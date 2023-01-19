U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.00
    -16.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,239.00
    -147.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,428.50
    -47.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.90
    -8.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.63
    -0.85 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.90
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    +1.58 (+8.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3910
    -0.3590 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,798.10
    -435.55 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.00
    -14.66 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,781.87
    -48.83 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

China Lithium-ion Battery Export Industry Report 2022: Export Analysis 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032 - Hong Kong is the Largest Export Destination

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Lithium-ion Battery Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lithium batteries are widely used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and other fields. Lithium batteries are divided into disposable batteries and lithium-ion batteries, of which lithium-ion batteries account for most of the market share of lithium batteries.

As downstream applications continue to expand, the global market demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to rise. According to the publisher's analysis, China is the world's leading producer and exporter of lithium-ion batteries, exporting large quantities of lithium-ion batteries every year.

In 2021, China exported 3.427 billion lithium-ion batteries, up 54.34% year-on-year, with an export value of US$28.423 billion, up 78.32% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China exported 3.195 billion lithium-ion batteries, up 18.16% year-on-year, with an export value of US$39.754 billion, up 82.74% year-on-year.

The publisher's analysis shows that the average price of China's lithium-ion battery exports grows continuously from 2018-2022.The average price of China's lithium-ion battery exports maintains a 10%-15% growth rate in 2018-2021, rising from US$5.58 each in 2018 to US$8.29 each in 2020.From January to October 2022, the average price of China's lithium-ion battery exports was US$12.44 each, up 54.65% year-on-year.

In 2021, China exported lithium-ion batteries to more than two hundred countries and regions worldwide. The publisher's analysis shows that Hong Kong SAR, Vietnam, India, the United States, South Korea, Germany, Poland, Malaysia, Hungary and Taiwan are China's major lithium-ion battery export destinations by export volume.

Among them, Hong Kong SAR is the largest destination for China's lithium-ion battery exports. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China exported 675 million lithium-ion batteries to Hong Kong, China, accounting for 19.70% of total lithium-ion battery exports in that year, with an export value of US$2.279 billion, accounting for 8.02% of total exports.

If divided by export value, the U.S. is the largest destination for China's lithium-ion battery exports. In 2021, China's exports of lithium-ion batteries to the U.S. amounted to US$4.971 billion, accounting for 17.49% of total exports.

China is the world's leading producer and exporter of lithium-ion batteries. With the development of new industries such as electric vehicles worldwide, the publisher expects that China's lithium-ion battery export market has a bright future.

Topics covered:

  • China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Lithium-ion Battery Export?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Lithium-ion Battery Export

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Lithium-ion Battery Export during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Lithium-ion Battery Export during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Lithium-ion Battery Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Lithium-ion Battery Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Analysis
1.1. China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Scale
1.1.1. China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Volume
1.1.2. China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Value
1.1.3. China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Price
1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Lithium-ion Battery
1.2.1. By Export Volume
1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China's Cobalt-based Lithium-ion Battery Export Analysis
2.1 Export Volume of Cobalt-based Lithium-ion Battery
2.2. Export Value of Cobalt-based Lithium-ion Battery
2.3 Export Price of Cobalt-based Lithium-ion Battery
2.4 Export Destinations of Cobalt-based Lithium-ion Batteries
2.4.1. By Export Volume
2.4.2. By Export Value

3. 2018-2022 China Manganese-based Lithium-ion Battery Export Analysis
3.1 Export Volume of Manganese-based Lithium-ion Battery
3.2. Export Value of Manganese-based Lithium-ion Battery
3.3 Export Price of Manganese-based Lithium-ion Battery
3.4 Export Destinations of Manganese-based Lithium-ion Batteries
3.4.1 By Export Volume
3.4.2. By Export Value

4. 2018-2022 China's Export Analysis of Iron Phosphate Lithium-ion Battery
4.1. Export Volume of Iron Phosphate Lithium-ion Battery
4.2. Export Value of Iron Phosphate Lithium-ion Battery
4.3. Export Price of Iron Phosphate Lithium-ion Battery
4.4 Export Destinations of Iron Phosphate Lithium-ion Battery
4.4.1. By Export Volume
4.4.2. By Export Value

5. 2018-2022 China Ternary Lithium-ion Battery Export Analysis
5.1 Export Volume of Ternary Lithium-ion Battery
5.2. Export Value of Ternary Lithium-ion Battery
5.3. Export Price of Ternary Lithium-ion Battery
5.4 Export Destinations of Ternary Lithium-ion Battery
5.4.1. By Export Volume
5.4.2. By Export Value

6. 2018-2022 China Lithium-ion Battery Major Export Destinations Analysis
6.1. Hong Kong, China
6.2. Vietnam
6.3. India
6.4. United States
6.5. South Korea
6.6. Other Export Destinations

7. China's Export Outlook for Lithium-ion Battery, 2023-2032
7.1 Factors Affecting China's Lithium-ion Battery Exports
7.1.1 Favorable Factors
7.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
7.2. China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Forecast, 2023-2032
7.2.1. Export Volume Forecast
7.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast
7.2.3. Major Export Types of Lithium-ion Battery Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzwpcl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago

    The ideal candidate is expected to operate with "discretion."

