U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,847.50
    -1.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,238.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,033.00
    -21.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +1.49 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    +9.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.32 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +2.07 (+10.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6060
    +0.2540 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,846.93
    -16.82 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    +1.31 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.87
    +8.59 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

China Manganese Ore Import Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Manganese Ore Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Manganese is one of the important basic bulk raw materials for industrial production and is widely used in various economic fields such as metallurgical industry, light industry, chemical industry, agriculture and animal husbandry, building materials industry and national defense industry.

Manganese is gradually becoming a more important raw material in lithium battery cathode materials. As the ""upgraded"" version of lithium iron phosphate, lithium manganese iron phosphate is a new type of cathode material obtained by adding manganese element to lithium iron phosphate.

With the rapid development of China's electric vehicle industry, the demand for manganese in China is rising. Due to the limited local production of manganese in China, China needs to import a large amount of manganese ore every year.

In 2021, China imported 29,949,600 tons of manganese ore, down 5.09% year-on-year, with an import value of US$4.902 billion, up 0.36% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, from January to October 2022, China imported 24.8583 million tons of manganese ore, down 2.77% year-on-year, and the import value was US$4.911 billion, up 19.35% year-on-year. The main reason for the decline of China's manganese ore import in 2021-2022 is that COVID-19 has affected the plant's opening rate and made the international logistics become uncomfortable.

From 2018 to October 2022, the average price of China's manganese ore imports generally shows a trend of first decrease and then increase. From 2018 to 2020, the average price of China's manganese ore imports decreases continuously from US$210.52 per ton to US$154.79 per ton. According to the publisher's analysis, from 2021 to 2022, the average price of China's manganese ore import gradually increases, and the average price of China's manganese ore import from January to October 2022 is US$197.57 per ton, an increase of 22.75% year-on-year.

In 2021, China imported manganese ore from 34 countries in total. According to the publisher's analysis, South Africa, Australia, Gabon, Ghana and Brazil are the main sources of manganese ore imports in China by import volume. Among them, South Africa is the largest source of manganese ore import in China. In 2021, China imports 13.954 million tons of manganese ore from South Africa, accounting for 46.59% of the total import volume, and the import value of US$2.102 billion, accounting for 42.89% of the total import value.

China is a major consumer and importer of manganese ore in the world. However, China's manganese ore resource reserves are small, and the manganese ore deposits are small in size, low in grade and complex in composition, so the Chinese market is highly dependent on manganese ore imports. The publisher expects that with the rising production of new energy vehicles in China, the demand for power lithium batteries is increasing, and the import volume of manganese ore in China will continue to rise in 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

  • China's Manganese Ore Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Manganese Ore Import?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Manganese Ore Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Manganese Ore Import

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Manganese Ore Import during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Manganese Ore Import during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Manganese Ore Import Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Manganese Ore Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Manganese Ore Import?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Manganese Ore Import Analysis
1.1 Scale of China's Manganese Ore Imports
1.1.1. Import Volume of Manganese Ore in China
1.1.2. Import Value of Manganese Ore in China
1.1.3. Import Price of Manganese Ore in China
1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Manganese Ore in China
1.1.5. Import Dependence of Manganese Ore in China
1.2 Main Import Sources of Manganese Ore in China
1.2.1. By Import Volume
1.2.2. By Import Value

2. 2018-2022 China's Pyrolusite Import Analysis
2.1 Import Volume of Pyrolusite
2.2. Import Value of Pyrolusite
2.3. Import Price of Pyrolusite
2.4 Import Dependence of Pyrolusite
2.5 Sources of Pyrolusite Imports
2.5.1. By Import Volume
2.5.2. By Import Value

3. 2018-2022 China Psilomelane Import Analysis
3.1. Import Volume of Psilomelane
3.2. Import Value of Psilomelane
3.3. Import Price of Psilomelane
3.4 Import Dependence of Psilomelane
3.5 Sources of Psilomelane Imports
3.5.1. By Import Volume
3.5.2. By Import Value

4. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Manganite
4.1. Import Volume of Manganite
4.2 Import Value of Manganite
4.3 Import Price of Manganite
4.4 Import Dependence of Manganite
4.5 Source of Manganite Imports
4.5.1. By Import Volume
4.5.2. By Import Value

5. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Black Manganese Ore
5.1. Import Volume of Black Manganese Ore
5.2 Import Value of Black Manganese Ore
5.3. Import Price of Black Manganese Ore
5.4 Import Dependence of Black Manganese Ore
5.5 Sources of Black Manganese Ore Imports
5.5.1. By Import Volume
5.5.2. By Import Value

6. 2018-2022 China Rhodochrosite Import Analysis
6.1. Import Volume of Rhodochrosite
6.2. Import Value of Manganese Rhodochrosite
6.3. Import Price of Manganese Rhodochrosite
6.4 Import Dependence of Rhodochrosite
6.5 Source of Import of Rhodochrosite
6.5.1. By Import Volume
6.5.2. By Import Value

7. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Alabandite
7.1. Import Volume of Alabandite
7.2. Import Value of Alabandite
7.3. Import Price of Alabandite
7.4 Import Dependence of Alabandite
7.5 Import Sources of Alabandite
7.5.1. By Import Volume
7.5.2. By Import Value

8. 2018-2022 China's Major Import Sources of Manganese Ore Analysis
8.1. South Africa Manganese Ore Import Analysis
8.2. Australia Manganese Ore Import Analysis
8.3 Gabon Manganese Ore Import Analysis
8.4 Ghana Manganese Ore Import Analysis
8.5. Brazil Manganese Ore Import Analysis
8.6 Other Manganese Ore Import Analysis

9. 2023-2032 Outlook for China's Manganese Ore Imports
9.1 Factors Affecting China's Manganese Ore Imports
9.1.1 Favorable Factors
9.1.2 Disadvantageous Factors
9.2 China's Import Forecast of Manganese Ore, 2023-2032
9.2.1 Import Volume Forecast
9.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources
9.2.3. Forecast of Major Imported Manganese Ore Types


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76almb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next Mont

  • Tencent Rant, Sea Pay Freeze Hint at Deepening Gaming Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Sea Ltd. are signaling that the $200 billion gaming industry, which in 2022 endured one of its worst slumps on record, is in for an even rockier year.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gain

  • Huawei Extends Mobile Patents Deal with Nokia Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has secured an extension to a patent licensing deal with Nokia Oyj, suggesting the Chinese company continues to lead in networking technology despite years of punishing US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthU

  • FedEx roundup: Delivery services giant scores big U.S. government contract, tests e-carts in NYC

    U.S. Transportation Command — part of the U.S. Department of Defense — has awarded FedEx, UPS, and Polar Air Cargo firm fixed-price rates contracts that have an estimated total value of $2.24 billion.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • Why people are quiet quitting at work

    What is quiet quitting at work ⁠— and is it such a bad thing?

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.

  • Europe’s Last Bitcoin Mining Refuge Is No Longer Viable

    Miners moved to northern Norway and Sweden to avoid high energy costs. Now, power prices are surging there, too.

  • Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

    Comcast operates like a monopoly (which it sometimes is). but now there's a new player competing with it nationally.

  • Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

    Oil prices rose more than $1 on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season. Brent crude was up by 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $81.71 a barrel by 0715 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $78.40 a barrel, up 91 cents, or 1.2% higher. Both contracts were on track to post a second weekly gain, with Brent up 3.3% and WTI up 5.5%.

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatA dramatic sur

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Wells Fargo Avoids Another Big Mortgage Lawsuit

    A summary judgment in Illinois was largely lost around recent news of the CFPB $3.7 billion settlement.

  • BHP Set to Face $12 Billion UK Suit Over Brazil Dam Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- A UK judge set a trial date of April 2024 for a case against BHP Group over a Brazilian mining-waste disaster, with claimants seeking an estimated £10 billion ($12 billion). Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains;

  • How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine War Upends Global Commodities Prices

    The Russian invasion and subsequent sanctions sent energy, agricultural products, and some metals soaring. Then the markets calmed down a bit.

  • The Secure 2.0 Act Is Nearing the Finish Line in Congress. Here’s What’s in the Retirement Bill.

    A bipartisan agreement on omnibus government-funding legislation includes a bill that would promote retirement savings and raise the age required minimum distributions begin.