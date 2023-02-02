U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,175.95
    +56.74 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,946.80
    -146.16 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,178.15
    +361.83 (+3.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.72
    +36.91 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.35
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.90
    -11.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    -0.0074 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3580
    -0.0390 (-1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    -0.0126 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4670
    -0.4580 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,880.47
    +874.20 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.54
    +0.23 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

China Lithium Carbonate Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Sources 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Lithium Carbonate Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Currently, lithium carbonate is mainly used in the production of low and medium nickel cathode materials (NCM 111, 523 and some 622) in LiFePO4 and ternary materials. With the development of China's new energy vehicle industry, the demand for lithium carbonate in the Chinese market continues to rise. Due to the limited local lithium resources in China, the import of lithium carbonate into China has been rising rapidly in recent years.

In 2021, China imported 81,000 tons of lithium carbonate, up 61.7% year-on-year, with imports of US$560 million, up 115.4%. In the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 105000 tons of lithium carbonate, up 76.5% year-on-year, with imports of US$5.05 billion, up 1404.3%.

The publisher analysis shows that from 2018 to 2022, the average price of lithium carbonate imports into China generally shows a decreasing trend before increasing. from 2018 to 2020, the average price of lithium carbonate imports into China falls continuously, from US$14.8 per kg in 2018 to US$5.2 per kg in 2020.

In 2021, analysis shows that the average price of lithium carbonate imports into China is US$6.9 per kg, an increase of 33.2% year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2022, the average price of China's lithium carbonate imports surged to $48.3 per kg, up 752.3% year-on-year.

In 2021, China imports lithium carbonate from 13 countries and regions. By import volume, China's main sources of lithium carbonate imports are Chile, Argentina and South Korea. Among them, Chile is China's main source of lithium carbonate imports. In 2021, China imports 64,000 tons of lithium carbonate from Chile, accounting for 78.7% of total imports, and imports of US$390 million, accounting for 69.4% of total imports.

China is a large consumer of lithium carbonate, and the rapid development of new energy and other downstream industries has vigorously boosted the demand for lithium carbonate, but China's domestic supply of lithium carbonate is insufficient, and it needs to rely on imports to meet domestic production needs. The publisher expects that China's lithium carbonate imports are expected to continue to grow from 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

  • China's Lithium Carbonate Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Lithium Carbonate Import?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Lithium Carbonate Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Lithium Carbonate Import

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Lithium Carbonate Import during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Lithium Carbonate Import during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Lithium Carbonate Import Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Lithium Carbonate Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Lithium Carbonate Import?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China's Lithium Carbonate Import Analysis
1.1. China's Lithium Carbonate Import Scale
1.1.1. China's Lithium Carbonate Import Volume
1.1.2. China's Lithium Carbonate Import Value
1.1.3. China's Lithium Carbonate Import Price
1.1.4. China's Apparent Consumption of Lithium Carbonate
1.1.5. China's Import Dependence of Lithium Carbonate
1.2. China's Main Sources of Lithium Carbonate Imports
1.2.1. By Import Volume
1.2.2. By Import Value

2. 2018-2022 China's Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Analysis
2.1. Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate Imports
2.2. Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Volume
2.3. Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Price
2.4. Import Dependence of Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate
2.5 Industrial Lithium Carbonate Import Sources
2.5.1. By Import Volume
2.5.2. By Import Value

3. 2018-2022 China Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Analysis
3.1. Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Volume
3.2. Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Value
3.3. Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Price
3.4. Import Dependence of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate
3.5 Sources of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Imports
3.5.1. By Import Volume
3.5.2. By Import Value

4. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of High Purity Grade Lithium Carbonate
4.1. High Purity Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Volume
4.2. High Purity Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Value
4.3. High Purity Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Price
4.4. Import Dependence of High Purity Grade Lithium Carbonate
4.5 Source of High Purity Lithium Carbonate Imports
4.5.1. By Import Volume
4.5.2. By Import Value

