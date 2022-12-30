U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,869.50
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,365.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,027.50
    -5.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.40
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.39
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.70 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6730
    -0.3570 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,602.03
    +36.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.46
    +0.68 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,214.67
    +121.00 (+0.46%)
     

China-Malaysia virtual power plant project achievements released via online forum

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 30, the "China-Malaysia Virtual Power Plant Project Achievements Conference and China-Malaysia Virtual Power Plant Development Cloud Forum" was held online by SPIC Shanghai Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd. (hereafter as SETD) to jointly explore the development trend of virtual power plants under the worldwide green and low-carbon transformation.

China-Malaysia Virtual Power Plant Project Achievements Conference was held online on Dec. 30.
China-Malaysia Virtual Power Plant Project Achievements Conference was held online on Dec. 30.

Shanghai Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd. (SETD) is a subsidiary of China's State Power Investment Corporation Limited which is one of the five largest power generation groups. This event is of great significance for China and Malaysia in the cooperation of virtual power plant business and promotes the green and low-carbon energy transformation.

In recent years, as an important configuration in the transformation of new power system, virtual power plant has become increasingly mature in policy support, technical verification and business model, etc.

In 2022, SETD, together with domestic and Malaysian universities and counterparts, led the preparation of the research report Development Potential Analysis and Cooperation Prospect of VPP in China and Malaysia both in English and Chinese.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the energy and power development status of China and Malaysia and the development potential of virtual power plants in the two countries. It also puts forward a preliminary design of the operation scheme of virtual power plants in Malaysia, as well as suggestions for bilateral cooperation in this field.

At the forum, the panelists exchanged views and gave suggestions around the development status and trend of new energy and energy storage in Malaysia, and the development potential, technical research, construction and operation and business model of virtual power plant.

In the new wave of energy revolution characterized by large-scale development and utilization of new energy, virtual power plant has played an increasingly important role in the energy transformation and development of power system.

Looking forward, China and Malaysia will work together to promote green, low-carbon and smart energy transition and make new contributions to tackling climate change and achieving sustainable development for mankind.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=436765

Caption: China-Malaysia Virtual Power Plant Project Achievements Conference was held online on Dec. 30.

SOURCE Shanghai Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Donald Trump paid $0 in taxes in 2020. He’s not alone: 60% of households paid no federal income tax that year, but for very different reasons.

    Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. This year, some 72.5 million U.S. households, or 40%, will pay no federal income tax, down from the pandemic high of 100 million households, or 60%, two years ago, according to estimates from the Tax Policy Center. In 2021, nearly 56% of households, or 99 million, paid no federal income tax, the nonpartisan think tank said in a report released earlier this year.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • Tesla stock rises following week-long losing streak, 2023 EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance Live look to Tesla's recent stock actions following a newly announced tax credit for EV owners in 2023.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • How Elon Musk Dodged a Potential Margin Call Bullet by Following His Own Advice

    The Tesla CEO might regret buying the social-media platform, but he doesn't have to regret the way he financed it.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]

  • Amazon stock 'at a good price point' if investors can wait out rocky 2023: Analyst

    Amazon is one bruised big-cap tech stock worth a look, says this longtime analyst.

  • 3 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Diving into why investors with long-term horizons might seriously consider buying proven large-cap stocks poised to grow within essential industries heading into 2023 amid all of the uncertainty, recession fears, and selling.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

    The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’

    "It does seem like we're headed into a recession here in 2023," Musk said on the "All-In Podcast" last week.

  • Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.