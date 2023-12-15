China’s Mixed Economic Data Unlikely to Quash Growth Worries

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economic recovery remains patchy as industrial production beat expectations but retail sales fell short, putting more pressure on Beijing to roll out supportive policies to juice growth.

Industrial output rose 6.6% last month from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. While that beat a median estimate for a 5.7% increase, the figure was distorted by comparisons to one year ago, when Covid lockdowns were throttling activity.

Retail sales expanded 10.1%, slower than a projected 12.5% jump, underscoring the threat posed by weak consumer demand to the world’s second largest economy.

“Discounting the base effect, it’s obvious that China’s economy slowed further in November, especially in terms of retail sales and property,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd. Retail sales fell 1.9% last month from October on a sequential basis, according to Hu’s latest estimates, which he updated from an earlier figure.

President Xi Jinping’s government is under pressure to ramp up supportive measures for the economy. The nation’s post-pandemic recovery has been hampered by a lingering real estate crisis, while deflationary pressures are a sign of stubbornly weak consumer confidence.

“There are still a lot of external instabilities and uncertainties, and the domestic demand appears insufficient,” the NBS said in a statement. “The economy’s recovery foundation needs to be solidified.”

The People’s Bank of China on Friday made the biggest net injection of cash via a one-year policy tool on record. That move will give banks more money to buy government bonds issued to support infrastructure spending.

Analysts said the injection decreased the chances of an imminent cut to the required amount of money banks must hold, a number known as the reserve ratio requirement.

China stocks extended early gains after the data. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up more than 3% in the morning session. Sentiment was also buoyed by a relaxation of homebuying curbs in Beijing and Shanghai, the central bank’s cash injections and separate data that showed home prices fell at a slightly slower pace in November, the first improvement in months.

At two recent conclaves on next year’s economic policy, top leaders emphasized they will seek “progress” and strengthen fiscal policy “appropriately.” That fueled expectations they may set an ambitious growth target and significantly expand the official budget deficit again.

Many analysts anticipate the government will set the 2024 growth goal. While that’s a similar level to this year’s around 5%., it would in reality be more aspirational due to the higher base.

The November data will be “sufficient” to assure China meets its official target this year, according to Xing Zhaopeng, a senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

“Now, the biggest question to the market will be next year’s growth target, which will be disclosed in March,” he said, adding that China’s central bank should “do something against the headwinds.”

--With assistance from Shikhar Balwani.

(Updates with market reaction.)

