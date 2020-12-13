U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,663.46
    -4.64 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,046.37
    +47.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,377.87
    -27.94 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.70
    -11.01 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.56
    -0.22 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    +6.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2117
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8930
    -0.0150 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3232
    -0.0067 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.0290
    -0.1950 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,317.79
    +128.34 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    352.47
    +2.73 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,546.75
    -53.01 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.52
    -103.72 (-0.39%)
     

China Moon probe starts return to Earth with lunar samples

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

China’s Moon-sampling probe is on its way home after more than a week. Xinhua (via Reuters) reports Chang’e-5’s orbiter-returner has started its return trip to Earth with a cargo of lunar rocks and soil. You’ll have to wait a while for the vessel to come back, though. The complete mission was expected to wrap up in 23 days, so a touchdown in Mongolia is expected around December 16th or 17th.

If successful, this will be the first batch of “fresh” Moon samples since the 1970s. China will also be just the third country to have collected lunar soil after the US and the Soviet Union. The probe was meant to bring back about 4.4lbs of samples, although it’s not certain how much is coming back to Earth.

The material could expand humanity’s understanding of the Moon, although it’s unclear if and how China intends to share any knowledge with the broader scientific community. Of course, science isn’t the only motivating factor here — there’s little doubt that a successful mission will boost national pride, not to mention further China’s independence in space.

Latest Stories

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 8 Stocks Expecting Up To 144% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Micron and five other stocks expecting up to 144% growth.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Coronavirus Vaccine Era Begins For Market Rally; Tesla's 'High-Class Problem'; AMD, Shopify Near Buy Points

    Pfizer coronavirus vaccine distribution is starting. Elon Musk said Tesla demand has a high class problem. AMD and Shopify are near buys.

