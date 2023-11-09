China should take lighter hand with AI to shore up investment, adviser says

Beijing should prioritise opening up its public data and loosening regulations on its digital economy - especially as it relates to artificial intelligence (AI) - to boost innovation and private investment, a government economic adviser said.

Chen Changsheng, deputy director at the Development Research Centre of the State Council, said policymakers should adopt a "making small and quick adjustments along the way" approach to regulation as technology is implemented in the market, according to a speech quoted by the public WeChat account of New Economist, a Chinese think tank.

"The development of AI is full of uncertainties. In areas where there is already a certain degree of understanding, we should first let it have its run," he told an audience of researchers and government officials in science and technology at a seminar in Beijing last week.

"When it comes to new developments [in tech], it is impossible to only make decisions after there is absolute certainty, because there is no such thing."

Chen's speech came as the world's second-largest economy is urgently seeking a sustainable development path through technological innovation. It preceded a marquee meeting in this vein, convened by Beijing on Wednesday - the annual World Internet Conference.

Held in Wuzhen, a water town in East China's Zhejiang province, the conference has made an "Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All" its theme. Those in attendance are mainly domestic officials and top executives from the country's internet giants.

Chen argued it is important for regulators to let most areas stay as open as possible.

"[Authorities can make] small and fast responsive adjustments after seeing [technology being implemented] and not, for example, keep a grip on all 10 areas just because one lacks clarity," he said.

In recent months, Chinese authorities have sent mixed messages on data rules as the country attempts to balance security with a desire for more investment to jump-start a sluggish economic recovery.

The country's data economy and development in artificial intelligence has been regarded as competitive - especially in the larger tech rivalry with the US, which has an overarching lead in areas such as semiconductor development.

Industry analysts have said China's 1.4 billion population can give the government an advantage in generating, collecting and repurposing large volumes of data.

Beijing established a National Data Bureau earlier this year as part of an effort to coordinate data resources in the country and to achieve a vision of a "digital China" conceived by President Xi Jinping - including being a world leader in AI by 2030.

However, since the implementation of several laws on data security from September 2021, foreign chambers of commerce have been calling for clarity on the meaning of "important data" and what actions might constitute "breaching national security".

In a move seen by industry players as an endeavour to smoothen business operations, in September the Chinese cyberspace regulator released a list of activities that would be exempted from screening in cross-border data flows.

Chen described this move as "a huge improvement on regulation setting".

"[Regulators] should find answers for clarity by observing the market to avoid increasing unnecessary compliance costs for companies," Chen said.

He also called for allowing more private participation in data-related technology to boost "innovation" and avoid "creating a monopoly".

"While much government data may be confidential, as long as companies agree to certain regulations, working with State-owned enterprises and private companies makes no difference," he said.

"There is still some passion for investment in the digital economy. We should treasure this and create a better policy environment for interactions among regulators, technology developments and businesses so that [China] will not lag behind in the new wave of digital economy."

Chen said regulators need to clarify the definition of what constitutes public data and what should be made free of charge. He also noted that many local governments are reluctant to open up their data as they develop new sources of local financing.

"Public data should be the first to stay open. Openness is the best way to stir innovation."

