shake.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe world’s third-largest economy