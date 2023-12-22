China Mega Banks Cut Deposit Rates, Signaling More Policy Easing

(Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest state-owned banks are slashing deposit rates again, fueling expectations this will create more wiggle room for the central bank to cut lending rates early next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Five major banks including the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and China Construction Bank Corp. lowered the rates for a slew of products including time deposits on Friday.

The cuts would be the third such reduction this year, following previous rounds in June and September. Rates for one-year and two-year time deposits were lowered by 10 basis points and 20 bps, respectively, and rates for three-year and five-year time deposits were cut by 25 bps. After the adjustment, the lenders pay an annual 1.45% for one-year time deposits, down from 1.55%.

The move effectively lowers the cost of funding for banks, helping to improve their profit margins which have come under pressure due to surging household savings and Beijing telling banks to keep lending to a beleaguered property sector and cash-strapped local governments. It will pave the way for the People’s Bank of China to guide the loan prime rates lower to support the economy without jeopardizing banks’ financial health.

“This is a step in the right direction. China’s interest rates are too high given the deflationary pressure it faces,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. “I expect LPR cuts in the first half of 2024.”

Chinese banks kept the LPRs unchanged this week as the PBOC recently stood pat on its so-called medium-term lending facility, following a cut in August.

Economists expect lending rates to be lowered as soon as January. This is because pressure on the yuan has eased amid signs the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of rate hikes, allowing China to step up monetary easing.

Story continues

Analysts at Tianfeng Securities forecast the PBOC will cut its policy rates — including the MLF — by 10 basis points in January, leading to a similar decline in the LPRs, according to a note Friday. Nomura Holdings Inc. see a 15-basis point cut to the PBOC’s policy rates each in January and April 2024.

Other easing measures are on the cards. Pinpoint’s Zhang expects the PBOC to lower the reserve requirement ratio, referring to the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves, before the Lunar New Year break in early February.

A lower RRR will free up long-term cash for banks to expand lending or buy more government bonds which will be issued to support the economy. The cuts to deposit rates spurred a drop in some ultra-long yields to the lowest in almost two decades, as the move may steer investment toward the debt market.

Read more: China’s 30-Year Yield Hits Lowest Since ‘05 on Deposit Rate Cuts

Bruce Pang, chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., said a RRR cut is possible in January. Authorities are seeking to first “stabilize banks’ net interest margin so they can serve the economy in a more sustainable manner, before pushing them to lower financing costs,” Pang said.

China’s escalating push to have its banking behemoths backstop struggling property firms has added to a maelstrom of woes for the $57 trillion sector. Banks’ net interest margins slumped to a record low of 1.73% as of September, below a 1.8% threshold seen as necessary to maintain reasonable profitability. Bad loans have hit a new high, and a revenue growth streak since 2017 for some of the nation’s largest state banks may snap this year.

Economic data released for November showed China’s economic recovery remains under pressure from weak demand and a lingering property crisis. Lowering deposit rates may give banks more room to provide better terms on corporate and home loans. It could also encourage households to shift away from bank deposits toward other investments and consumption.

Chinese households increased the share of their income that they save during the pandemic — boosting new savings by a stunning 80% in 2022 — and shifted their financial assets toward bank deposits, hitting the performance of funds that buy stocks and bonds on behalf of households.

Persisting pressure on banks means any cut to lending rates will likely be moderate. Ming Ming, chief economist at Citic Securities Co., estimates the latest deposit rate cuts will lower commercial banks’ average costs for deposits by 3 to 5 basis points. That means the scale of a potential reduction in the five-year LPR — a reference for mortgage rates — will be limited, he said on Friday.

Furthermore, with the economy still suffering from low consumer and business confidence, weakening demand, a worsening property sector, as well as a turbulent geopolitical landscape, several economists argue that the impact of monetary easing has been on the decline.

“Merely cutting rates and the RRR are unlikely to jumpstart the faltering economy,” Nomura economists including Jing Wang wrote in a note Friday.

--With assistance from Wenjin Lv.

(Updates with details, comments throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.