  • Elon Musk remains focus of entrepreneurial discussions at Davos 2023 despite absence

    Yahoo Finance anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith examine how Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being talked about and referenced in conversations at the 2023 Davos summit.

  • Why Amazon Stock Stumbled Today

    It was a fairly eventful Hump Day for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and by the end of it the company's stock price had slumped by 0.6%. On one hand, investors were cheered by news that the giant retailer is making good on its promise to save costs -- albeit in the form of job cuts. Reuters reported Wednesday morning that Amazon will enact job cuts to its workforce in the U.S., Canada, and Costa Rica by the end of the day.

  • Microsoft is cutting 46 Silicon Valley workers as part of its layoff

    On the same day it announced plans to cut 10,000 workers overall, the software giant told California employment officials how many it planned to let go in Silicon Valley.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • 'Impracticable for the state': GOP lawmakers in Wyoming just proposed a ban on EV sales, phase-out by 2035 — here are 3 big oil stocks to revisit

    The opposite of California?

  • Exxon Mobil prepares major $2B Beaumont refinery expansion for startup

    Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has completed construction on a major expansion project at its refinery in Beaumont. The project added a third crude distillation unit, which will increase the Beaumont complex's refinery capacity by 250,000 barrels per day, bringing the total to more than 600,000 bpd once the new unit is operational, the oil and gas giant said in a statement. Exxon, which is relocating its corporate headquarters to the Houston area later this year, invested $2 billion in the Beaumont refinery expansion.

  • Amazon's largest layoff in company history hits retail, HR, cloud teams

    A new wave of layoffs hit Amazon employees on Wednesday as the company looks to cut costs amid declining retail sales growth.

  • Oil down nearly $1 on bearish U.S. data, crude stocks build

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil futures fell by nearly $1 on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day, as a surprise jump in U.S. crude stocks weighed on the market along with fears of a recession that were heightened by disappointing U.S. retail sales and output data. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also declined 91 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.57 a barrel.

  • Consumer-Staple Stocks Lead Market Decline Wednesday

    Shares of consumer-staples companies led stock-market declines on Wednesday. Consumer staples were the worst-performing sector of the S 500, down 1.7%. Among the biggest decliners within the sector: + **Kraft Heinz:** -5.1% + **General Mills:** -3% + **Conagra Brands:** -3% + **Hormel Foods:** -2.9% + **Campbell Soup:** -2.7% Last year, consumer staples were among the top performers as investors turned to defensive stocks to weather the market turmoil. The idea is that consumer staples' earnings

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 — how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind, however, that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky — if you were to become separated from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or [have] done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental — it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has garnered investor interest since its initial public offering in late 2021. Its first full year of production was somewhat disappointing, with production volume at less than half its current 50,000 unit annual capacity. The drop on Wednesday comes after the release of a study on brand value shows just how far electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla has risen.

  • VW US CEO: Customer reaction to ID.4 EV 'has been incredible,' with 20K on backorder

    Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW is beating Toyota where it counts these days in the auto market, with EV sales. Volkswagen and its portfolio brands (Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini) reported EV deliveries of 572,100 globally, a 26% boost. Stateside in the U.S., Volkswagen of America reported more of the same. VW’s ID.4 electric SUV sold 20,511 units in 2022, up 22.5% year over year. And 2023 sales are trending in the right direction.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs and steel union file anti-competitive dumping suit against eight countries

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) said Wednesday it’s teaming up with the United Steelworkers on a lawsuit to impose duties against eight countries for alleged tin and chromium coated sheet steel products dumping. The suit accuses Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the U.K. of unfair trade practices. “There has been a significant surge in unfairly priced tinplate imports flooding the United States over the past two years, and we cannot let this persist,” said Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

  • American Lithium Says US Funding Will Shore Up Nascent Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- American Lithium Corp.’s top executive is seeing promising signs that the US government is ready to ramp up funding for the domestic supply chain of battery metals, just as demand for electric vehicles surges.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetStock Mood Turns U

  • P&G earnings: Sales are set to fall for the first time in 5 years as higher prices take a toll

    P&G can be expected to beat second-quarter earnings expectations, but the decline in volume will likely accelerate as prices keep rising.

  • Elon Musk: Opening arguments begin in court case over 2018 tweets on Tesla share price

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the court case that Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces over tweets he posted in 2018 about his company's stock price.