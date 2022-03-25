U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.65
    -5.51 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,694.68
    -13.26 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,070.45
    -121.39 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.04
    -5.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.40
    +1.06 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.40
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4820
    +0.1410 (+6.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0100
    -0.3100 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,170.19
    +160.45 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.36
    -2.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

China Live Streaming E-Commerce Markets, 2022-2025 - Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence / Growth in Cloud Computing Technology / Influencer Marketing

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market: Analysis By Product Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report provides an in-depth analysis of China live streaming e-commerce market with description of market sizing and growth. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed analysis of market by value, by type, by penetration, by volume and by products.

Live streaming can be defined as the streaming video over the internet in real time, without being recorded and stored. At present, video game, social media video, TV broadcasts, etc. all can be live-streamed. Live streams can be broadcasted one-to-many connections that go out to multiple users at once. Live stream applications have limited protocols in comparison to videoconferencing technologies like Skype, FaceTime, and Google Hangouts Meet work on real-time communication (RTC) protocols.

Live streaming e-commerce would transform e-commerce drastically. Dubbed live commerce is the convergence of video and shopping, which helps in improving customer engagement, close the gap between customer and product, drive sales, and at place where bidding is involved increase the average sales price.

Furthermore, based on the types, live commerce can be segmented into online marketplace, live auctions, influencer streaming and live events.

China live streaming e-commerce market has progressed promptly over the years and the market is further anticipated to augment during the forecasted years. The market would increase owing to different growth drivers such as, growing number of internet users, rising adoption of online shopping, surging urban population, escalating mobile cellular subscription, augmenting social media users, increasing cross border shoppers, etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are dependency on third-party logistics service and fail to anticipate buyer needs. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, growth in cloud computing technology, influencer marketing, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China live streaming e-commerce market has also been forecasted till the year 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the China live streaming e-commerce market are Alibaba Group (Taobao), Kuaishou, Pinduoduo Inc., and Douyin (TikTok), whose company profiling has been done in the report.

Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Live Streaming: An Overview
2.2 Functioning of Live Streaming
2.3 Types of Live Commerce
2.4 Industrial Chain of Live Streaming E-Commerce
2.5 Difference between Traditional E-Commerce and Live Streaming E-Commerce

3. China Market Analysis
3.1 China E-Commerce Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 China E-Commerce Market by Value
3.1.2 China E-Commerce Market by Type (e-Commerce Platforms, WeChat E-Commerce, Livestream and Cross Border E-Commerce)
3.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market: An Analysis
3.2.1 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market by Value
3.2.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market by Penetration
3.2.3 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market by Volume
3.2.4 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market Value by Products (Clothing, Accessories, Cosmetics and Other)
3.3 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market: Product Analysis
3.3.1 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Cosmetics Market by Value
3.3.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Clothing Market by Value
3.3.3 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Accessories Market by Value

4. COVID-19
4.1 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Sales
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Ecommerce
4.4 Response of Industry

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Number of Internet Users
5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Online Shopping
5.1.3 Surging Urban Population
5.1.4 Escalating Mobile Cellular Subscription
5.1.5 Augmenting Social Media Users
5.1.6 Increasing Cross Border Shoppers
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Dependency on Third-Party Logistics Service
5.2.2 Fail to Anticipate Buyer Needs
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
5.3.2 Growth in Cloud Computing Technology
5.3.3 Influencer Marketing

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market Players: A Financial Comparison
6.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market Players by Share
6.3 China Monthly Time Spent per User by Market Players
6.4 China Daily Active Users by Market Players

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategy

  • Alibaba Group (Taobao)

  • Kuaishou

  • Pinduoduo Inc

  • Douyin (TikTok)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tk2urj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-live-streaming-e-commerce-markets-2022-2025---increasing-adoption-of-artificial-intelligence--growth-in-cloud-computing-technology--influencer-marketing-301510773.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Marijuana: Where Congress stands on cannabis legalization, reform efforts

    POLITICO Reporter Natalie Fertig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent increase in cannabis stocks as well as where Congress stands on cannabis legalization.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results, some investors got hung up on guidance for first-quarter deliveries.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • Tilray, Sundial, and Other Cannabis Stocks Buzz. The House Will Consider Decriminalization.

    Shares of major marijuana stocks rise Friday after the House said it would consider a bill to decriminalize cannabis. But the enthusiasm may be unwarranted, analysts warn.

  • Moderna Details Vaccines Progress, but Investors Shrug

    With 31 vaccines under development and 19 in clinical trials, the company is seeking to prove the value of its platform beyond the pandemic.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • Bausch Health Spin-Off Plan Slammed as ‘Fraudulent Transfer’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bausch Health Cos.’ plan to spin off a vision-care unit is a “fraudulent transfer” aimed at protecting valuable assets from securities litigation, a group of investors said.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Deepens as Evidence Sugge

  • For Boeing, China Eastern Crash and 737 MAX News Cap a Difficult Week

    A piece of the Boeing 737-800 that crashed in China Monday was found miles from the crash site, according to reports.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Google's workers are increasingly critical about how much it's paying them

    At an all-hands meeting, workers pressed the company's executives about the competitiveness of their compensation.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • Tesla ‘is entering a new growth phase': Analyst

    "Tesla represents one of the market's best secular growth stories, and that's important at a time where growth is really being hurt by inflationary impacts," CFRA Analyst Garrett Nelson told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • A financial shock could wreck retirees' or pre-retirees' finances. Here's how to be ready.

    When financial catastrophes happen in retirement, it's harder to recover without a payday. Here's how to get yourself prepared.

  • Why Okta Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) tumbled 2.5% in Thursday afternoon trading (3:25 p.m. EDT) as the news about the company's hack, that first emerged on Tuesday, got even worse today. As you'll recall, the basic story goes something like this: Sometime back in January, bad actors from the Lapsus ransomware group (aka Lapsus$) -- believed to be based in Brazil or some other Latin American country -- was able to compromise the account of a third-party, customer-support engineer. At the time, Reuters reported that "the scope of the hack is unknown," but Okta reassured customers that "there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January."

  • Novavax's COVID-19 booster to be evaluated in NIH study

    Novavax Inc. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 booster is being tested in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. This study is evaluating Novavax's protein-based booster candidate in people who have already received the primary series of shots developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. , Johnson & Johnson , or Moderna Inc. . (Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine has not been authorized in the U.S.; it is currently being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administratio

  • Why Alleghany Is the Ideal Buffett Acquisition

    Over the years, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been building up a huge cash balance. Earlier this week, Berkshire Hathaway said it would acquire the insurance giant Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) for $11.6 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's deal is its largest since 2016 when it bought Precision Castparts for $37 billion.