  • The 10 Most Reliable Value Stocks to Buy for 2021

    It’s safe to say this hasn’t been a great year for value investors. While names in big tech, electric vehicles (EVs) and other high-growth industries thrived in 2020, old school value stocks struggled to bounce back after March’s crash. Granted, many of these stocks have now returned to pre-pandemic levels. But, some continue to languish at prices below where they traded at the start of the year. That said — although widely distributing a Covid-19 vaccine is still a work-in-progress — a return to the old normal appears to be in the cards for 2021. For value picks hard-hit by the pandemic, that means an opportunity to jump back to their respective highs. And for stocks that cratered in March but recovered through the rest of the year? They have the chance at additional gains, as their prospects improve further once we’re in recovery mode. 8 Battery Stocks That Electric Vehicle Companies Rely On So, which value stocks belong on your radar for 2021? Any of these 1o names might be your ticket to solid returns in the new year:InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) HP (NYSE:HPQ) Kroger (NYSE:KR) 3M (NYSE:MMM) Altria (NYSE:MO) PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) AT&T (NYSE:T) Value Stocks to Buy: Cardinal Health (CAH) Source: Shutterstock First on my list of value stocks is Cardinal Health, a pharmaceutical distributor with shares that are already back near pre-pandemic prices. However, CAH stock remains a great value opportunity in the healthcare sector. Why? One reason is its low valuation relative to peers. With a forward price-earnings ratio of 10.08 and an EV-EBITDA ratio of 10.31, Cardinal Health sells at a slight discount to some of its rivals. But that’s not all. Last month, the company — along with several other drug distributors — settled with state and local-level litigators about its alleged role in the opioid epidemic. With this negative headwind now out of the way, investors may be more willing to push the stock back to historic valuation levels. A few years ago, CAH stock commanded a price-earnings ratio between 15 times and 20 times. In other words, there’s ample room for additional gains, even as shares are just a few dollars from the 52-week high. Because of its low valuation, its recent settlement and the substantial upside potential from multiple expansion, you should keep Cardinal Health on your radar. DaVita (DVA) Source: APN Photography / Shutterstock.com Dialysis center operator DaVita has been on a tear this year. Shares have surged nearly 48% year-to-date (YTD), with the stock really taking off after election day. But — even after its impressive run — this remains one of the best value stocks out there. Trading for 13.39 times forward price-earnings, shares look worth it relative to the company’s projected earnings. With the demographic trend of an aging population on its side — plus its aggressive use of stock buybacks — expect DaVita to show solid earnings growth numbers for quite some time. Couple that with its high profit margins and clear economic moat, it’s easy to see why DVA stock remains a major position in Warren Buffett’s portfolio, too. The legendary investor’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) may be best known for its stakes in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), but a 30% stake in DVA makes it another major Berkshire holding, too. 7 Cyclical Stocks That Likely Won't Rise Again A solid performer in 2020 with more runway to head higher, add DaVita stock to your watch list. Graham Holdings (GHC) Source: Shutterstock Graham Holdings may not be a household name when it comes to value stocks. But, I’m sure you are familiar with its main subsidiary, as well as its history. The firm — formerly known as The Washington Post Company — adopted the current name when it sold its namesake media property to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos in 2013. While that deal took away some of the company’s cache, what it left behind could be described as a treasure trove of value. What am I talking about? Namely, its flagship Kaplan education unit. Sure, earlier this year the novel coronavirus impacted this segment’s results. But with shares still down sharply from their pre-pandemic prices, Wall Street may be underestimating how quickly this high-margin business can bounce back. And that’s not all — with other assets in broadcasting, manufacturing and more, there’s plenty of potential here. Per one Seeking Alpha commentator, the breakup value of GHC stock could be $700 per share. The stock currently trades for around $450 per share today. It’s