5. 2018-2022 China's Lithium Carbonate Major Import Sources Analysis
5.1. Lithium Carbonate from Chile Import Analysis
5.2. Lithium Carbonate from Argentina Import Analysis
5.3. Lithium Carbonate from South Korea Import Analysis
5.4. Lithium Carbonate from Japan Import Analysis
5.5 Lithium Carbonate from Bolivia import analysis
5.6 Lithium Carbonate Import Analysis from Other Countries

6. 2023-2032 China's Import of Lithium Carbonate Outlook
6.1 Factors Affecting China's Lithium Carbonate Imports
6.1.1. Favorable Factors
6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
6.2. China's Lithium Carbonate Import Forecast, 2023-2032
6.2.1 Import Volume Forecast
6.2.2. Forecast of Main Import Sources
6.2.3. Major Import Types of Lithium Carbonate Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yky5s3-report?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of certain management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes.

  • 3D printer Desktop Metal stock jumps after plan to cut jobs, that could affect more than 200 employees

    Shares of Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) jumped 6.5% toward a two-month high in premarket trading Thursday, after the Boston-based 3D printing company said it would lay off about 15% of its employees and close four facilities. The moves are part of a cost-cutting plan, of which the company doubled its targeted annual savings to $100 million in 2023.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants

    McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Zuckerberg and Intel are shipping the proceeds from their layoffs straight to Wall Street

    Wall Street long groused about cash-generating tech companies refusing to pay dividends and buy back stock. That is no longer a problem, in multiple respects.

  • Amazon Looking to Hire Web3 Staff for Its Cloud Services

    The biggest infrastructure provider in the world is targeting Web 3 for growth.

  • Oil extends slide after drop to 3-week low

    Oil futures drifted lower early Thursday after the U.S. benchmark ended the previous session at a roughly three-week low following data that showed a continued build in crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLH23) fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after ending Wednesday at its lowest since Jan. 10. April Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNJ23) the global benchmark, fell 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.41 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs

  • GM Invests $650 Million to Co-Develop America’s Largest Known Lithium Deposit

    Lithium has become a battleground as electric vehicle (EV) makers look to secure new supply. General Motors just announced a $650 million investment in Lithium Americas to develop the Thacker Pass ...

  • Oil dips on U.S. machinery orders data, firming dollar

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers. Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.32 a barrel by 11:04 a.m. ET (1604) GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) lost 40 cents to $76.01, or 0.5%. Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% overnight after U.S. government data showed a large build in oil stocks.

  • 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources

    When people retire, they go from having one main source of income to having several. The exact number of income sources and how heavily you'll rely on them depends on your level of retirement planning. While some people rely solely … Continue reading → The post 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    1. Amazon: Is the cloud actually underestimated? E-commerce pioneer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates in many countries worldwide and has a 37.8% market share in its home U.S. market. With the global e-commerce industry projected to grow at a steady rate for the rest of this decade, Amazon has a clear opportunity to grow its revenue for many years if it can retain this market share lead.

  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good morning. My name is Stephen and I will be your facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the UPS Investor Relations Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background […]

  • Corporate lawsuit dodge imperiled after court rejects J&J bankruptcy tactic

    Attorney Greg Gordon, a partner at the Jones Day law firm, offered an innovative solution to Johnson & Johnson and other major companies that faced mountains of lawsuits alleging their products sickened or killed people: They could use the bankruptcy system to force all plaintiffs into one settlement. Plaintiffs’ lawyers attacked the gambit, known as the “Texas two-step,” charging it amounted to a bad-faith bankruptcy filing and a fraudulent ploy to shield the parent companies’ assets. Not so, Gordon told judges overseeing bankruptcies testing the novel strategy.

  • Apple Sales Are Expected to Show First Decline in Nearly Four Years

    Apple three-year streak of pandemic-induced sales and profit records might be coming to an end. The iPhone maker, which is scheduled to report its December quarter after markets close on Thursday, is expected to announce its first revenue decline in nearly four years as manufacturing disruptions in China curbed its ability to deliver premium iPhones. Apple’s sales are expected to fall 2% to $121.42 billion, according to FactSet.