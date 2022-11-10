U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

China Matters' Features: How Transport Infrastructure Can Promote High-quality Development of China's Guizhou Province

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Matters releases a talk show series on the development of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better ecosystem.

In this episode, China Matters talks to Li Hongchang, a professor at the School of Economics and Management at Beijing Jiaotong University. He shares with us the role transportation plays in Guizhou's economic and social development and what can be learned from the province's experience in promoting high-quality growth.

Guizhou has seen significant improvements in its transport infrastructure during the past decade. The province managed to cover all its counties with expressways by 2015. Two years later, it took the lead in western China to cover all villages with paved roads and public transit. It is also known as the "museum of world bridges" thanks to more than 20,000 bridges across the province.

Li believes that the development of transport infrastructure can boost Guizhou's economic growth and will also stimulate regional and national economy. The direct impact is that over a trillion yuan was invested in transportation in the past decade and more investments will be made in the future. Indirectly, it can push forward the development of industries such as tourism, Belt and Road projects, as well as trade and logistics.

In Li's opinion, Guizhou provides exemplary experience for underdeveloped areas in terms of developing sound transport infrastructure.

"I think what Guizhou has achieved can be inspiring for certain areas in the country, and even similar regions in the world," says Li.

Contact: Li Shengnan
Tel: 0086-13701304527
E-mail: snli@cnmatters.com

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/nxfiIp2CbL4
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

China Matters Logo
China Matters Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-matters-features-how-transport-infrastructure-can-promote-high-quality-development-of-chinas-guizhou-province-301674676.html

SOURCE China Matters

  • Paris, London Commuters Hit by Strike Chaos on Thursday

    (Bloomberg) -- Parisians and Londoners face similar chaos trying to get to and from offices on Thursday as public transportation workers strike to protest the rising cost of living.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’US Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift

  • Cathie Wood expects to see 'significant downturn' in inflation in 6 months

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest on Tuesday again suggested that the U.S. economy will soon experience deflation and said that the reported acquisition of crypto exchange FTX.com will boost its remaining competitors. Wood, who has a significant position in crypto exchange Coinbase Global, said in a webinar that the crypto industry "will be down one exchange and those that are left standing will be all the stronger for it." Shares of Coinbase fell nearly 14% in afternoon trading on Tuesday after Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that is has signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX.com, a unit of major rival FTX, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Siemens Healthineers aims for $300 million in savings

    Siemens Healthineers will restructure its diagnostics division to save around 300 million euros ($302 million) each year starting from 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday. Shares in Siemens Healthineers were up almost 2% by 1126 GMT following the announcement.

  • ON24 (ONTF) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ON24 (ONTF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 56.25% and 0.33%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Block Faces Competition With Apple. Why This Analyst Says It’s Now a Buy.

    There are concerns over how Block will perform compared with major competitors. One analyst, however, argues that the stock is worth buying following the payment’s company’s latest quarterly results. Block (ticker: SQ) beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter earnings and revenue last week, as gross profit climbed 38% from a year earlier to $1.57 billion.

  • E.ON reports higher earnings and sales, backs full-year guidance

    The German energy company posted quarterly net profit of 1.56 billion euros ($1.56 billion) from EUR1.24 billion in the year earlier.

  • Permian Basin Fuels New Texas Oil Boom, Lifting Shale Oil Stocks Near Buy Points

    Shale oil stocks are approaching buy points as these companies reinvest in shale oil production in the Permian Basin.

  • US annual inflation rate cools slightly to 7.7% in October

    Bureau of Labor Statistics data represents decrease from September but core inflation rate remains high

  • Bumble Earnings Were a ‘Mixed Bag.’ Wall Street Is Still Optimistic.

    Bumble reported disappointing fourth-quarter guidance, but Wall Street analysts aren’t standing the stock up just yet. Bumble (ticker: BMBL), a dating app where women make the first move, reported a mixed third quarter on Wednesday evening. Earnings beat Wall Street estimates of 1 cent a share, according to FactSet, but revenue missed analysts’ estimates of $237.4 million, partly from currency headwinds due to a strong U.S. dollar.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Bull of the Day: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

    The strong price action of ADM shares in 2022 indicates that buyers have been consistently present, something we can't say for many stocks in 2022.

  • Allete (ALE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Allete (ALE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -15.71% and 7.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why you should re-evaluate your life insurance

    While there are multiple compelling reasons to re-evaluate your life insurance, here are three top ones to consider.

  • China developers' stocks and bonds buoyed by hope for central bank monetary support, as Beijing expands bond programme

    Chinese property stocks and bonds soared on Wednesday as authorities vowed to aid bond financing and investors placed bets on direct monetary input from the central bank to buoy developers. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index jumped 4.3 per cent on Wednesday and has soared 27 per cent so far this month - beating an 11 per cent gain on the Hang Seng Index in the same period. Cifi Holdings jumped 28.6 per cent, Seazen Group rose 17.9 per cent and Country Garden gained almost 14 per cent in Hon

  • Your Medicare coverage needs a checkup

    Have your healthcare needs and personal finances changed since 2019? The answer is probably yes, especially if you’re a Medicare beneficiary. As I reach my first anniversary leading eHealth Inc., a company that serves Medicare beneficiaries, and as a Medicare-age person myself, I’ve learned how important it is to reassess your coverage options each year.

  • Arrival looks to raise cash amid latest restructuring that shifts EV maker's focus to US operations

    Arrival held its third-quarter business update on Tuesday morning, just weeks after announcing its second major cost-cutting plan since July. Leaders said they would work the next several quarters to raise the capital needed to ramp up its U.S. operations.

  • Roblox Corp shares fall on wider-than-expected loss

    That was mostly due to a 40% surge in total costs at Roblox that is among the key metaverse players and has a much younger audience than most major gaming companies. The company will continue to hire but "not quite at the same rate of hiring next year," said Chief Financial Officer Michael Guthrie on a call with analysts. Earlier in the day, social media giant Meta Platforms Inc announced a 13% cut to its workforce, following similar moves by Snap Inc, Microsoft Corp and Netflix Inc.

  • Credit card interest rates hit record high — here's what to know

    The average credit card APR hit 19.04% in the second week of November, according to Bankrate.

  • Credit Suisse set to raise $5 billion from two new debt issues

    LONDON (Reuters) -Credit Suisse was set to raise a total of $5 billion from two debt sales on Wednesday but was forced to pay up to attract investors after a string of scandals and a broader rise in market borrowing costs. The debt sales comprised a three billion euro bond and a two billion U.S. dollar bond, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Investor orders for the bond, callable in March 2028, exceeded 7.5 billion euros and it was priced at a spread of 495 basis points over the mid-swap level, they added.

  • SBF vows ‘customers are protected’ as FTX CEO announces shock surrender to Binance

    The jaw-dropping deal comes after days of uneasy speculation about FTX’s solvency.