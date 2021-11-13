U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,682.85
    +33.58 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,100.31
    +179.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,860.96
    +156.66 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,411.78
    +2.64 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.69
    -0.90 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    +0.0056 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8500
    -0.1960 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,920.94
    -1,308.80 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,589.73
    -26.49 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.91
    -36.27 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,609.97
    +332.07 (+1.13%)
     

China’s next generation of hackers won’t be criminals. That’s a problem.

Dakota Cary
·5 min read

The TechCrunch Global Affairs Project examines the increasingly intertwined relationship between the tech sector and global politics.

Criminals have a long history of conducting cyber espionage on China’s behalf. Protected from prosecution by their affiliation with China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), criminals turned government hackers conduct many of China’s espionage operations. Alarming as it may sound, this is not a new phenomenon. An indictment issued by the U.S. Department of Justice last year, for example, indicated that the simultaneous criminal-espionage activity of two Chinese hackers went back as far as 2009. In another case, FireEye, a cybersecurity company, alleges that APT41, a separate cohort of MSS hackers, began as a criminal outfit in 2012 and transitioned to concurrently conducting state espionage from 2014 onward. But there’s reason to believe that since then, China has been laying the groundwork for change.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

A spate of policies beginning in 2015 put China in a position to replace contracted criminals with new blood from universities. The CCP’s first effort in 2015 was to standardize university cybersecurity degrees by taking inspiration from the United States’ National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education — a NIST framework for improving the U.S. talent pipeline. One year later, China announced the construction of a new National Cybersecurity Talent and Innovation Base in Wuhan. Including all of the Base’s components, it is capable of training and certifying 70,000 people a year in cybersecurity.

Along similar lines, in 2017, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China announced an award for World-Class Cybersecurity Schools; a program that currently certifies eleven schools in the same way some U.S. government agencies certify universities as Centers of Academic Excellence in cyber defense or operations. But having a new pool of talent untainted by criminal activity is not reason enough to change China’s operational approach.

Efforts to professionalize state hacking teams are also directly linked to President Xi's political goal of reducing corruption. Xi’s recent purge of China’s state security services demonstrates the risk officials run by enriching themselves using government resources. Patronage relationships between contract hackers and their handlers are precisely the type of profiteering behavior that Xi has targeted in his sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

In an increasingly cutthroat environment, officers running operations that draw international ire or foreign criminal indictments are vulnerable to being turned in by rivals. Officials targeted by internal investigators may find themselves locked up in “black jails.” China’s security services will shed their relationship with underground hackers as they weed out corrupt officials and directly hire hackers.

The implications of these measures suggest that the Chinese hackers that the world’s companies and intelligence services are accustomed to defending against will be far more professional by the end of the decade.

A more capable China will behave differently than the China we see today. Given its reliance on illicit hackers to hide its criminal and espionage activities, the Ministry of Public Security has tolerated some cyber criminals’ Chinese operations, despite the problems they cause. Once criminal activity is no longer the norm, China’s security services will find that they can move these operations in-house, since government spying is an accepted behavior in international relations. As a result, China’s Ministry of Public Security may conduct more operations against cyber criminals. Analysts should be on the lookout for a rise in these internally focused, anti-crime operations, which would be a good indicator of a change in operational tactics.

This shift in Chinese cyber capabilities will be felt abroad as the list of targeted countries and entities grow. Espionage priorities that long languished near the bottom of the list are likely to receive renewed attention as the roster of state hackers swells. These campaigns will not be more “sophisticated” than past operations, since China’s hacking teams are already on par with the best. But they will become more frequent.

As China’s security-backed hacking steadily sheds its veneer of criminality, we can expect to see a slowdown over the next decade in cybercrime conducted by contract hackers and others connected to the state. But this trend away from thuggery will be paired with a rise in espionage and intellectual property theft. In hindsight, China’s reliance on criminal hackers will seem like a vestige of the old MSS — corrupt and even amateurish.