a bit off the beaten path. But, for a great value opportunity, take a look at Graham Holdings stock. HP (HPQ) Source: Shutterstock Sure, personal computers and printers aren’t exactly a high-growth area when it comes to the tech industry. However, HPQ stock has benefited nicely from pandemic tailwinds this year. Why? It turns out that the stay-at-home economy has boosted demand for notebook PCs. Yet, with the stock still undervalued by Wall Street, there could be room for even more gains with HP. How so? Even after its impressive run-up recently, shares remain cheap at 8.9 times forward earnings. Granted, investors are rightfully discounting this year’s strong results — they will probably be an outlier. For example, the IDC projects that the double-digit sales growth seen in notebook PCs this year should fall back to 3.2% in 2021. 7 Tech Stocks To Buy For A Very Happy Holiday Season But — if earnings continue to steadily climb and HP continues to raise its dividend — there’s still runway for additional gains in the coming year. They won’t be as massive as some of the other value stocks listed here, but computer sales are holding steady as the pandemic continues. That means there’s minimal risk of HP pulling back. Kroger (KR) Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com The massive stockpiling hysteria that happened in the early days of Covid-19 seems like a million years ago now. But, there are still reasons to be excited about shares in grocery giant Kroger other than the buy-up of toilet paper and canned goods. Why is Kroger one of the better value stocks out there? Sure, without the need to stockpile again this upcoming March, analysts expect earnings to fall back for fiscal 2022 (the year ending Jan. 2022). But, with the stock trading for 11.59 times fiscal year 2022 earnings, that’s still a reasonable valuation for this consumer defensive stock. Additionally, Kroger shares also offer a solid dividend yield of 2.31%. Plus, the company’s average dividends per share growth rate has been 12% over the past five years. With the payout ratio a super low 17.6%, there’s room for the grocery giant to reward shareholders with stable, dividend-based returns. Also, as InvestorPlace contributor Will Ashworth pointed out on Dec. 1, Warren Buffett continues to gobble up KR stock. Last quarter, Berkshire Hathaway increased its position to 25 million shares. Now, don’t expect Kroger to go parabolic anytime soon. But if you want reliable returns, consider putting this food purveyor in your shopping cart. 3M (MMM) Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com Industrial conglomerate 3M has largely recovered from its pandemic declines. Yet, there’s still good reason why this company remains one of the high-quality value stocks you should consider for your portfolio. Earlier this year, I called MMM stock “a safe harbor as market uncertainty continues.” Markets have recovered, but with growth stocks trading at unsustainable valuation, why not consider this reasonably priced name? Yes, the industrial conglomerate isn’t the cheapest stock out there. But, trading for 18.12 times forward earnings, it’s much cheaper than other industrial conglomerates like Honeywell (NYSE:HON), which currently trades for 26.81 times forward earnings. As I’ve previously discussed, 3M was having some issues pre-outbreak in the earnings growth department. And yes, earnings took a brief hit during the worst days of lockdown back in late spring and early summer. But — with earnings per share expected to climb to $9.47 in 2021 after years of being stuck between $7 and $8 — investors may start to give this name a much higher valuation. 7 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before the Market Realizes their Worth With this in mind, a boost to $200 per share doesn’t look out of the question. Right now, the stock trades at $173. So, for a stable and growing dividend yield of 3.39%, reasonable valuation and runway for solid upside in the new year, check out MMM stock. Altria Group (MO) Source: Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com This tobacco giant may be best known as a “sin stock.” But, you should consider Altria as one of the value stocks, too. With its low valuation (forward price-earnings of 9.0) and high dividend, this parent company of the maker of Marlboro cigarettes is one of the cheapest large-cap stocks out there. Admittedly, Generation Z tobacco use trends don’t bode well for the house Marlboro built. But, there may be potential for low volatility gains for those who dive in at today’s prices. What do I mean? For one, take a look at Altria’s fat dividend. Yielding 8%, MO stock is