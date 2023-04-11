China to Mandate Security Reviews for New ChatGPT-Like Services

(Bloomberg) -- China plans to require a security review of generative AI services before they’re allowed to operate, casting uncertainty over ChatGPT-like bots unveiled by the country’s largest tech companies including Baidu Inc.

Providers of services must ensure content is accurate and neither discriminates nor endangers security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in draft guidelines seeking public feedback. AI operators must also clearly label AI-generated content, the country’s internet overseer said in a statement posted on its website.

The CAC’s requirements add to Beijing’s growing attempts to regulate the explosive growth of generative AI since OpenAI’s ChatGPT fired up the industry in November. Companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to SenseTime Group Inc. and Baidu all aim to build the definitive next-generation AI platform for the world’s largest internet market. That mirrors a growing wave of development abroad with Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp. among the many tech companies exploring generative AI, which can create original content from poetry to art just with simple user prompts.

