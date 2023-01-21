U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,203.19
    +1,820.39 (+8.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

China Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Imports Industry Report 2022-2032: China's LNG Imports to Continue to Rise Despite the Rise in China's Investments in Clean Energy

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Research Report on China's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is recognized as one of the cleanest fossil energy sources on the planet, with a volume of about one six hundredth of its gaseous form.

With the global economy gradually moving towards low-carbon and environmental protection, the LNG market size has grown rapidly in recent years. China has insufficient local LNG reserves and therefore needs to import a large amount of LNG every year.

In 2021, China's LNG imports reached 78,789,500 tons, up 18.13% year-on-year, with an import value of US$44.075 billion, up 89.64% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, from January to October 2022, China imported 50,505,300 tons of LNG, down 21.60% year-on-year, and imported US$40.817 billion, up 34.28% year-on-year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The publisher's analysis, from 2018-2022, the average price of China's LNG imports generally shows a decreasing trend followed by an increasing trend. From 2018-2020, the average price of China's LNG imports decreases continuously, from US$499.09 per ton in 2018 to US$348.47 per ton in 2020.

From 2020-2022, the average price of China's LNG imports increases continuously. In 2021, the average price of China's LNG imports is US$559.41 per ton, an increase of 60.53% y-o-y. In January-October 2022, the average price of China's LNG imports is US$808.17 per ton, an increase of 71.26% y-o-y.

In 2021, China imports LNG from a total of 27 countries. The publisher's analysis shows that by import volume, Australia, Qatar, the US, Malaysia and Indonesia are the main sources of LNG imports into China.

Australia is the largest Chinese LNG importer, and in 2021, China imports 31,102,400 tons of LNG, accounting for 39.48% of total LNG imports in that year, with an import value of US$16,301 million, or 36.98% of total imports.

With China's investment in clean energy on the rise and limited room for growth in domestic LNG production, The publisher expects China's LNG imports to continue to rise over the 2023-2032 period.

Topics covered:

  • China's LNG Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's LNG Import?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's LNG Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's LNG Import

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's LNG Import during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's LNG Import during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's LNG Import Market?

  • Which Segment of China's LNG Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's LNG Import?

Key Topics Covered:
1. 2018-2022 China's LNG Import Analysis
1.1. China's LNG Import Scale
1.1.1. China's LNG Import Volume
1.1.2. China's LNG Import Value
1.1.3. China LNG Import Price
1.1.4. China's Apparent LNG Consumption
1.1.5. China's LNG Import Dependence
1.2. China's Main Sources of LNG Imports
1.2.1. By Import Volume
1.2.2. By Import Value
2. 2018-2022 China LNG Import Analysis by LTA
2.1. Import Volume
2.2 Import Value
2.3. Import Price
2.4. Import Sources
2.4.1. By Import Volume
2.4.2. By Import Value
3. 2018-2022 China Short Contract/Spot LNG Import Analysis
3.1. Import Volume
3.2. Import Value
3.3. Import Price
3.4 Import Sources
3.4.1. By Import Volume
3.4.2. By Import Value
4. 2018-2022 China's Main Import Sources Analysis
4.1. Australia
4.2. Qatar
4.3. United States
4.4. Malaysia
4.5. Indonesia
4.6. Other Import Sources
5. China's LNG Import Outlook 2023-2032
5.1 Factors Affecting China's LNG Imports
5.1.1 Favorable Factors
5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
5.2. China's LNG Import Forecast, 2023-2032
5.2.1 Import Volume Forecast
5.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6hd7o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-liquefied-natural-gas-lng-imports-industry-report-2022-2032-chinas-lng-imports-to-continue-to-rise-despite-the-rise-in-chinas-investments-in-clean-energy-301726738.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • FDA rejects Eli Lilly’s accelerated approval application for Alzheimer’s drug

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move lower in Eli Lilly stock.

  • Conservatives Like Elon Musk But They Aren't Ready to Buy a Tesla Yet

    Elon Musk's conservative tweets have turned off potential Democrat Tesla buyers, but Republicans aren't impressed with the cars either.