catnip for income investors dealing with today’s near-zero interest rate environment. True — with its payout nearing 80% — the air’s getting thin when it comes to boosting this in the coming years. However, with earnings set to continue climbing in the low-single digits, there may still be room to grow this payout in the coming years. And, as InvestorPlace contributor Joel Baglole discussed on Nov. 20, the company’s moves into noncombustible tobacco products — along with its investment in cannabis company Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) — mean it’s making efforts to avoid long-term irrelevance. Given it’s in a controversial industry, MO stock isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But, for a reliable value stock, consider this name a solid buy. PPL Corporation (PPL) Source: Shutterstock PPL stock is another name I’ve pointed to as one of the great picks of the value stocks many times this year. As I put it back in August, consider this utility company as a name you can buy for peace of mind. Why do I feel this way? Trading at 11.92 times forward price-earnings ratio, PPL is priced lower compared to its larger rivals and has a high dividend yield to boot. That makes this overlooked utility stock a fantastic value play. And — while its U.K. unit has been an area of concern — the company is in the process of selling that dead weight. Once sold, PPL can refocus its attention to its more stable units in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. After selling off during the novel coronavirus crash, shares have held steady between $25 and $29 per share. But, with the stock still below pre-outbreak levels of over $35 per share, there’s room for solid gains in 2021. 7 Auto Stocks to Watch Going Into 2021 So, even if the current crisis lingers on in the new year, PPL stock is another reliable value name to buy in today’s overpriced yet still uncertain market. Snap-On (SNA) Source: RMC42/ShutterStock.com Just like DaVita, Snap-On is another workaday value stock, quietly producing solid returns for investors. This high-end toolmaker may have hit a snag when the pandemic first impacted the U.S. economy. But, now in recovery mode and knocking it out of the park in quarterly earnings, shares have more than bounced back to their pre-pandemic prices. However, despite doubling off its March lows, I believe there’s more left in the tank with SNA stock. Yes, earnings growth may be slow and steady in the high-single digits to low double-digits. But, with a forward price-earnings ratio of 16.34, shares are cheap relative to similar names like Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), for instance. Add in its growing dividend yield now at 2.72% and there’s more reason this overlooked mid-cap stock is a steal at today’s prices. Sure, this pick of the value stocks may not rally significantly higher come 2021. But, if you are looking for stable returns with minimal downside, Snap-on is one of the better companies to buy. AT&T (T) Source: Lester Balajadia / Shutterstock.com Last on my list of value stocks is AT&T. Unlike its major rival, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), this company hasn’t been able to return to its pre-pandemic share price. Currently, its stuck in neutral, trading between $25 and $30 per share since March. To some extent, that’s not a surprise. As InvestorPlace contributor Bret Kenwell discussed on Dec. 7, a factor that’s probably making many traders bearish on T stock is its high debt position. The telecom giant took on billions in debt to finance its acquisitions of TimeWarner and DirecTV. Given its highly-levered balance sheet, it’s no surprise many are waiting for the other shoe to drop. That is to say, the company could make a big move like cutting its dividend. However, given its lukewarm performance, you can argue Wall Street has already priced much of that risk into shares. 7 Cheap Stocks Ready for Big Gains in 2021 At today’s prices, further downside is minimal relative to gains — if the company exceeds investors’ current low expectations. If its gamble with HBOMax pays off, the dividend stays constant and AT&T takes aggressive action to reduce outstanding debt, expect this stock to head back towards prior price levels of $35 per share and above. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel held a long position in MO stock. Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single stock analysis since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post The 10 Most Reliable Value Stocks to Buy for 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Beware these 15 worst states for taxes on your retirement