While this shift will be gradual, we can expect certain indicators, like rumors of crackdowns within the security services or reports of disappearing or indicted criminal groups. Over time, we can expect to see the gradual separation of technical indicators between known criminal and espionage hacking teams.

But since spying isn’t against the rules, U.S. policymakers will need to continue prioritizing cybersecurity across government agencies, the defense industrial base and critical infrastructure operators. The White House is already moving in this direction; in August 2021 the administration rallied NATO allies on cyber policy and identified 500,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs. For its part, the NSA launched the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center earlier this year to increase systemwide cybersecurity. The United States already uses competitions like CyberPatriot to push students into the well-developed cybersecurity talent pipeline. Creating new programs aimed at encouraging job retraining through community colleges certified in cyber defense would leverage existing resources but may attract new students who missed the K-12 pipeline the first time around.

Above all, policymakers should remain vigilant. A decline in China’s use of criminals doesn't mean the threat has disappeared, only changed. The U.S. government should be prepared to seriously consider the full range of options to meet the challenge of China’s next generation of hackers.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

Recommended Stories

  • 95-year-old Chinese astronomer's gender equality speech gets over half-billion views in 2 days

    A speech from China’s first female observatory director is making internet rounds for its message about gender equality. Women empowerment: A video of 95-year-old Ye Shuhua’s speech received over 580 million views and over 61,000 threads in just two days on Sina Weibo, reigniting discourse about gender equality and the social responsibilities of women in China, reported the state-run Global Times.

  • Ship-load of 'toxic' Chinese fertilizer causes diplomatic stink

    A ship carrying fertiliser from China to Sri Lanka is at the heart of a dispute between both allies.

  • Exclusive-Chinese embassy lobbies U.S. business to oppose China bills -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has been pushing U.S. executives, companies and business groups in recent weeks to fight against China-related bills in the U.S. Congress, four sources familiar with the initiative told Reuters, in letters to and meetings with a wide range of actors in the business community. Letters from China's embassy in Washington have pressed executives to urge members of Congress to alter or drop specific bills that seek to enhance U.S. competitiveness, according to the sources and the text of a letter sent by the embassy's economic and commercial office seen by Reuters.

  • The Top Killer of Soldiers, Army Vehicle Deaths Are Tied to Poor Training, Though Numbers Down

    Twenty soldiers died during on-duty incidents during fiscal 2021 according to an upcoming safety report.

  • U.S. will open talks with Japan on import steel, aluminum tariffs

    The United States said on Friday it will open talks with Japan that could lead to an easing of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a longstanding irritant in trade relations between the two allies. The U.S. Commerce Department and the United States Trade Representative's Office said the talks were aimed at addressing "global steel and aluminum excess capacity", restoring market-oriented conditions and preserving critical industries. The discussions with Japan follow an agreement by the United States and the European Union to end a dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs, and hammer out a global arrangement to combat "dirty" production and overcapacity in the industry.

  • U.S. Companies Face New Risks in a Changing China. What That Means for the Stocks.

    A slowing economy, interventions by Beijing, and tensions with Washington may not be fully reflected in the valuations of companies with Chinese exposure.

  • White House nominates 10 for US Marshals, US attorney posts

    The Biden administration is nominating its first set of U.S. Marshals, including the first Black man to serve as the U.S. Marshal in Minnesota, along with a slate of other historic firsts for U.S. attorney posts across the nation. The nomination of Eddie Frizell to be the U.S. Marshal in the District of Minnesota comes months after two sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a Black man in Minneapolis while assigned to a Marshals Service fugitive task force, sparking controversy about how the Justice Department was implementing its policy on body-worn cameras. The officers, deputies from local sheriff’s offices who work on the federal fugitive task force, were not wearing body cameras.