  • 12 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest cloud providers by market share in the world. If you want to see more biggest cloud providers by market share in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World. Cloud computing is a growing sector. In cloud computing, […]

  • The green revolution is fuelling environmental destruction

    Roughly 80 miles off the coast of Yorkshire, the new generation of offshore wind turbines being built at Dogger Bank will be taller than some skyscrapers.

  • Oil Outages in Canada Disrupt Flows to US, Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of outages across western Canada’s oil patch have disrupted petroleum flows to the US and global markets. Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutStocks Bounce Thanks to Tech Rally, Fed Comments: Markets WrapTwo of Canada’s largest oil-sands upgrading faciliti

  • Crypto Banks Borrow Billions From Home-Loan Banks to Plug Shortfalls

    Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital, after a surge in customer withdrawals, have turned to a system originally designed to support mortgage lending.

  • GM to invest $918 million in factories to build out V-8 engines, EV parts

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian discusses GM's latest investment into EVs and engine manufacturing.

  • Incyte Gets a Quantitative Upgrade

    Biopharmaceutical firm Incyte was upgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Friday. Let's see if the charts and indicators have a positive spin too. In this daily bar chart of INCY, below, I see a large sideways trading pattern for shares the past year.

  • Netflix’s Reed Hastings has made it clear ‘he’s not going anywhere’: Reporter

    Dawn Chmielewski, Reuters U.S. Entertainment Business Correspondent and “Binge Times” Co-Author, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's outlook following news of co-founder Reed Hastings stepping down as CEO, the platform's new leadership, and acquisition possibilities for the streaming service.

  • Silicon Carbide Chips Fuel Sales Surge At Aehr Test Systems

    Electric vehicles are driving big revenue growth for Aehr Test Systems. And Aehr stock is in rarefied air after its latest earnings report.

  • NRG stock bounces off more than 2-year low after dividend raised, to boost yield above 4.7%

    MARKET PULSE Shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) bounced 2.1% in morning trading Friday, after the electricity generator and natural gas services company boosted its quarterly dividend by 7.9%, to 37.75 cents a share.

  • Tesla’s Price Cuts Are Good for Lithium

    To follow the money in one of today’s hottest commodity markets, investors should look at company results rather than headline prices.

  • Breaking Down the Earnings Call for Procter & Gamble

    As we mentioned in our opening comments this morning, we would be walking through Procter & Gamble's quarterly earnings conference call from today and sharing some of the comments that jumped out at us. This is the other side of the coin - while many are focused on the upside to come with China, this comment reminds us the eurozone continues to contract and inflation, which is running hotter than it is here in the US, is still taking a bite out of consumer spending. Another reason to wait on the sidelines for COTY shares and to dig into what Estee Lauder says when it reports on February 2.

  • Johnson Controls CEO George Oliver says firm's rapid growth in India will continue

    Johnson Controls International has had a presence in India for 27 years and CEO George Oliver sees the company’s footprint there rapidly expanding from its current 6,000 employees in plants and engineering centers.

  • Working from home holds back sales recovery at coffee shops

    A shift to working from home is holding back the post-pandemic recovery of Britain’s coffee shops, data shows.

  • Wayfair to lay off 1,750 employees, 10% of its global workforce

    The next big tech employer planning thousands of layoffs is Boston-based Wayfair Inc. The online furniture retailer (NYSE: W) said Friday it is cutting approximately 1,750 employees, or 10% of its global workforce as of the end of last year, in its second round of layoffs in six months. In an effort to "eliminate management layers," Wayfair said that the cuts include 1,200 corporate employees, or 18% of that department. A spokesperson for Wayfair did not offer further comment, redirecting to a press release and a public message from CEO Nirah Shah.

  • 5 Integrated Oil Stocks From the Promising Industry

    High oil price and mild recession expectations are making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated International industry bright. ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell (SHEL), BP and Eni (E) are well-positioned to make the most of the highly favorable business environment.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Plans on IPOs for at Least Five Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, plans to sell shares to the public in at least five companies between 2026 and 2028, helping the port-to-power conglomerate improve debt ratios and broaden its investor base. Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutStocks Bounce Thanks

  • Time to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing After Announcement of International Expansion Goals?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss TSMC earnings and how bullish they are on the stock.

  • SSR Mining Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for SSR Mining shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?