    Seniors need to watch out for property taxes, sales taxes and taxes on Social Security.

  • Nasdaq to remove four Chinese companies' shares from indexes after U.S. order

    Nasdaq said on Friday it will remove shares of four Chinese construction and manufacturing companies from indexes it maintains in response to a U.S. order restricting purchase of their shares. The securities, which are not traded on the Nasdaq exchange, will be removed from the indexes on Dec. 21. A White House executive order last month barred U.S. investors from buying securities of blacklisted firms, starting in November 2021.

  • As Oracle Becomes Latest Company To Move To Texas, Governor Says He's Been Talking With 'CEOs Across Country'

    Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has joined the list of tech companies that haved their headquarters out of California, Bloomberg has reported.What Happened: The computer technology giant announced on Friday that it had moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Silicon Valley."Oracle is implementing a more flexible employee work location policy and has changed its corporate headquarters from Redwood City, California, to Austin, Texas. We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work," CNBC quoted the company's spokesperson.Oracle believes that by implementing a "more modern approach to work," the quality of employees' lives and approach to work will get better.Other offices in places including California, Massachusetts, Denver, Orlando, Seattle and Florida will continue operating, according to Oracle's official filing.Why It Matters: Tech companies, including automaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and technology pioneer HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), have been fleeing from California amid the pandemic. "This has turned into an absolute tidal wave," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. "They are looking for a state that gives them the independence, the autonomy and the freedom to chart their own course."He emphasized a lower cost of doing business and fewer taxes."I have been on the phone on a weekly basis with CEOs across the country, and it's not just California. We're working across the board because the times of COVID have exposed a lot. They've exposed ... that you really don't have to be in Manhattan, for example, in order to be involved in the trading business or the investment business."Price Action: Oracle shares were flat in the postmarket trading session on Friday, down by 0.017% to close at $60.60.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * US Allows Deadline On TikTok Deal To Lapse, Talks To Continue(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Congress looking to change or even abolish this key 401(k) provision

    The SECURE Act pushed up the age for mandatory retirement plan distributions to 72. Now lawmakers are hoping to pass another bill to push distributions up even further, to age 75. But don’t look for Congress to stop there.

