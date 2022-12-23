China Lignite Import Report 2022: Import Value of US$9.024 Billion in 2021, Up 132.89% Year-on-Year - Major Import Sources, Analysis 2018-2022 && Outlook 2023-2032

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Lignite Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, China's lignite imports reached 118.91 million tons, up 20.19% year-on-year, with an import value of US$9.024 billion, up 132.89% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China imported 102.95 million tons of lignite, up 6.32% year-on-year, with an import value of US$9.797 billion, up 53.91% year-on-year.

With the growth of China's electricity demand in various fields in recent years and the limited growth of China's local coal production, the scale of China's lignite imports has been gradually expanding.



The publisher's analysis, from 2018-2022, the average price of China's lignite imports generally shows a decreasing trend followed by an increasing trend. From 2018-2020, the average price of China's lignite imports continues to fall, from US$52.45 per ton in 2018 to US$39.16 per ton in 2020.

From 2020, the average price of China's lignite imports increases continuously. In 2021, the average price of China's lignite imports was US$75.89 per ton, up 93.77% y-o-y. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's lignite imports was US$95.16 per ton, up 44.76% y-o-y.



China's sources of lignite imports are relatively concentrated. In 2021, China imports lignite from 8 countries. According to the publisher's analysis, Indonesia, the Philippines and the Russian Federation are China's main sources of lignite imports by import volume. Among them, Indonesia is the largest lignite importer in China.

In 2021, China imported 107,727,100 tons of Indonesian lignite, accounting for 90.60% of the total lignite imports in that year, and the import value of US$8.219 billion, accounting for 91.08% of the total import value.



China's lignite imports to continue to rise in 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

China's Lignite Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Lignite Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Lignite Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Lignite Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Lignite Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Lignite Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Lignite Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Lignite Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Lignite Import?

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Lignite Import Analysis

1.1. China's Lignite Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Lignite Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Lignite Import Value

1.1.3. China's Lignite Import Price

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Lignite in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of China's Lignite

1.2. Major Import Sources of China's Lignite

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China Lignite I Import Analysis

2.1 China Lignite I Import Volume

2.2. China Lignite I Import Value

2.3 China Import Price of Lignite I

2.4 China Import Dependence of Lignite I

2.5 China's Import Sources of Lignite I

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Lignite II Import Analysis

3.1. China Lignite II Import Volume

3.2. China Lignite II Import Value

3.3 China Lignite II Import Price

3.4 China's Import Dependence on Lignite II

3.5 China's Import Sources of Lignite II

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 Analysis of China's Major Import Sources of Lignite

4.1. Indonesia

4.2. Philippines

4.3. Russian Federation

4.4. Other Import Sources



5. Outlook for China's Lignite Imports, 2023-2032

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Lignite Imports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's Lignite Import Forecast, 2023-2032

5.2.1 Import Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

5.2.3. Forecast of Major Import Types of Lignite



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9btesz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



