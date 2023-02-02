China Lithium Carbonate Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Sources 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Lithium Carbonate Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Currently, lithium carbonate is mainly used in the production of low and medium nickel cathode materials (NCM 111, 523 and some 622) in LiFePO4 and ternary materials. With the development of China's new energy vehicle industry, the demand for lithium carbonate in the Chinese market continues to rise. Due to the limited local lithium resources in China, the import of lithium carbonate into China has been rising rapidly in recent years.



In 2021, China imported 81,000 tons of lithium carbonate, up 61.7% year-on-year, with imports of US$560 million, up 115.4%. In the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 105000 tons of lithium carbonate, up 76.5% year-on-year, with imports of US$5.05 billion, up 1404.3%.



The publisher analysis shows that from 2018 to 2022, the average price of lithium carbonate imports into China generally shows a decreasing trend before increasing. from 2018 to 2020, the average price of lithium carbonate imports into China falls continuously, from US$14.8 per kg in 2018 to US$5.2 per kg in 2020.

In 2021, analysis shows that the average price of lithium carbonate imports into China is US$6.9 per kg, an increase of 33.2% year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2022, the average price of China's lithium carbonate imports surged to $48.3 per kg, up 752.3% year-on-year.



In 2021, China imports lithium carbonate from 13 countries and regions. By import volume, China's main sources of lithium carbonate imports are Chile, Argentina and South Korea. Among them, Chile is China's main source of lithium carbonate imports. In 2021, China imports 64,000 tons of lithium carbonate from Chile, accounting for 78.7% of total imports, and imports of US$390 million, accounting for 69.4% of total imports.



China is a large consumer of lithium carbonate, and the rapid development of new energy and other downstream industries has vigorously boosted the demand for lithium carbonate, but China's domestic supply of lithium carbonate is insufficient, and it needs to rely on imports to meet domestic production needs. The publisher expects that China's lithium carbonate imports are expected to continue to grow from 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

Story continues

China's Lithium Carbonate Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Lithium Carbonate Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Lithium Carbonate Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Lithium Carbonate Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Lithium Carbonate Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Lithium Carbonate Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Lithium Carbonate Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Lithium Carbonate Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Lithium Carbonate Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Lithium Carbonate Import Analysis

1.1. China's Lithium Carbonate Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Lithium Carbonate Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Lithium Carbonate Import Value

1.1.3. China's Lithium Carbonate Import Price

1.1.4. China's Apparent Consumption of Lithium Carbonate

1.1.5. China's Import Dependence of Lithium Carbonate

1.2. China's Main Sources of Lithium Carbonate Imports

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China's Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Analysis

2.1. Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate Imports

2.2. Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Volume

2.3. Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Price

2.4. Import Dependence of Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate

2.5 Industrial Lithium Carbonate Import Sources

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Analysis

3.1. Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Volume

3.2. Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Value

3.3. Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Price

3.4. Import Dependence of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

3.5 Sources of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Imports

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of High Purity Grade Lithium Carbonate

4.1. High Purity Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Volume

4.2. High Purity Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Value

4.3. High Purity Grade Lithium Carbonate Import Price

4.4. Import Dependence of High Purity Grade Lithium Carbonate

4.5 Source of High Purity Lithium Carbonate Imports

4.5.1. By Import Volume

4.5.2. By Import Value



5. 2018-2022 China's Lithium Carbonate Major Import Sources Analysis

5.1. Lithium Carbonate from Chile Import Analysis

5.2. Lithium Carbonate from Argentina Import Analysis

5.3. Lithium Carbonate from South Korea Import Analysis

5.4. Lithium Carbonate from Japan Import Analysis

5.5 Lithium Carbonate from Bolivia import analysis

5.6 Lithium Carbonate Import Analysis from Other Countries



6. 2023-2032 China's Import of Lithium Carbonate Outlook

6.1 Factors Affecting China's Lithium Carbonate Imports

6.1.1. Favorable Factors

6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

6.2. China's Lithium Carbonate Import Forecast, 2023-2032

6.2.1 Import Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Forecast of Main Import Sources

6.2.3. Major Import Types of Lithium Carbonate Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yky5s3-report?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