  • 3 Lithium Stocks Getting a Boost from a Biden Presidency

    Thanks to the electric vehicle boom and Joe Biden, lithium stocks have been explosive. For one, Joe Biden seems to want far more EVs on the road. In fact, Biden’s web site noted, “There are now one million electric vehicles on the road in the United States. But a key barrier to further deployment of these greenhouse-gas reducing vehicles is the lack of charging stations and coordination across all levels of government. As President, Biden will work with our nation’s governors and mayors to support the deployment of more than 500,000 new public charging outlets by the end of 2030.”InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Two, there is substantial demand for electric vehicles now – and likely in the future. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for example, just signed an executive order banning the sale of gasoline-powered passenger cars in the state starting in 2035. Three, “Forty percent of the company’s U.S. entries will be battery electric vehicles by the end of 2025. Barra also announced an increase in GM’s financial commitment to EVs and AVs today to $27 billion through 2025 – up from the $20 billion planned before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to General Motors’ Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. However, for any of that to happen, the world must have far more lithium supply. Over the next four years, demand is expected to more than double, as the production of EV batteries gears up for big growth, as reported by Creamer Media’s Mining Weekly. 8 Battery Stocks That Electric Vehicle Companies Rely On That being said, here are three of the top lithium stocks to consider: Global X Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Lithium Stocks: Global X Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (LIT) Source: Shutterstock One of the best ways to diversify your EV portfolio is with an ETF, such as LIT. The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF invests in the full lithium cycle, from mining and refining the metal, through battery production, says Global X. Not only does this ETF give investors exposure to lithium and battery stocks, such as Albemarle Corp., LG Chem, Samsung, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), BYD Co. (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), and Panasonic Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), it does so at less cost. For example, if you were to buy 10 shares of every listed stock, it would cost thousands of dollars. But with this ETF you can gain exposure at just $54.50 a share. Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com The last time I weighed in on Albemarle, I noted it could run to $100, near term, “given the likelihood of higher demand.” But ALB did better than that, running to a recent high of $140.84 a share. From here, I strongly believe it could run to $180. 8 Battery Stocks That Electric Vehicle Companies Rely On All thanks again to exceptional lithium demand. The lithium market could benefit from a Joe Biden victory, noted Albemarle Corp. CEO Kent Masters, as quoted by Bloomberg. “There’s the incentives, and the emphasis that’s put on electrification and EVs around that. The market side of it would be more favorable with Biden.” Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Source: Pixel Enforcer/ShutterStock.com Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States, with interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project in Jujuy province of Argentina and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project in northwestern Nevada. When I last mentioned LAC on July 21, I said it could run to $10, near-term. It’s now up to $10.40 and could easily run higher with lithium demand surging. Helping, the company just got final approval for its Nevada lithium project, with full federal permitting expected by early 2021. Plus, according to Reuters, “Lithium Americas has said it plans to spend $400 million on the first phase of its Thacker Pass project with output of 20,000 tonnes of lithium annually. The mine is expected to open by 2023.” Ian Cooper, an InvestorPlace.com contributor, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999. As of this writing, Ian Cooper did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 3 Lithium Stocks Getting a Boost from a Biden Presidency appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 15 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2021

    The 10-year Treasury yield has been less than 1% since March as well, and income investors once again have few attractive options. First on the list is Target. Perhaps its dividend yield of 1.6% leaves something to be desired for most income investors, but rest assured, as it's the only one of the 15 picks yielding less than 2%.

  • What Warren Buffett Says About High-Profile IPOs Like Airbnb, DoorDash

    Big-name IPOs DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) got off to volatile starts on the market this week. Some investors believe these two growth stocks are just getting started, while others are skeptical of the stocks' massive valuations.Buffett On Uber: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and legendary Wall Street investor Warren Buffett hasn't weighed in on DoorDash and Airbnb specifically, but he spoke about another high-profile IPO in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) back in 2019."In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue," Buffett told CNBC."The idea of saying the best place in the world I could put my money is something where all the selling incentives are there, commissions are higher, the animal spirits are rising, that that's going to better than 1,000 other things I could buy where there is no similar enthusiasm ... just doesn't make any sense."Related Link: Why It's Unlikely Warren Buffett Is Actually Investing In SnowflakeResist The FOMO: The fear of missing out on a popular IPO can cloud investors' judgement, leading them to make poor investment decisions, Buffett has said.Berkshire made headlines by investing in the IPO of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) earlier this year.Most Buffett followers believe Berkshire portfolio managers Todd Combs or Ted Weschler -- not Buffett himself -- were responsible for the Snowflake buy.So far, the DoorDash and Airbnb IPOs have been tremendous successes, but Buffett also has some advice for investors who missed the chance to get in cheap.Just because an investment happens to work out for others doesn't mean it was a smart investment."You don't have to really worry about what's really going on in IPOs. People win lotteries every day, but there's no reason to let that affect [your investing strategy] at all," Buffett said back in 2016."You don't want to get into a stupid game just because it's available."Benzinga's Take: DoorDash and Airbnb are both tremendously successful and popular companies. But just because you know and love a product or service doesn't mean the company's stock makes for a good investment at any price.Latest Ratings for ABNB DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020BTIGInitiates Coverage OnNeutral Dec 2020Atlantic EquitiesInitiates Coverage OnOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * How Airbnb's Valuation Compares To The Existing Hotel Industry(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Needs To Increase Production Now, Elon Musk Says In Leaked Email

