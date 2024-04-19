China moves to boost foreign investment in domestic tech companies

Reuters
1 min read
1

BEIJING (Reuters) - China published measures on Friday aimed at promoting overseas investment in its technology sector, in a latest bid to attract foreign investors amid signs some are considering shifting away from the world's second-largest economy.

China will support overseas institutions to issue yuan bonds in the country, and also encourage tech companies, including foreign-invested ones, to raise money via bond issuance, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The government will also facilitate foreign investment in Chinese tech firms via an inbound investment scheme, QFLP, and will "efficiently" approve applications for licences under QFII and RQFII - programmes that allow foreign investment in Chinese stocks and bonds.

The ministry added that China would relax restrictions on foreign strategic investments in Chinese listed firms.

The measures come as China strives to shore up confidence among overseas investors amid a slowing economy and geopolitical tensions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has also called for an unleashing of "new productive forces", underscoring the urgency for "quality" growth through technological breakthroughs and innovation.

The measures were jointly published by 10 government agencies that also include the central bank and China's securities and forex regulators.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang, Samuel Shen, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • China slaps anti-dumping levy on import of a US chemical amid rising trade tensions

    China on Friday slapped a levy on imports of an acid from the United States widely used in food, feed, pesticides and medical fields, amid heightened tensions with Washington over bilateral trade. From Saturday, imports of propionic acid from the United States will be subject to a levy of 43.5%, the Ministry Of Commerce said in a statement, after a July investigation found the Chinese domestic propionic acid industry was "materially damaged."

  • Tennessee Volkswagen workers to vote on union membership in test of UAW's plan to expand its ranks

    The United Auto Workers’ ambitious drive to expand its reach to nonunion factories across the South and elsewhere faces a key test Friday night, when workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will finish voting on whether to join the union. The UAW’s ranks in the auto industry have dwindled over the years as foreign-based companies with nonunion U.S. plants have sold increasingly more vehicles. Twice in recent years, workers at the Chattanooga plant have rejected union membership.

  • Apple pulls WhatsApp and Threads from App Store on Beijing's orders

    Apple said it had removed Meta’s WhatsApp messaging app and its Threads social media app from the App Store in China to comply with orders from Chinese authorities. The apps were removed from the store on Friday after Chinese officials cited unspecified national security concerns. The U.S. has threatened to ban TikTok over national security concerns.

  • Netflix Stock Falls on Soft Sales Forecast

    Netflix's latest results beat Street forecasts, but a cautious outlook weighed on its stock. Shares (NFLX) stood about 8% lower in recent trading. They have run up more than 25% so far this year through yesterday's close.

  • Are Rates High Enough? Fed Resets Clock on Interest-Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- A string of disappointing inflation data has forced the Federal Reserve to reset the clock on its first interest-rate cut and re-evaluate the trajectory of price growth.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downplays Israel’s AttackChair Jerome Powell cemented th

  • P&G lifts annual profit forecast on strong US consumer demand, easing costs

    Procter & Gamble raised its annual profit forecast on lower commodity costs and as consumers, particularly in the United States and Europe, kept buying its pricey Tide detergent and Dawn dish soap. Even though P&G's third-quarter net sales fell short of analysts' expectations, the company has been able to boost its bottom line, building on the benefits from raw material prices coming down from the peaks seen during the pandemic. Volumes grew around 3% in its top market, the U.S., Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said on a media call.

  • Paramount jumps on report of Sony Pictures, Apollo discussing joint buyout bid

    Paramount is currently engaged in exclusive deal talks with Skydance Media, an independent studio led by David Ellison, though some investors have urged Paramount to explore other options. Private equity firm Apollo had earlier made a $26 billion bid for the company, and a separate $11 billion offer for Paramount's film studio. Its joint bid with Sony, which is still being structured, would offer cash for all outstanding Paramount Global shares and take the company private, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

  • European Gas Erases Gains as Market Weighs Strike on Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices erased gains as Iran appeared to downplay the impact of reported Israeli strikes and the risk of an immediate response from Tehran. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downplays Israel’s AttackBenchmark futures fell 2.9% after gainin

  • Oil slides as Israel, Iran downplay attacks, but markets remain on edge

    Iran, OPEC's fourth-largest producer, has seen its output levels rise by nearly a third since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

  • Netflix upgraded and downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

    Netflix upgraded and downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls