U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,487.31
    -16.77 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,229.50
    -12.09 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,068.32
    -117.32 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,057.83
    +6.67 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.99
    +2.11 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1403
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0290
    -0.0020 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9070
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,497.37
    -1,785.58 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.05
    +8.09 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

China Light Vehicle Leasing Market Outlook Report 2022-2027

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The study covers these evolutionary trends that is expected to shape the market and provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space in China.

This study sheds light on the market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market as well as the fleet and company car (true fleet) segments.

Companies view vehicle leasing as a solution to the growing number of challenges they face in their mobility needs. These include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Businesses focus on their core products or services and seek to outsource support activities.

Mobility is a significant department involving a wide range of activities, from fleet purchases to remarketing. Unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, fleet maintenance irregularities, and risks of residual value dips can crop up in each value chain segment.

Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities, along with a host of other benefits. The rising demand for these services and facilities drives leasing market growth, gives it a structure, and regulates the ecosystem.

It discusses the company car segment in detail, focusing on the development and growth potential of the financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase segments. The analysis considers historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities.

In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolios, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both operational and financial leasing segments for the base year (2020).

The evolution of any industry depends on the transformational trends linked to the region's macroeconomic factors and emerging business models that reflect innovations in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on China's Light Vehicle Leasing Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Findings

  • Key Growth Metrics - New Fleet and Company Car Registrations

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Research Scope and Definition

  • Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

  • Definitions

4. PESTLE Analysis

  • Political, Economic, Societal, Technological, Legislative, and Environmental (PESTLE) Analysis

5. Market Analysis

  • Total Market and Company Car Analysis

  • Corporate Leasing Forecast

  • Private Leasing Forecast

  • Corporate Leasing Share by Powertrain

  • Corporate Leasing Share by Sales Channel

  • Corporate Leasing Share by Brand Class

6. Market Competition Analysis

  • Market Competition

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: New Product Development will Strengthen Leasing Companies' Position

  • Growth Opportunity 2: EV Leasing Launch for Fleet Emission Control

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Competitive Strategy for the Used Car Leasing Market for Cost-conscious Customers

  • Conclusions and Outlook

8. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6yc4q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-light-vehicle-leasing-market-outlook-report-2022-2027-301480601.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Philip Morris: Are the Golden Years Just Beginning?

    Thinking of a tobacco company as a long-term investment idea is a bit counter-intuitive. The global smoking rate has continually declined over time, and it's a well-known fact that tobacco products like cigarettes are terrible for your health. "Sin" stocks like Philip Morris that deal in markets like tobacco, alcohol, and firearms might not be for every investor.

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Why Micron Technology Surged This Week

    Not only did Micron get a lift in the beginning of the week on a broader tech bounce, but it also got a bit of luck toward the end of the week, even as the Nasdaq fell.

  • Why GameStop Stock Hit the Reset Button This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders beat a flat market this week, with shares soaring 20% through Thursday trading compared to the 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. GameStop and its fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings had each shed over 30% of their value since just the start of 2022. In fact, heading into this week, GameStop was down 44% since early November.

  • Why Pinterest Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were running 6.3% higher in morning trading Friday as more institutional investors bought into the idea-collating site. Pinterest stock has been battered for a good part of a year on a slowdown in pandemic-fueled growth. Shares are off 70% over the past 12 months, but both Vanguard Group and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) have acquired substantial stakes in the social media platform, and the market might be seeing this as an inflection point at which Pinterest becomes a turnaround story.

  • Goodyear Plunges as the Tiremaker Sees Inflation Pressures in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. tumbled the most since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic after the company said inflationary pressures are likely to continue this year, tarnishing a quarter in which results outpaced expectations.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Sto

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • Stocks in focus: Affirm, Under Armour, Zillow

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Affirm, Under Armour, and Zillow stocks are performing after recent earnings reports.

  • ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1 Billion Permian Assets Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips, one of North America’s largest energy explorers, is considering a sale of operations worth more than $1 billion in the Permian Basin, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Mar

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Dropping After Earnings. It’s Cheap — but Scary.

    Shares of the steelmaker are inexpensive, but investors fear falling profits and declining prices for the metal.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • Lucky Strike-maker British American Tobacco enjoys boost in vape sales

    British American Tobacco sales fell but its non-combustible products saw strong growth.