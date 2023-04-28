Day Pass for Top Asia Package starts as low as $19.9/day

HONG KONG, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More and more Hong Kong people are eager to relive the excitement of traveling, as flight routes between Hong Kong and the world resume. As an industry leader in international 5G data roaming service, China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) announced that three popular destinations in Middle Eastern regions —Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia are now covered by its Top Asia and Europe Day Pass Packages. Additionally, CMHK has introduced a number of 5G roaming Day Pass offers, each covering a variety of popular tourist countries at an average price as low as $19.9 per day, enabling users to enjoy CMHK's unparalleled 5G network even when they are traveling abroad!

China Mobile Hong Kong Introduces Three Popular Middle Eastern Regions into its Top Asia and Europe Day Pass Package

"Top Asia" Day Pass with average daily rates starting at $19.9/day

The Middle East is home to numerous famous attractions and is a well-liked connecting point for European travel. The "Top Asia" and "Europe" promotional packages offer an average daily rate as low as $19.9. With flexible day options accommodating different trip plans, users will be able to move across regions/countries with ease:

"Top Asia" Day Pass Package – includes seven popular Asian destinations such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan, along with the three new Middle Eastern regions. Ideal for travelers who are planning a flesh trip to neighboring destinations, or cultural enthusiasts who want to explore the countries in Middle East. The $298/15-day package offers users a daily fee of $19.9 on average.

"Europe" Day Pass Package– covers up to 45 European countries/regions, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy, as well as the three new Middle Eastern regions. Suitable for those who are taking a long trip across various European countries, or travelers who are laying over in the Middle East and want to maximize their trip, by experiencing the luxury of Dubai, the solemn Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and more destinations in the regions. The $478/15-day package offers users a daily fee of $31 on average.

CMHK Day Pass Package Details

Day Pass Applicable destinations 5 Days 8 Days 15 Days 30 Days Bay Area Mainland China, Macau $68 $88 $148 $268 Top Asia & Middle East Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia $128 $168 $298 - North America & Oceania USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand $178 $248 $428 - Europe & Middle East 45 destinations among United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Spain, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, etc. $198 $278 $478 -

The full speed of data roaming usage is 500MB per day, after which the data transmission speed will be capped at 512kbps. For more details:

https://eshop.hk.chinamobile.com/en/corporate_information/Global_Services/globalRoaming/data_roam/DayPass.html

CMHK's international 5G roaming daily service now covers the United Arab Emirates

Further to the emerging tourism trend in the Middle East, Hong Kong has also been actively enhancing trade relations with the UAE, and opened the first Middle Eastern trade office in Dubai in 2021. CMHK anticipates that the need for short-term business trips from Hong Kong to the UAE will continue to grow in the coming years. With this in mind, CMHK's on-demand Data Roaming Zone, which charges on a daily basis, now also covers the UAE with a daily fee discount rate of $68/1GB.

For more details: https://eshop.hk.chinamobile.com/en/corporate_information/Global_Services/globalRoaming/data_roam/DataRoamingZone.html

Easy online pre-ordering, no SIM card switching needed, and activating 5G roaming upon arrival

Existing CMHK customers may easily pre-purchase the necessary services at the CMHK eShop or via the MyLink mobile app without going to a physical location or using a different SIM card, and enjoy 5G roaming once they arrive at their destination, making the pre-trip planning much more convenient.

About China Mobile Hong Kong Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("China Mobile Hong Kong") is a subsidiary of China Mobile Company Limited ("China Mobile"), ranked 57th in the Fortune Global 500, Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stock Code: 941; New York Stock Exchange Stock Code: CHL ) officially provided services in January 1997, becoming the first PCS mobile network operator in Hong Kong.

As the world's largest customer mobile network brand*, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3GHSPA and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in Greater Bay Area.

* China Mobile Hong Kong Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of December 31, 2022, China Mobile Limited had the most mobile network customers in the world.