  • Simu Liu touts Weibo messages from Chinese fans praising 'Shang-Chi,' expressing regret over China ban

    Simu Liu took to Instagram yesterday to share positive comments he has received from Chinese “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” fans in a show of common ground being found above government and political rhetoric. What they’re saying: The glowing reviews, which he reportedly received on Weibo, praised his performance in the Marvel blockbuster and expressed regret over its lack of Chinese release.

  • Ahead of Three Amigos summit, Canada foreign minister presses U.S. on EVs, pipeline

    New Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday said she had pressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on two major irritants ahead of a North American leaders' summit next week. Canada is particularly concerned about proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles, which Ottawa says would hurt the integrated continental auto industry and put thousands of jobs at risk. "We will continue to make sure that this is well-known throughout the administration but also throughout Congress ... I am doing my part in making sure I raise it with Secretary Blinken, all levels of government are doing so," Joly said.

  • Elon Musk says this is what it will take for Rivian to make it in the EV business

    Tesla CEO weighs in on Twitter on a blockbuster week for EV maker Rivian, the biggest IPO of the year.

  • U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN

    The source told CNN "it's unlikely there is going to be a meeting" of the outside advisers and "there has been no discussion of a meeting" to discuss Pfizer's application. The FDA said the agency "will determine whether to hold a meeting of the advisory committee ... following its initial review of the information submitted," CNN added https://cnn.it/3wH3GeS. Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday requested the FDA to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults, presenting data showing the shot would help prevent disease across ages.

  • Refugees robbed, beaten and threatened with rape on the Polish border

    They were a group of three - a husband and wife from Iraq and one man from Syria.

  • Tesla Wins Approval to Sell Power in Texas. It Says a Lot About the Company’s Ambitions.

    Selling power directly to retail customers would be a big expansion of the EV maker's ambitions.

  • Foreign farmland ownership violates U.S. sovereignty and security

    The corporate cabal cosplaying as a “food provider” is destroying our rural communities, writes Lucas Kunce.

  • Looking ahead in Trump's fight to block documents from the Jan. 6 committee

    Looking ahead in Trump's fight to block documents from the Jan. 6 committee

  • `The inflation genie is out of the bottle” as consumer sentiment takes a hit and Californians pay $12 for a regular burrito

    Markets are pushing for a faster response by the Federal Reserve, while consumer sentiment gets hit hard by concerns about the lack of policy responses to inflation.

  • S.Korea rations urea amid shortage, drivers panic buy

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The South Korean government started rationing urea solution, used to cut diesel car and industrial emissions, and banned its resale as panic buying https://www.reuters.com/world/china/skorean-drivers-panic-buy-urea-after-china-tightens-supply-2021-11-05 by drivers exacerbated an acute shortage https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/urea-shortage-threatens-south-koreas-transport-energy-industries-2021-11-09 that could bring transport and industry to a grinding halt. Passenger vehicle drivers will be given a purchase limit of 10 litres and commercial vehicle drivers 30 litres, with all resale banned under a set of measures that will be implemented through to the end of the year, the trade ministry said on Thursday. Sales of urea solution are only allowed at gas stations with an exception that urea solution suppliers obtain prior permissions from authorities for "unavoidable reasons."

  • American Airlines reduces service to Haiti; gang declares truce to allow fuel to flow again

    With the United States warning Americans to get out of Haiti and planes flying down empty amid the country’s spike in kidnappings and gang-aggravated fuel crisis, American Airlines is cutting back service.

  • Did Shiba Inu Just Land Its First Major Merchant?

    Dating back multiple generations, no investment vehicle has been a more proven wealth-builder than the stock market. Since the beginning of 1980, the average annual total return (i.e., including dividends) of the broad-based S&P 500 is over 11%, which trounces assets like housing, bonds, and gold.

  • Top advertisers for Beijing Winter Olympics face pressure over China human rights abuses

    Top advertisers for the Beijing Winter Olympics are facing pressure to take a stand on China’s reported human rights abuses as they gear up for the top international games.