    Elon Musk is calling on his company to step on the gas to get production moving faster.What Happened: In an email obtained by EV news site Electrek, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO says that the current demand for its products exceeds production capacities, calling it a "high-class problem.""To ensure that we have the best possible outcome and earn the trust of the customers and investors who have placed their faith and hard-earned money with us, we need to increase production for the remainder of this quarter as much as possible," says the email to employees.He further adds that he would only send this kind of email "if it really mattered."Why It Matters: This is the second time Musk has addressed the company's employees this month. On Dec. 1, he talked in an email about the importance of spending carefully, despite the stock reaching new highs.The Tesla founder said that investors have faith in the company's future profits, adding that if "at any point, they conclude that's not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer!"He noted that profitability is "very low" at around 1% for the past year.Tesla aims to deliver a record 500,000 vehicles as part of its end-of-year goals.Price Action: Tesla shares closed at $609.99, down 2.72%, on Friday. It traded 0.39% lower, at $607.64, in the post-market session.Image: Photo shared on Elon Musk's Twitter pageSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * As Oracle Becomes Latest Company To Move To Texas, Governor Says He's Been Talking With 'CEOs Across Country' * Buyers Of Tesla Shorts Still Waiting For Delivery After 5 Months: Financial Times(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NIO, Xpeng, and Li Auto Are Not the Next Tesla. Why It’s Time to Unplug From Chinese EV Stocks

    The Chinese electric-vehicle makers’ American depositary receipts have soared this year on hopes for the growth of China’s electric-vehicle market. All three companies are now priced for perfection, and taking profits seems prudent.

  • Plug Power Finds Real Chemistry With Wall Street

    Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock zoomed from a mere $3 to $28 during the year. The last time the company posted such staggering gains was back in the dot-com boom. But of course, this was short-lived. Plug Power stock would then go into a long-term bear mode. It was horrible. Source: Alexander Kirch / Shutterstock.com So is this time different? Could the rally be sustainable? I think so. The company has had the necessary time to build its infrastructure for hydrogen-powered vehicles. Yes, there have been some valuable lessons learned along the way. Now there are still risks. Perhaps the biggest is the valuation on Plug Power stock, which is trading at a hefty 25 times sales! This is something you would see for a fast-growing software company like Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) or Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU), not a capital-intensive energy operator.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips But then again, as we’ve seen lately, Wall Street is willing to pay a premium for growth. And the good news for Plug Power is that the growth story should last for the long haul. The Pros for Plug Power There are key advantages for hydrogen fuel. For example, it maintains constant power at all time. By comparison, other alternative fuels are dependent on factors like sunlight or wind. Next, hydrogen fuel means there is no need to manage batteries, which can be expensive and cumbersome. There is also no issues with handling hazardous waste. And of course, hydrogen fuel is very clean. 8 Battery Stocks That Electric Vehicle Companies Rely On Now while all these are compelling, hydrogen fuel has still had lots of difficulties in getting adoption. The buildout for the infrastructure is costly. And besides, it is always difficult for consumers and businesses to change habits. This is why it was smart for Plug Power to focus on the niche of forklifts. The company was not only able to demonstrate environmental benefits but also strong ROI (Return on Investment). As a result, Plug Power snagged major customers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Kroger (NYSE:KR), FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). With this strategy, Plug Power was able to build a growing revenue base but also refine its technologies and systems. This will make it easier for the company to branch into other market categories. According to a study from McKinsey: “By scaling up across sectors, hydrogen demand in the US could reach 17 million metric tons by 2030 and 63 million metric tons by 2050, roughly equivalent to 14 percent of energy demand.” Some of the areas of opportunity include transportation, power generation and grid balancing, fuel for industry, feedstock, and fuel for residential and commercial buildings. Oh, and Plug Power will be positioned nicely for all this. The company has an end-to-end system that proven for scale. And with the bull move in the stock price, Plug Power bolstered its balance sheet with equity issuances. There is about $1.7 billion in the bank. Bottom Line on Plug Power Stock The recent election of President-Elect Joe Biden will be another important catalyst. Even if he has trouble passing legislation, his administration will still be in a position to change regulations. Consider that the Biden Plan calls for policies for the U.S. to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. In the meantime, Plug Power’s business is running on all cylinders. During the latest quarter, revenue spiked by nearly 80% to $106.99 million on a year-over-year basis and the net loss was only 4 cents a share. And the momentum is likely to continue as the gross billings jumped by 106% to $125.6 million. Now there will still be considerable volatility (just look at recent stock action). Yet this is normal for any high-growth company, especially one that has large customers. But when looking at the next couple years, the bull case still looks pretty good. On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling.  He is also the author of courses on topics like the Python language and COBOL.   More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Plug Power Finds Real Chemistry With Wall Street appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • There Are 5 Types of Retirement Savers, New Research Says. Which One Are You?

