China’s Loan Growth Falls to Record Low as Demand Struggles

(Bloomberg) -- A measure of loan growth in China increased at the slowest pace on record in December, as weak business confidence continues to weigh on borrowing demand.

Loans made in Chinese currency expanded 10.4% in the month, according to the central bank, the slowest increase in data going back to 2003.

Credit demand from households and businesses has been persistently weak the past year. An ongoing slump in the property sector, which once accounted for almost a third of all loans, is reducing demand for mortgages. Weak domestic demand has made many companies reluctant to expand, and banks are wary of lending to developers as many have defaulted.

Chinese financial institutions made 1.2 trillion yuan of new loans in the month, versus a 1.4 trillion yuan projected by economists.

The data raised expectation for monetary easing. “The slack financing heaps more pressure on the People’s Bank of China to ease policy further. We expect a rate cut as soon as Monday,” Bloomberg Economics’ David Qu wrote in a note.

China’s M1 money supply measure expanded 1.3%, the same rate as the previous month, which was the slowest in nearly two years.

Ongoing deflation of consumer and producer prices also reduces credit growth, which is measured in nominal terms. Consumer prices in December recorded the longest streak of deflation since 2009 due to weak domestic demand.

The stock of aggregate financing, the widest measure of credit to the real economy, grew 9.5% on-year in December. That was the eighth successive month of single-digit growth in the measure, a marked slowdown from double-digit expansion seen in previous years.

The monthly increase in aggregate financing was 1.9 trillion yuan, about half of which was accounted for by government bond issuance. The median estimate of economists was 2.2 trillion yuan.

December’s muted increase in household medium and long-term loans, a proxy for mortgages, indicated housing demand remained weak despite government efforts to stimulate purchases by lowering mortgage costs.

That measure climbed by 147 billion yuan in December, lower than the previous month and far from the pace seen before China’s housing market slump.

The gap between growth of M1, which measures currency in circulation and some deposits, and M2 which reflects a wider range of deposits, remained wide. M2 grew 9.7%.

The widening gap between the expansion pace of the two measures has drawn the attention of economists and authorities in recent months. Members of China’s top lawmaking body said in October that the gap suggests money is idling between banks or between lenders and large enterprises.

The central bank stepped up support for the economy in recent weeks, pumping a record amount of cash into the financial system with policy loans and injecting nearly $50 billion worth of low-cost funds into policy-oriented banks to finance housing and infrastructure projects. Expectations for an interest rate cut are rising after modest rate cuts last year failed to stem a decline in consumer prices.

The PBOC has said it will ensure credit grows rapidly and at a sustainable pace throughout 2024 in an effort to spur corporate borrowing and money supply expansion. China’s top leaders have also said the pace of credit expansion should be in step with economic growth and inflation targets — which some economists interpreted to mean a credit growth rate of at least 8%.