    Almost half of all Americans who have yet to retire are anxious that they won’t have enough savings to live comfortably in retirement, and that fear is most common among “uncertain strugglers,” one of five types of retirement savers identified in a new research paper.

  • Beware these 15 worst states for retirement taxes

    Seniors need to watch out for property taxes, sales taxes and taxes on Social Security.

  • AMD, SolarEdge, Twilio Lead Top Stocks That Are Buys Now

    SolarEdge, Twilio, Innovative Industrial Properties, EXP World and AMD are five top stocks to watch heading into the end of a wild 2020.

  • Income Investors Should Consider These 3 Tobacco Stocks

    Tobacco stocks have long been a favorite among income investors. Why? For one, they often pay high dividend yields above 5%. A select few have also maintained long histories of raising their dividends, even during recessions. On top of that, the industry enjoys multiple advantages that make it attractive for investment. The best names in tobacco have the ability to raise prices over time, while demand for tobacco products remains steady during economic downturns. The industry also benefits from high returns on invested capital as well as high barriers to entry. As a result, tobacco stocks are ripe for the picking — particularly for income investors looking for high dividend yields and stable payouts.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 8 Battery Stocks That Electric Vehicle Companies Rely On But what are the best opportunities in tobacco out there right now? These three stocks all have yields above 5%, consistent dividend track records and future dividend growth potential. Altria (NYSE:MO) Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Tobacco Stocks to Buy: Altria (MO) Source: Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com Dividend Yield: 8.01% MO stock is probably one of the most notable tobacco stocks in the United States, with its flagship Marlboro brand commanding 40% retail market share. On top of that, Altria also owns the popular chewing tobacco brands Skoal and Copenhagen, Ste. Michelle wine and an approximate 10% investment stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD). Altria is a legendary dividend stock. The company has raised its dividend for 50 years in a row, placing it on the exclusive list of 30 Dividend Kings. In part, it owes success to its durable competitive advantages, generating extremely high returns on capital while reaping significant economies of scale in production and distribution. And because it possesses the top brand, Altria can raise prices over time to grow revenue. MO has even continued to perform well in 2020 despite the pandemic. In the most recent quarter, revenue of $5.67 billion increased 4.9% year-over-year (YOY) and beat analyst estimates. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came to $1.19, beating projections by 4 cents. Finally, in response to the declining smoking rate, it has also made investments in new categories, highlighted by the $13 billion purchase of a 35% stake in e-vapor company Juul. This gave Altria exposure to a high-growth category. On top of that, it also recently announced a $1.8 billion investment in Canadian cannabis company Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON). That made for a 45% equity stake in CRON, as well as a warrant to acquire an additional 10% ownership interest. Lastly, Altria has put extensive research and development into its own heat-not-burn tobacco product IQOS. The combination of vaping, marijuana and new tobacco products will fuel Altria’s future growth, even if traditional cigarettes continue to decline. Its investment in Anheuser-Bush as well as in wine and smokeless tobacco businesses will also continue to provide growth, securing its hefty dividend. Philip Morris International (PM) Source: defotoberg / Shutterstock.com Dividend Yield: 5.65% Next on my list of tobacco stocks is Philip Morris International, a company that spun off from Altria over a decade ago. Today, PM sells the Marlboro brand and many others outside of the United States. While Altria dominates the States, PM has the rights in international markets. While 2020 has negatively impacted PM stock, it has performed relatively well considering the difficult operating climate. Net revenue declined 1.5% in Q3 2020, as many international markets have experienced an economic downturn due to the pandemic. However, the company’s ability to raise prices drove 6.5% revenue growth per unit and 5.6% adjusted diluted EPS growth. Over the first three quarters combined, adjusted diluted EPS rose 7.4%. So, Philip Morris’ consistent profitability and steady earnings growth has allowed the company to maintain its dividend. PM even delivered a 2.6% dividend increase in September. Like Altria, the company has also waged its future on new products. But whereas MO has meaningfully expanded into adjacent vice categories such as beer, wine and marijuana, PM is staking its future on IQOS. The company greatly increased its capital expenses in the last two years in order to develop and manufacture this new product. IQOS has met great success in some markets, like Japan and Korea. 7 Cyclical Stocks That Likely Won't Rise Again The revenue generated by PM’s reduced-risk portfolio has gone from essentially zero in 2014 to nearly $5 billion annually (Page 13). Over the first nine months of 2020, PM’s reduced-risk products (RRPs) accounted for 23% of its total revenue in that period. Continued growth from RRPs will allow the company to keep increasing its dividend. Universal Corporation (UVV) Source: Shutterstock Dividend Yield: 6.20% Universal Corporation is one of the world’s largest leaf tobacco exporters and importers. The company is a wholesale purchaser and processor of tobacco operating between farms and the companies that manufacture cigarettes, cigars and pipe tobacco. Like Altria, Universal is a Dividend King, as it has also raised its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years. Because of its leadership position in processing, UVV has also maintained a long track record of steady profitability in the face of declining smoking rates. In addition, price increases have offset reduced demand, helping the company stay profitable. Last year it reported adjusted EPS of $3.49 Maintaining that consistent profitability has allowed the company to return excess profits to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Going forward, Universal intends to continue diversifying its business model. In response to the falling smoking rate, it has branched out into processing other produce like fruits and vegetables. In fact, the firm has conducted multiple acquisitions in this area to accelerate efforts. For example, last year UVV acquired FruitSmart, a specialty fruit and vegetable ingredient processor. FruitSmart supplies juices, concentrates, blends, purees, fibers and more to food, beverage and flavor companies around the world. On Oct. 1, Universal also completed its acquisition of Silva International, a dehydrated vegetable, fruit and herb processing company. These efforts should help UVV stock adapt to the difficult situation facing the tobacco industry as well as allow it to maintain the Dividend King title. That makes this name a top contender among tobacco stocks for the income investor. On the date of publication, Bob Ciura held a long position in MO. Bob Ciura has worked at Sure Dividend since 2016. He oversees all content for Sure Dividend and its partner sites. Prior to joining Sure Dividend, Bob was an independent equity analyst. His articles have been published on major financial websites such as The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Business Insider and more. Bob received a bachelor’s degree in Finance from DePaul University and an MBA with a concentration in investments from the University of Notre Dame. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Income Investors Should Consider These 3 Tobacco Stocks appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Distress looms over U.S. commercial real estate in 2021

    The world may remember 2020 as the year 'normal life' was torn up by the pandemic. But for many U.S. commercial real estate owners, the big trouble hasn't even begun yet.

  • A Proposal to Delist Chinese Stocks Could Mean Big Headaches. What to Know.

    Chinese companies that don’t adhere to U.S. audit and accounting standards may soon be kicked off U.S. exchanges. Institutional investors have several options, but individual investors could be hurt.